Christian Warrior Training

Glen Vaughn
1h

Keith, we met in Burleson a few months ago. I am a retired Firefighter Paramedic, with 27 years at the FD. I did another 3 as a contractor for the State Department in Iraq and Afghanistan. I have not "seen it all," but I have seen enough. Like you, people don't see the part of me that hurts and weeps inside for what we have seen, and sometimes for what we have done. It took an addiction, a good wife, and the love of God to get me where I am today. Thank you for this bible study. I look forward to it.

Frank Brackin
1h

I am really looking forward to this study Keith. I can see the Lord working through you in his kingdom! Thanks for answering his call.

