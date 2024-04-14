Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony M DiGiore's avatar
Anthony M DiGiore
Apr 15, 2024

I think it's a great idea to keep us informed of the threat level against churches since our own govt doesn't care.

Reply
Share
Chuck Riley's avatar
Chuck Riley
Aug 28, 2024

Is there a way we can download this so we can post the current threat level in our offices?

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture