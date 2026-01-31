New Blog and YouTube Channel: Christian Warrior PREPPER

Christian Warrior Training has always been about protecting life. Protecting families. Protecting the church. That mission has not changed.

Over the past several years, though, a related issue has surfaced again and again in conversations with Christians who care deeply about security and readiness. Many understand the need for defense but have not thought through preparation in a biblical way.

That gap is why Christian Warrior Prepper exists.

Christian Warrior Prepper is not a replacement for Christian Warrior Training. It is a parallel effort that addresses preparedness beyond immediate physical security, using Scripture as the foundation rather than fear, politics, or internet survival culture.

Two Common Errors Christians Make About Preparedness

Two extremes show up repeatedly when preparedness comes up among Christians.

The first is what I call the raider mindset. The belief that firearms alone are sufficient, and that in a collapse scenario it is acceptable to take what is needed from others. That position collapses immediately under Scripture.

Exodus 20:15 is unambiguous. You shall not steal. Proverbs 3:29–31 warns against planning harm, provoking conflict without cause, and choosing the ways of violent men. A Christian plan that assumes theft or violence as a strategy is not preparation. It is sin dressed up as readiness.

The second extreme goes the opposite direction. Some believers assume that because Christ may return at any moment, preparation is unnecessary. That mindset sounds spiritual, but it ignores what Scripture actually teaches.

Matthew 24:36 makes clear that no one knows the timing of Christ’s return. Paul goes further in 1 Timothy 5:8, stating that anyone who fails to provide for their household has denied the faith. Preparation is not a lack of trust in God. It is obedience to Him.

Defense Is Biblical. Provision Is Also Biblical.

Christian Warrior Training focuses heavily on defense for a reason. Scripture recognizes the legitimacy of self defense. Luke 22:36 makes that clear.

But defense alone is incomplete.

Ammunition does not replace food. Firearms do not purify water. Security without provision leaves families vulnerable in predictable ways. Biblical preparedness includes planning for sustenance, medical needs, and stability during hardship.

Throughout Scripture, God’s people are expected to prepare during times of abundance for times of scarcity. Joseph’s actions in Genesis 41 were not fear driven. They were wise, intentional, and outward facing. His preparation saved an entire nation.

Preparation Includes Charity, Not Isolation

Another key difference between Christian preparedness and secular prepping culture is charity.

Preparation in Scripture is never hoarding for oneself alone. Proverbs 22:9 praises generosity. Luke 12:33 calls believers to plan for giving, not just survival.

Christian preparedness accounts for neighbors, family members, and community. It plans ahead so that generosity is possible before desperation sets in. Mutual aid and mutual defense are far more stable than isolation and suspicion.

Christian Warrior Prepper will speak directly to this, because it is often missing from modern prepping conversations.

Why This Content Lives on a Separate Channel

Christian Warrior Training will remain focused on church security, situational awareness, and protecting congregations. That mission stays intact.

Christian Warrior Prepper exists because not all preparedness topics fit cleanly under church security alone. Food storage, water systems, communications, fieldcraft, and broader intelligence discussions deserve their own space without diluting the core CWT mission.

CWP allows these conversations to happen clearly, biblically, and without confusion about purpose.

What Christian Warrior Prepper Will Cover

Christian Warrior Prepper will focus on practical preparedness through a Christian lens, including:

food, water, and medical readiness

defensive planning within biblical boundaries

communications and situational awareness

camping and field skills as real-world testing

current events and intelligence that affect Christian communities

Non-Christians are welcome there. The Gospel will be present. Preparedness without truth is incomplete.

Where This Fits With Christian Warrior Training

If you are here for church security, training, and protecting the body of Christ, Christian Warrior Training remains your home.

If you want to think more deeply about preparation beyond immediate security, and how Scripture informs those decisions, Christian Warrior Prepper is where that content will live.

The two work together. One does not replace the other.

You can find Christian Warrior Prepper now and follow along as that community grows.

