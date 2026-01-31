Christian Warrior Training

Fuzzy
10h

YES!! Thank you for starting this. I have been doing this very thing and trying to teach others to do it for decades. For some odd reason, too many Christians think "prepping" is either ungodly or just being paranoid. But, every time I get push back, I just remind them of Genesis 41:48 where "Joseph collected all the food produced in those seven years of abundance in Egypt and stored it in the cities. In each city he put the food grown in the fields surrounding it." That, my friends, is Biblical Prepping right there which cannot be denied.

There is a LOT of good information out there if you know where and what to look for. Discernment is crucial. However, there are also too many scaremongors who are only relying on fear to sell viewers some sponsored product they get a commision on. Your channel will be added to my quiver as another great asset.

Genesis 41:48

https://www.bible.com/bible/111/GEN.41.48

Ken Conway
11h

Amen Keith! Thanks for entering a second necessary arena. We’ll see you there

