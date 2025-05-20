If you’re planning to attend the upcoming Christian Warrior Academy in Chino Hills, I just posted a video with some thoughts about what to expect.

The training is happening on Saturday, May 31, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California.

You must register to attend. No walk-ins will be accepted and you will be turned away at the door if you're not registered in advance.

🔗 Register here:

https://brushfire.com/calvarycch/christianwarrioracademy/602261

This event will not be live streamed. If you want the information, you need to be there in person.

Hope to see you there.

In His service,

—Keith

