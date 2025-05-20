PAID SUBSCRIBERS MAKE THIS MISSION POSSIBLE. JOIN THE FRONT LINES AND SUPPORT OUR MISSION.
If you’re planning to attend the upcoming Christian Warrior Academy in Chino Hills, I just posted a video with some thoughts about what to expect.
The training is happening on Saturday, May 31, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California.
You must register to attend. No walk-ins will be accepted and you will be turned away at the door if you're not registered in advance.
🔗 Register here:
https://brushfire.com/calvarycch/christianwarrioracademy/602261
This event will not be live streamed. If you want the information, you need to be there in person.
Hope to see you there.
In His service,
—Keith
Thank you Keith for your generous offer to train church security for free. It Shows your heart for God’s kingdom. I retired from LAPD after 31 years active. I’m working security at my church. You are an incredible asset to our church security family and source of information.
I know God will bless you. Please stay healthy sir. Looking forward to meeting you at the Chino Hills training day. Thank you again Robert Brown
Make haste to HELP me, O Lord, my SALVATION!
Psalm 38:22 ESV
Until we experience the gracious salvation provided by the Lord God Almighty, we must rely on His help while on earth! Thank you, Brother Keith (and others you recruit) to be used of the Lord to assist us and help us prepare - as best we can - in providing safety and security for our individual body of believers/His flock!
You indicate that the session will not be live streamed. Is it being recorded, and can that be provided and accessed for later viewing?
Please consider visiting us in the southeast? (South Carolina?😊)