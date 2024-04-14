There are so many threats being given to us, it is hard to convey where we are at when it comes to threats against our churches. It bothers me that the federal government has not been conveying active threats to affected communities, like what occurred recently in Coeur d'Alene Idaho when an ISIS inspired youth was about to immently attack churches in that small Idaho town. Churches were not notified while the threat was still present in their community.

The FBI recently put out an alert to law enforcement that churches could be targeted soon, but did not release that same information to church leaders around the country. If it wasn’t for good LOCAL cops letting us know, we would have never of known of the threat advisement. Even when I put out the information, I had cops asking me for the intel bulletin because they had not received it. To be blunt, our government has failed churches around the nation.

I also see a lot of churches wanting to create a bunker mentality to protect their people. That Is wrong. We should always remain open so people can come worship, but we must maintain vigilance. I’ve decided it is time that we take the situation into our own hands. I’ve created a system that I think can help us better visualize where we are at when it comes to threats to our churches.

Church Security Threat Level System

The Church Security Threat Level System (CSTLS) is designed to provide a structured and easy-to-understand set of guidelines that dictate the level of security measures needed based on the current threat environment. This system will use a color-coded alert state, similar to the old Homeland Security Advisory System that was discarded by the government, to signify the intensity and immediacy of threats to church properties and congregations

Threat Levels

The CSTLS could consist of five levels, each represented by a color that corresponds to the severity of the threat:

Low (Green): Definition : Low risk of attacks.

Security Measures : Regular security protocol, minimal security personnel on site, standard operating procedures in effect.

Communication: Monthly security updates, encouragement of community awareness, and vigilance. Guarded (Blue): Definition : General risk of attacks.

Security Measures : periodic sweeps of the facility, enhanced surveillance measures.

Communication: Bi-weekly updates to all staff and volunteers on current threats and reminders on security protocols. Elevated (Yellow): Definition : Significant risk of attacks.

Security Measures : Active patrolling, both plainclothes and uniformed security personnel during all church functions, regular emergency drills, limited points of entry during high-attendance events.

Communication: Weekly detailed threat briefings, regular emergency response training for staff and volunteers, public notices as deemed necessary without inducing panic. High (Orange): Definition : High risk of attacks.

Security Measures : Request law enforcement presence, surveillance of all gatherings, prepared to enact lockdown procedures if alerted of danger.

Communication: Immediate communication of threat changes, look for updates from local and national security services, clear and direct instructions on security measures for congregants. Severe (Red): Definition : A severe threat environment exists where credible intelligence or threat indicators suggest attacks against churches could occur in the near term.

Security Measures : Double security personnel, Security personnel in parking lot, in church and in worship service, complete coordination with federal and state emergency services. Armed security at each entrance (uniformed or plain clothes).

Communication: Continuous updates, real-time coordination with law enforcement, transparent and timely alerts to all affected or potentially affected parties.

The Current Level for CSTLS

The current CSTLS level is Elevated (Yellow). It is elevated for the following reasons:

The FBI has put out two alerts in the last month advising law enforcement that large venues, including churches, were at serious risk of a terrorist attack. This was not conveyed to churches.

Several persons on the terror watch list have crossed the border and are unaccounted for. This includes one afghan immigrant that belongs to a terrorist group.

ISIS has asked followers to attack churches in the US. One Idahoan that follows ISIS was one day from attacking churches in Idaho. Again, churches were not notified by authorities.

Implementation Guidelines

This is something you can set up at your church to help you visualize your posture. Christian Warrior Training will post the threat level each week to guide you.

In the meantime, you can set this up at your church. This is how I think you should come up with an alert level for your church (this should be for your team only, not for the rest of your congregation, let them worship in peace while you burden yourself with the stress):

Setting the Alert Level : The decision to change the threat level would ideally be made by a security committee that includes church leadership, representatives from the congregation, local law enforcement, and possibly private security consultants. This committee should meet regularly to review and update security protocols and threat levels. Remember, this committee should be nimble. Don’t let it get burdened with bureaucracy.

Communication Protocols : Effective communication is key to the implementation of the CSTLS.

Training and Drills: Regular training sessions and simulated drills for various scenarios should be conducted to ensure everyone knows their role during different threat levels. Training should include handling suspicious packages, responding to armed intruders, and medical response to injuries. Leave a comment

This system aims to create a vigilant and prepared community that can respond effectively to various levels of threats, ensuring the safety and security of church attendees. This model encourages a balanced approach that heightens security without creating a fortress mentality.