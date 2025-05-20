Christian Warrior Training

Robert Brown
21h

Thank you Keith for your generous offer to train church security for free. It Shows your heart for God’s kingdom. I retired from LAPD after 31 years active. I’m working security at my church. You are an incredible asset to our church security family and source of information.

I know God will bless you. Please stay healthy sir. Looking forward to meeting you at the Chino Hills training day. Thank you again Robert Brown

William R Krecker
15m

Make haste to HELP me, O Lord, my SALVATION!

Psalm 38:22 ESV

Until we experience the gracious salvation provided by the Lord God Almighty, we must rely on His help while on earth! Thank you, Brother Keith (and others you recruit) to be used of the Lord to assist us and help us prepare - as best we can - in providing safety and security for our individual body of believers/His flock!

You indicate that the session will not be live streamed. Is it being recorded, and can that be provided and accessed for later viewing?

Please consider visiting us in the southeast? (South Carolina?😊)

