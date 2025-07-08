Christian Warrior Training

Christopher Crawford
10h

If this doesn’t get your church to understand the importance of having an armed security/safety team nothing will! They are incredibly lucky this individual didn’t start shooting people immediately upon entering the building. WHEN SECONDS COUNT LEO’S ARE MINUTES AWAY!!! Praise God everything worked out OK!

Matthew Martin
10h

Thank God no one was hurt! Thanks for sharing this info. I didn't see any national headlines about this incident, and I'm sure I wouldn't have learned about it if it weren't for you sharing it. Much appreciated.

