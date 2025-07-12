FREE CLASS COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO!

Candlelight Christian Fellowship, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

We’ll cover real-world tactics to defend your church and will be accepting donations for the families of the fallen and injured firefighters ambushed in Coeur d’Alene. This is an 8 hour course that is FREE.

🔗 Register here

TERROR UPDATE

Five Churches Condemned in Apocalyptic Manifesto

A manifesto titled Christian Objectivism – Extract, authored by an individual identifying as Jonathan Harms, explicitly condemns five churches and proclaims divine judgment upon them. The author, who portrays himself and his wife as prophetic witnesses from the Book of Revelation, names Table Rock Church, Bethlehem Baptist, Faith Community Church, The Well Church of Boise, and Main Street Church (formerly Rev22) as “betrayers of truth” and accuses them of excommunication, deceit, and complicity in spiritual corruption. In Section 4.11, Harms issues specific grievances against pastors and includes full church addresses, invoking apocalyptic language such as “their ruin will echo” and “ensuring your destruction in this final judgment.” The tone and theological framing are consistent with manifestos preceding ideologically driven violence, though no operational threats are detailed.

🛡️ My thoughts: This made the rounds of Idaho churches Friday morning. If your church is named in a similar incident, you should immediately call your local law enforcement agency and ask them to take any action they can. This is why you should have an intelligence officer on your team. An intelligence assessment should be completed and distributed to your people and to area churches. If you are a named church, you should immediately seek a restraining order against the author (not just this case, but in similar ones as well).

Police Alert Issued After Suspicious Activity Reported at Multiple Pennsylvania Churches

Hopewell Township Police Department in Pennsylvania issued a public safety letter on July 8, 2025, warning local residents and churchgoers about three suspicious incidents reported at churches across Beaver County within an eight-day period. The incidents occurred at New Bethlehem Church in Independence, Genesis Church in Hopewell, and Ridge Point Church in Brighton Township. Reports involved individuals described as Middle Eastern or Hispanic males engaging in concerning behavior, including leaving an electric bike battery inside a church, taking possible photos from a car, and lingering in parking lots after services. One suspect vehicle was identified as a blue-gray Subaru Legacy with Ohio plates. Authorities have also noted similar suspicious activity near the Pittsburgh Airport Airbase. The police are encouraging heightened vigilance and have increased patrols at local churches.

Source: Police Department Letter (Hopewell Township, PA – July 8, 2025)

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a clear call to action. Churches must take security seriously and not dismiss unusual behavior as harmless. Situational awareness, team communication, and a plan of action can deter potential threats. Be observant, and do not hesitate to report anything out of the ordinary. Evil often scouts before it strikes.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Gunmen Fire 60 Rounds at Church Basketball Court in Liberty Township, Ohio

On Saturday, gunmen opened fire on a basketball court at Pleasant Valley Church in Liberty Township, Ohio, while a large group was present playing. Approximately 60 shots were fired, with at least three striking the backboard and broken glass found at the scene. Remarkably, no one was injured. Witnesses stated a vehicle arrived and individuals began shooting, though no one recognized the suspects or the vehicle. The church has turned over security footage to Liberty Police, and one of the vehicles reportedly had an identifying mark that may aid in the investigation. The basketball court has since been closed and locked. Church leadership is viewing the incident as an opportunity to reach out to the perpetrators in hopes of helping them change their lives.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a clear reminder that church grounds, especially outdoor spaces like basketball courts, can be soft targets without proper oversight. While it's a blessing no one was hit, this could have easily turned into a mass casualty event. Church security teams must consider these areas part of their patrol zones and ensure camera coverage, lighting, and access control are in place.

Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder at Rapid City Church

In Rapid City, South Dakota, a 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an alleged assault on a church employee at Destiny FourSquare Church. The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 8 during a scheduled meeting at the church. According to police, the woman allegedly stood up during the meeting and began strangling the employee. A second staff member intervened and stopped the assault, after which the suspect fled the scene. She was later apprehended near East North Street and taken to the Pennington County Jail.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is exactly why church staff must remain situationally aware, even in seemingly routine meetings. Evil doesn’t always wear a mask; sometimes it walks right through the front door with an appointment. Stay prayed up and prepared. Your safety is part of your ministry.

Read full story here

Armed Man with Handgun Stopped at Naples, Florida Church

In Naples, Florida, during a Sunday morning service on July 6, 2025, a 23-year-old man entered Manantial de Vida Church claiming to be a “trained killer” and openly carrying a handgun at his waist. Witnesses say he asked how much it would take to stop a mass shooting and began quietly displaying the weapon. Two church staff members took quick action to shield children and alert authorities while de-escalating the situation. Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrived promptly, safely disarmed the suspect, and recovered a loaded handgun with a chambered round and three full magazines. The man was arrested and faces felony charges including making threats and disorderly conduct.

Read full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: watch my video and hear my thoughts on this incident. Click the link below.

SEX CRIMES

North Carolina Pastor and Former School Aide Charged with Sexually Assaulting Minor

A 22-year-old pastor and former in-school suspension aide has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor following an alleged assault of a 13-year-old student in South Carolina. The suspect, who served at Conway Middle School in Horry County, SC, and is currently listed as the pastor of Happy Home Baptist Church in Columbus County, NC, was arrested by Conway Police on July 6, 2025. The charge stems from an incident reported on May 29, in which the suspect allegedly touched the child inappropriately with intent of arousal. He had resigned from the school district in January, effective June 7. Jail records indicate he was released on a $30,000 bond two days after his arrest.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This is why churches need to stop assuming a title means trust. Pastors, volunteers, staff—everyone should be background-checked, trained, and held accountable. The alleged behavior here is disgusting, and the fact that it happened while this man worked at a school and pastored a church shows how predators position themselves around children. This is not rare. If your church doesn’t have child protection policies and trained monitors in place, you’re wrong.

Payson Man Charged After Alleged Incident Involving Minor at Church Parking Lot

In Payson, Utah, a 20-year-old man has been charged with multiple felony offenses after allegedly engaging in unlawful conduct with a 14-year-old in a church parking lot in July 2023. According to authorities, the individual met the minor through social media, arranged to pick her up, and took her to the location instead of a public park. Despite the victim's stated boundaries, the man reportedly ignored her objections. He is currently being held without bail in the Utah County Jail due to a separate ongoing case involving similar allegations.

Read full story here

Kansas City Church Musician Charged in Ongoing Child Abuse Investigation

In Kansas City, Missouri, a 50-year-old man has been charged with eight counts related to child abuse offenses, including allegations of inappropriate conduct with minors under the age of 15. The reported incidents span from 2008 to 2024. According to court records, the man served as a piano player and member at a church in Jackson County and also offered private piano lessons. Authorities allege he used his connection to the church community to build relationships with families and access children. The accused was arrested on July 2 and is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Read full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a tragic example of why churches must implement rigorous child safety protocols and background checks for anyone in leadership or working with youth. Trust must never replace accountability. This is a clear example of how pedophiles target churches to gain access to victims. What are you doing to protect your church’s children?

Chicago-Area Priest Accused of Historic Abuse at Melrose Park Church

A Chicago-area priest has been removed from ministry following allegations of sexually abusing a minor approximately 40 years ago at Sacred Heart Parish in Melrose Park, Illinois. The Archdiocese of Chicago announced that the Rev. Curtis Lambert, now 78, was accused of misconduct that allegedly occurred between 1983 and 1990. Cardinal Blase Cupich confirmed in a letter to area parishes that Lambert “strenuously denied” the claims but will refrain from all parish and school activities during the investigation. The matter has also been reported to civil authorities. Lambert has served in numerous parishes across the Chicago area since the 1970s. The investigation will be overseen by the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board to determine appropriate action.

Read full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: Whether recent or decades old, all allegations must be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Churches must not only protect the innocent but also ensure due process. Trust is built on transparency and vigilance.

Leave a comment

ARSON/FIRES

Arson Investigations Underway After Fires at Gresham Church and Nearby Lodge

Authorities in Gresham, Oregon, are investigating two fires that occurred on the morning of July 8, 2025, which have been determined to be intentionally set. The first fire broke out just before 5 a.m. at the East Portland Moose Lodge on Northeast Halsey Street, where crews found shattered windows and active flames. Roughly four hours later, firefighters responded to another blaze at Columbia View Church, located just minutes away, where similar damage was reported—two broken windows and localized fire damage. Fire and police investigators believe the two incidents are related and are conducting a joint investigation into the suspected arson.

Read the full story here

Early Morning Fire Damages Clay Street Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama

In the early morning hours of July 8, 2025, Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at Clay Street Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. Fire crews were seen finishing their work on the scene shortly after daybreak. The full extent of the damage to the historic church has not yet been publicly detailed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Clay Street Missionary Baptist Church is a longstanding congregation in the community.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system. It is, hands down, the single best thing you can do for security for your church!

Suspect Sought in Arson Attempt at Knoxville Church

The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson incident that occurred at the Eternal Life Harvest Center on Western Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee. At approximately 3:00 a.m. on a Wednesday, firefighters responded to a small fire on the exterior of the church, which was quickly extinguished before it could cause significant damage. Surveillance images captured a potential suspect near the premises around the time of the incident. Authorities are requesting assistance from the public to identify the individual, offering a reward of up to $2,000 through East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Read full story here

Fire Reported at West Town United Methodist Church in Albany, Georgia

On the evening of July 8, 2025, firefighters responded to a blaze at West Town United Methodist Church in Albany, Georgia. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. and is believed to have originated in the attic, though the exact cause is still under investigation. Crews quickly contained the fire, and no injuries were reported. The church was unoccupied at the time of the incident. As of the latest report, firefighters were working to ventilate the structure and clear residual smoke from the building.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: Anytime a fire breaks out in a church building, especially when the cause is unknown and no one is present, it should be treated with caution. Whether it’s arson, electrical failure, or something else, the end result is the same—a disruption to the ministry and damage to sacred space. Churches need to inspect their properties regularly, especially attics and storage areas, and ensure all fire alarms, suppression systems, and security cameras are working. Fires are a real threat, and not all of them are accidents.

ACCIDENTS/MISC.

Church Camp Bus Catches Fire in South Carolina, All Aboard Safe

Live screen grab from SCDOT camera

A charter bus transporting children and staff back to Pawleys Island from a church summer camp caught fire on July 11, 2025, near Exit 24 on I-77 in Richland County, South Carolina. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the fire started in the engine compartment at the rear of the bus and was quickly contained. All 30 occupants, including children and church staff, were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported. Emergency responders acted swiftly to manage the scene and prevent further hazards.

Read full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This incident could have ended in tragedy, but praise God for quick action and safe evacuation. Take a look at this incident and ask yourself if your church is prepared for an incident like this?

PROPERTY CRIMES

Sex Offender Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Indiana Church Preschool

In Evansville, Indiana, a 28-year-old registered sex offender was arrested after allegedly breaking into Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church, which houses the Joshua Academy Preschool. Police responded to a burglary report on the evening of July 7 and found the man inside the church without valid identification. He was taken into custody and charged with felony unlawful entry by a serious sex offender, as well as misdemeanor charges related to failure to carry identification and criminal trespassing. The suspect is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,500 bond and has been ordered to stay off church property. His initial court hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Read full story here

Suspect Arrested After Vandalizing Florida Church and Threatening Deputy

On July 7, 2025, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting a man vandalizing Irving Park Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. The suspect was actively smearing paint and mud on the church’s signage, doors, and walls, and also throwing rocks at passing vehicles. When confronted by the responding deputy, the suspect threatened to shoot him. Following his arrest, the man was found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and 34 rounds of live 9mm ammunition. He has been charged with criminal mischief to a place of worship, possession of a controlled substance, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. This marks his fourth arrest in Pinellas County this year and his thirteenth in the past decade.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This incident shows the unpredictable threats churches can face from individuals with extensive criminal histories, drug impairment and mental illness. The fact that the suspect threatened to shoot a deputy on church property while carrying meth and ammunition reinforces why safety teams must be trained to handle more than just passive security roles. Situational awareness, coordination with local law enforcement, and proactive deterrents must all be in place, especially for churches located in areas with repeat offenders.

Statue of Mary Vandalized at New York Church, Suspect Arrested and Charged with Hate Crime

On June 21, 2025, a vandal used a crowbar to damage the front doors and a statue of the Virgin Mary at Holy Family Church in Fresh Meadows, New York. A parishioner witnessed the attack and contacted the church’s pastor, who called 911. A nearby NYPD officer responded quickly and arrested a 38-year-old Queens resident at the scene. The suspect was charged with a hate crime, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a weapon. This parish has faced repeated acts of vandalism over the past two years, including the destruction of statues of the Child Jesus and an angel. The church responded the next day with a Eucharistic procession to the site of the damage. According to CatholicVote, this marks the 513th act of vandalism against a Catholic church in the United States since May 2020.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: We’re past the point where these can be dismissed as isolated incidents. When you hit over 500 attacks on Catholic churches alone, it’s coordinated, ideological, or both. The attacker used a crowbar to target not just a door but a statue of the Virgin Mary—a symbolic and theological assault. Churches need to understand they are in a spiritual and cultural war. Cameras, lighting, patrols, and hardened targets aren’t optional. And the response must be swift, both in calling law enforcement and in reaffirming the church’s presence through visible worship, just like this parish did with its Eucharistic procession.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Pastor Beaten Unconscious, Bibles Burned in Church Attack in India

On June 8, 2025, a violent mob of Hindu extremists stormed a service at Penial Prayer Fellowship in Borsi village, Dhamtari District, Chhattisgarh, India. Armed with wooden rods, the attackers beat every member of the small congregation and severely assaulted a 57-year-old pastor, rendering him unconscious. The group destroyed chairs, instruments, and burned all Bibles and Christian literature. At least seven members were seriously injured and required hospital treatment. The mob, mostly outsiders, threatened the believers to cease worship services. Despite repeated attacks over the past year and a visible police presence, authorities have failed to register a formal complaint or provide meaningful protection. Two other churches in the district were also harassed on June 29, including Elohim Church, where services were disrupted by Hindu nationalist Bajrang Dal members. Religious leaders have formally appealed for government action, citing an alarming rise in violence against Christians in the region.

🛡️ My thoughts: Acts 5:29 reminds us that we must obey God rather than men—and this becomes especially clear in places like India and Nigeria, where governments often turn a blind eye to violent persecution against Christians. In such situations, believers must take their own security seriously. Churches should begin using encrypted communication tools like the Signal app and Proton Mail to protect sensitive information and coordinate safely. Every congregation should also organize a trusted internal security team, trained to recognize threats and protect the flock. As the world grows darker, the church must grow more discerning, courageous, and prepared.

Read the full story here

Extremists and Military Forces Destroy Pentecostal Church in Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict

In Khartoum, Sudan, a Pentecostal Church complex in the El Haj Yousif area was destroyed this week by extremists reportedly supported by members of the Sudanese Armed Forces and police, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide. The church, originally built in the early 1990s, was demolished amid Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict between the SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This marks a continuing pattern of targeted attacks against Christian communities, with multiple churches having been bombed or demolished since the conflict began in April 2023. The El Haj Yousif district, under SAF control, has seen previous church demolitions, including one in 2018.

Read full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This brings up an important point. Everyone, either in Sudan, Nigeria or the U.S. and Europe, need to use encrypted communications. From Signal App for text messaging or Protonmail for email, the government has been monitoring all of our communications and they cannot be trusted.

Acts 5:29 reads, "But Peter and the apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men." This verse is a declaration of the apostles' commitment to obeying God's commands above all else, even when those commands conflict with the directives of human authorities.

Deadly Attack on Baptist Church in Katsina State

Suspected bandits carried out a violent attack on Bege Baptist Church in the Yaribori community of Kafur Local Government Area, Katsina State, Nigeria, on the night of July 7, 2025. The armed assailants killed the church’s pastor and one male member during the assault. In addition to the fatalities, a female worshipper was abducted by the attackers. Local conflict reporters confirmed the incident, which highlights ongoing security concerns in the region, particularly targeting religious institutions and their congregants.

Read full story here

Leave a comment