Training for the day evil walks into the children’s sanctuary is never easy. Most of us on church security teams have tried airsoft, blanks, or even simulated rounds to make our scenarios feel real. Those methods work, but they can be messy, loud, and distracting, especially when people are downstairs preparing for service.

When I first tested the new Mantis TitanX, I realized how much safer and easier training could be. It let me run full active shooter scenarios in a church building without anyone even knowing. It’s quiet, clean, and 100 percent safe. That’s a big deal for church safety teams that need realistic training but can’t always get range time or shut down their buildings.

A New Tool for Realistic Training

The Mantis TitanX is a dry-fire training pistol patterned after popular handguns like the Glock 19. It has a realistic resetting trigger and an integrated laser system that works with the Mantis and Laser Academy apps. The idea is simple: you can train anywhere without live ammo, see exactly where your shots land, and review your performance instantly.

For me, it changed how I train. I can attach my Trijicon optic, my Surefire light, and use my regular holster. The gun fits just like my everyday carry pistol. It’s not exact, but close enough that muscle memory carries over.

When I’m upstairs at church, I can have six or seven team members practicing entries or room clearing while people are setting up for Easter downstairs. Nobody hears a thing. Nobody’s in danger. And every trigger pull counts.

Features That Actually Matter

The TitanX has an integrated MantisX system, so you can connect it to your phone and get real-time coaching on trigger control, draw speed, and follow-up shots. The data feedback is instant. If your trigger pull or sight alignment is off, you’ll see it on the screen.

The laser output shows where each round would have hit. You can pair it with the Laser Academy app to see visible impact points on your targets. Four training modes are free, and more are available with a paid plan.

It comes with two weighted magazines that automatically detect reloads. You can drop one, grab the other, and practice mag changes just like you would with a live firearm. That’s something most dry-fire tools don’t offer.

The trigger resets after each pull, so you can shoot as fast as you want without racking the slide. It’s also optic ready, using an RMR or Shield footprint, and it charges through USB-C. Mantis priced it at $199, which is less than a case of ammo for most shooters.

I highly recommend the TitanX if you can afford it. Click here to take look at the price and models

How It Performs in Real Scenarios

In my training room at church, I ran several drills with the TitanX. We used simulated gunfire sounds and assigned targets. The white targets represented the threat, while the brown ones represented children. Each team member had to enter, identify the threat, and engage the correct target.

Because the TitanX uses a visible laser, it’s easy to see if someone makes a mistake. When a teammate accidentally hits the wrong target, the laser mark shows it instantly. There’s no guessing or arguing about what happened.

I also ran my regular drills, including the 50 Shot Drill and the Bill Drill. The Mantis app recorded every shot, showing how consistent I was and where I could improve. I saved money on ammo, trained more often, and tracked my progress over time.

For coaching, it’s a huge advantage. If a shooter is struggling with trigger control or grip, I can set them up with a TitanX and fix the problem right there without leaving the building.

Compared to the Old Way

Before the TitanX, most of us had to use laser cartridges inside our real pistols for dry-fire training. That meant handling an actual firearm, which isn’t ideal in a church or home. The TitanX removes that risk. It looks and feels similar to a Glock 19 but is a dedicated trainer with no firing capability.

The weight is slightly different, and the magazines are dummy mags, but the feel is close enough for practical use. I can draw from my holster, press the trigger, and get a real training experience without live ammo or a trip to the range.

Why Church Security Teams Need It

For church safety ministries, this is a training game-changer. You can use it for:

Entry and clearing drills

Holster draws and reloads

Decision-making scenarios

Coaching new team members safely indoors

I plan to buy five of these for my team so we can train as a unit. If your church has a generous supporter, this is one of the best investments they can make in your ministry’s safety training.

The ability to train quietly, safely, and repeatedly builds confidence and readiness. You don’t have to worry about noise, cleanup, or safety concerns. You just focus on improving.

Final Thoughts

Mantis sent me this unit to test, but I asked for it because I believed it could help Christian Warrior Training’s followers. After using it, I can honestly say it’s worth buying. The TitanX is affordable, realistic, and safe for both individuals and teams.

I’ll include a purchase link when Mantis officially launches the TitanX. It’s an affiliate link that sends a small portion back to support our ministry, but that’s not why I’m recommending it.

If you’re serious about preparing your team for the worst without risking anyone’s safety, the Mantis TitanX belongs in your toolbox.

Pray unceasingly for the safety of our churches, our safety teams, and our pastors. And if you think of it, say a quick prayer for me as I travel. Remember your ABC’s, Always be carrying, and always be practicing.

Leave a comment