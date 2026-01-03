Terror

Texas Man Charged in Federal ISIS Material Support Case

Federal authorities charged a 21-year-old man from Midlothian, Texas, with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after an undercover investigation uncovered efforts to assist the designated foreign terrorist organization, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors allege the suspect attempted to fund ISIS-related activities through cryptocurrency payments, shared extremist propaganda, and provided bomb-making materials and instructions to an undercover agent posing as an ISIS supporter during a December 22 meeting. The FBI and DOJ stated the investigation began after suspicious pro-ISIS activity was identified on social media and emphasized that the arrest occurred before anyone was harmed, highlighting the role of coordinated law enforcement efforts in disrupting potential terrorist activity.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: This is yet another example of people in the US working for ISIS planning on carrying out attacks.

Threat Intelligence Briefing: Iran Rhetoric and Implications for U.S. Churches

I posted a threat intelligence briefing examining escalating rhetoric from Iran’s leadership, which has increasingly framed tensions with the United States, Israel, and Europe as a “full-scale war” rooted in ideological and religious conflict rather than solely political disputes. While the assessment found no credible or specific intelligence indicating an imminent or coordinated threat against American churches, it notes that Iranian-aligned proxy networks, including Hezbollah, have a documented presence in the Western Hemisphere and could be activated in response to major geopolitical developments. Churches are not identified as primary targets; however, faith-based institutions are considered potential symbolic or “soft” targets during periods of heightened international tension. The briefing emphasized the importance of situational awareness and maintaining baseline security practices, without recommending heightened alert levels or extraordinary measures at this time.

Source:

ISIS-K Spokesman Arrested as Global Threat Activity Intensifies

A senior propaganda figure associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) was arrested by Pakistani intelligence in December 2025, dealing a significant blow to the group’s external messaging and operational influence, according to reporting from a counterterrorism-focused outlet. The arrest came amid a week marked by heightened Islamic State activity worldwide, including a deadly mass shooting in Australia and coordinated online propaganda urging attacks on holiday gatherings, with particular concern for Jewish and Christian communities. In response, international counterterrorism efforts escalated, featuring U.S. airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Nigeria and the disruption of major attack plots across Europe, underscoring an elevated global threat environment during the holiday season.

Source

ISIS Encourages Holiday Attacks Targeting Jewish and Christian Communities

Islamic State propaganda and operational activity in December 2025 reflected a deliberate tactical shift toward targeting Jewish and Christian communities during major religious holidays, with messaging explicitly encouraging violence against holiday gatherings and Western religious targets. Group-affiliated media framed the Christmas season as an opportunity to turn celebrations into mass-casualty events, a directive echoed by real-world incidents and disrupted plots across multiple countries. These included a deadly attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia, a foiled mass-shooting plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester, United Kingdom, and the arrest of more than 100 suspects in Turkey accused of planning coordinated attacks against non-Muslims during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. U.S. airstrikes carried out in Nigeria on Christmas Day further targeted Islamic State militants reportedly preparing attacks against local Christian populations, underscoring a sustained and global threat to religious communities during the holiday season.

🛡️ My thoughts: I know this entry is not timely, but have previously covered the threats. We are always behind the curve since our government continues to not share information to its citizens, even though it is open source for the most part.

Islamic State Promotes Decentralized Violence Through “Jihadi Code” Messaging

Islamic State propaganda has continued to evolve toward a decentralized model of violence that encourages independently inspired attacks rather than centrally directed operations, according to recent messaging in the group’s Al-Naba publication. This approach emphasizes that modern attackers no longer require extensive preparation or direct coordination, instead relying on what is described as a simplified ideological framework often referred to as a “jihadi code,” which can be absorbed online and acted upon individually. The strategy leverages online radicalization spaces where extremist content circulates rapidly, enabling lone actors to mobilize with minimal resources. A recent surge in IS-affiliated online activity calling for holiday attacks, combined with documented cases of individuals being recruited through social media platforms in regions such as Iraq, illustrates how this low-cost, high-impact propaganda model continues to effectively incite global violence without traditional command-and-control structures.

Source: Al-Naba

🛡️ My thoughts: ISIS and Al Qaeda are now unified and relying on lone actors to execute their vision. It's low-cost and easy for them. They will continue to use gaming platforms in social media to inspire would be attackers to act on their own.

Islamic State Foiled Plot Targeting New Year’s Church Celebrations in Syria

Syrian authorities reported that the Islamic State group plotted suicide attacks targeting New Year’s Eve celebrations, with a particular focus on churches and civilian gathering sites in Aleppo, Syria, prompting heightened security measures across several governorates. The Interior Ministry stated that intelligence indicated planned suicide operations aimed at Christian celebrations and other public gatherings, and an incident in Aleppo’s Bab al-Faraj neighborhood occurred when a suspected Islamic State operative opened fire during questioning, killing one police officer before detonating an explosive device that wounded two others. Officials described the incident as part of a broader increase in Islamic State activity in government-controlled areas, following previous attacks on churches and civilians, including a deadly church bombing in Damascus earlier in the year, highlighting continued threats facing Christian communities and places of worship in Syria.

Read the full story

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Three Injured in Shooting Near St. Sabina Church in Chicago

Three men were injured in a shooting that occurred Sunday evening near St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. According to Chicago police, the incident happened around 4:11 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 78th Place, just outside the church. The three victims, ages 30, 33, and 38, were standing near a sidewalk when a male offender produced a firearm and opened fire, striking each victim once. All three were transported to area hospitals and were initially reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and the Chicago Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts:

Explosive Device Damages Children’s Room at Kansas City, Kansas Church

An explosive device damaged Iglesia Cristiana Bethel Church of God in the Turner neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, after someone intentionally placed an illegal explosive, similar to an M-80, on a windowsill early Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. Police said the blast shattered a window in the church’s children’s room, cracked surrounding bricks, and left char marks, scattering glass among children’s furniture and toys inside the building. Authorities reported that no one was inside the church at the time of the explosion, preventing injuries, and investigators have not identified a motive or suspects as of the latest update. Church members expressed concern about the possibility of another attack while working to clean up the damage and repair the facility, as law enforcement continues to seek information from the public regarding the incident.

Read the full story

Man Dies After Tent Set on Fire Outside Downtown Toronto Church, Murder Charge Filed

A 51-year-old man has died after suffering critical injuries when a tent he was inside was deliberately set on fire outside a downtown church near the intersection of Charles Street and Yonge Street in Toronto, Ontario. Toronto police reported that the incident occurred in the early morning hours of December 26, 2025, when an individual allegedly ignited the tent and a nearby mattress and then threw additional items onto the fire to accelerate it. The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died on December 29. Following the death, investigators upgraded the case and laid a first-degree murder charge against a 36-year-old Toronto man who had previously been facing arson-related charges. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack, which occurred directly in front of the church building.

Read more here

Assault and Robbery Reported Inside Bronx Church

Police in New York City are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred inside Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in the Belmont section of the Bronx. According to authorities, the incident took place around 6 p.m. on December 24, 2025, when an unknown individual entered the church at 627 East 187th Street and removed a candle from the altar. When a 64-year-old man attempted to retrieve the candle, the suspect allegedly struck him in the face, causing a fractured orbital bone, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. Emergency responders transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, and the NYPD continues to investigate while urging anyone with information to come forward.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: Violent crime against church members and staff have been increasing in NYC. I have been repeating this for a few months now and more reports continue to come in. With the new NYC mayor now in office, I expect this will only get worse for Christians.

Sex Crimes

Juvenile Sexual Assault Reported at Charlotte Church

Authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported the arrest of a 49-year-old adult male accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in connection with incidents linked to a church located on East Arrowood Road. According to investigators, the alleged abuse occurred on two occasions in 2025, including one incident in a church parking area and another after the child was picked up early from school with parental permission, during which further sexual assault was reported. Law enforcement stated the case was supported by a forensic interview, medical examination, a monitored phone call in which the suspect admitted to the assaults, and corroborating digital communications. The suspect was arrested on December 21, 2025, and charged with statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and multiple counts of indecent liberties, and authorities confirmed an immigration detainer was issued following the arrest due to prior deportation history.

SOURCE

Former New Jersey Pastor Arrested in Juvenile Sexual Assault Investigation

A former pastor of Iglesia Pentecostal Nuevo Remanente in Red Bank, New Jersey, was arrested after investigators determined he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile parishioner multiple times over several years, according to authorities. Police say the abuse began in 2018 when the victim was 14 years old and continued for more than three years, with incidents occurring in four different towns across Monmouth County. The suspect, a 50-year-old former church leader, is facing multiple serious charges, including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending future court proceedings, while law enforcement continues to investigate and encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: statistically, speaking, your pastor is more likely to molested child than for you to have an active shooter. You should keep that in mind when you get your training ready for the new year. Make sure that you prioritize sexual assault prevention within the church.

Arson/Fires

None to report this week 🙌

Property Crime

Suspect Arrested After Church Window Smashed During Christmas Eve Service in San Jose

San Jose police arrested a 30-year-old man in San Jose, California, in connection with a violent assault and a separate act of church vandalism that occurred during a Christmas Eve service. Authorities said the suspect allegedly struck a man in the head with a metal pole near Tully Road and Highway 101 on Saturday morning, causing life-threatening injuries, and was later linked to felony vandalism after allegedly breaking a church window in the 1300 block of East Santa Clara Street on Christmas Eve. Police reported the church damage exceeded $20,000 and emphasized that the vandalism was unrelated to the earlier assault. The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and vandalism, while the injured victim was hospitalized and later stabilized.

Read the full story

Couple Faces Multiple Felony Charges, Including Trespassing, After Theft at McDowell County Church

A couple is facing multiple felony charges after a golf cart was stolen from an unidentified church in McDowell County, North Carolina, the day after Christmas. According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, security camera footage showed two individuals entering the church property on the morning of December 26, accessing a restricted area, and taking a Yamaha golf cart without authorization. A church employee reported the theft the following day, and the golf cart was later recovered at a nearby residence. Authorities charged a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman with felony larceny and felony first-degree trespassing, with the man also facing an additional felony charge for attempting to obtain property under false pretenses. Deputies stated that both suspects were denied bond because they were already out on pretrial release at the time of the incident.

Read more here

Vehicle Collisions

Vehicle Crashes Into Port Royal Church Building

A church building in Port Royal, South Carolina, was heavily damaged after a vehicle crashed into the structure Tuesday afternoon along Ribault Road in Beaufort County. Officials reported that an SUV left the roadway after the driver suffered a medical emergency, struck a road sign, and then collided with the church building, leaving debris and rendering the site unsafe. The impacted church, Iglesia Cristiana Fe y Obras (Christian Church Faith and Works), is a Spanish-speaking congregation of about 25 members that had worshipped at the location for three years, meeting on Friday nights and Sunday mornings. No church members were inside at the time of the crash, and authorities stated the driver is expected to recover. This marks the second vehicle collision involving the same building, though no fatalities occurred in this incident. The property is owned by another local church, which is working with town officials and insurance representatives to manage cleanup and repairs.

Read more here

🛡️ My thoughts: although this was a traffic collision, you can see how important it is to have pedestrian protection at your church. What would've happened if this occurred as people were coming to church? Look at your own church and see what you can do to protect your pedestrians.

International

Church Targeted in Christmas Hand-Grenade Attack in Zabadani, Syria

The Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary in Zabadani, located in the western countryside of Daramsuq (Damascus), Syria, was targeted in a hand-grenade attack during the Christmas holiday on December 27, 2025, resulting in material damage but no reported injuries. According to reports, unknown assailants threw several hand grenades into the church courtyard during the early morning hours, damaging the church building and surrounding property while local Christians were observing Christmas celebrations. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities have not released information regarding any arrests, though increased security measures were reportedly implemented in the area following the incident. The attack occurred amid heightened regional security concerns and follows other recent violence targeting places of worship, underscoring ongoing risks to religious communities in Syria.

Read the full story

Bandits Stab Two Catholic Priests at Church Near Abuja

Bandits attacked two Catholic priests at the Parish House of St. Rita Catholic Church in Unity Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, near Abuja, during an early-morning assault that has heightened concerns over security around the Federal Capital Territory. Reports indicate the armed attackers forcefully entered the parish residence around 2:30 a.m., stabbed the priests, and fled, leaving both victims seriously injured while another priest escaped unharmed. The injured clergy were rushed to a Catholic hospital in Abuja for emergency treatment, where one priest underwent surgery for a fractured arm and the other was treated for multiple injuries and related complications; both were later reported to be in stable condition. The attack prompted condemnation from a Catholic fraternal order, which described the incident as part of a troubling pattern of violence against religious institutions in the region and called on security agencies to swiftly investigate, apprehend those responsible, and strengthen protection for churches and surrounding communities.

Read the full story

Living Faith Church Pastor Kidnapped in Kogi State, Nigeria

A pastor with Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, was reportedly kidnapped by armed bandits on Saturday while traveling to his farm in Okoro Gbedde, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Nigeria. According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred along the Okeoffin–Okoro Gbedde axis as the pastor was riding on a motorcycle with a commercial rider when they were confronted by the assailants. The rider managed to escape, but the pastor was abducted and taken to an unknown location. As of the time of reporting, the kidnappers had not made contact with the pastor’s family or the church, and no ransom demand had been issued. The abduction has heightened fear in the community and follows a recent pattern of violent attacks against churches in Kogi State, including a December 14, 2025 incident in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area where gunmen kidnapped dozens of worshippers from multiple churches and demanded a large ransom.

Read the full story

Historic Amsterdam Church Destroyed by New Year’s Day Fire

A massive fire destroyed the 154-year-old Vondel Church in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, as celebrations were underway across the city. Authorities reported that the blaze caused the collapse of the church’s tower and roof, rendering the historic structure unsalvageable, and firefighters from multiple regions, along with naval support equipment, were required to bring the fire under control by late morning. Nearby residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution, but no injuries were reported. Investigators have not confirmed the cause of the fire, though officials noted it began shortly after New Year’s Eve fireworks, which continue to be used illegally despite a public sales ban. The former church, no longer used for worship and repurposed as an event venue since the late 1970s, was considered a significant cultural landmark in the city.

Read the full story

