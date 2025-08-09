TERRORISM

California Man Arrested for Allegedly Funding ISIS, Expressing Desire to Die for Group

A 28-year-old man from Long Beach, California, has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly attempting to provide material support to ISIS. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the man, a permanent U.S. resident originally from the Philippines, sent twelve payments totaling $1,615 through Western Union over a five-month period to individuals believed to be connected with ISIS. Authorities say he also pledged support for the terrorist organization online and expressed a desire to die for his faith. During the arrest, FBI agents reportedly recovered what appeared to be an explosive device from his bedroom. The suspect now faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His case is part of a broader crackdown on ISIS sympathizers operating within the United States.

Terrorism Plot Near San Antonio Thwarted by Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Effort

From the Bexar County SO

Law enforcement in Bexar County, Texas, arrested a 39-year-old man after discovering explosives, weapons, and extremist materials at his home near Camp Bullis. Acting on a credible tip, deputies found 24 grenades in various stages of construction, firearms, chemical components used to make explosive devices, and notebooks expressing extremist ideology and plans for mass violence targeting individuals based on race, religion, and government affiliation. The arrest was made without incident, and all hazardous materials were secured. The man is now facing multiple charges including terrorism, possession of hoax bombs, prohibited weapons, and explosive components. Authorities credit the coordinated efforts of local and federal agencies with preventing what could have been a catastrophic attack.

🛡️ My thoughts: We have to watch homegrown extremists that don’t look like typical “terrorists.” Here, this appears to be a neo-nazi. Many of these people are accelerationists and want to start a war within the United States. They can easily attack a church and blame it on another group to cause Christians to rise up against a perceived enemy that is not responsible for the attack.

Islamic State Expands Brutal Campaign Against Christians in West Africa and Mozambique

Islamic State-affiliated groups continue to pose a growing threat to Christians across West Africa, with violent attacks intensifying in northern Mozambique. On July 22, fighters from Islamic State Mozambique (IS-M) beheaded six Christians in Natocua village, Ancuabe district. Subsequent attacks in Chiure district on July 24 and 25 claimed three more lives. Since 2017, IS-M has waged an insurgency in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province, targeting Christian communities and demanding payment of the jizya tax as a form of religious subjugation under their self-proclaimed caliphate. The group reportedly coordinates with the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), under direction from the Islamic State Al Karrar Office in Somalia, headed by Abdulqadir Mumin—believed by some analysts to be the current global leader of ISIS. This cross-regional coordination strengthens their capacity to share tactics, resources, and ideological influence throughout the African continent.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is more than just isolated violence—this is an organized and strategic effort to wipe out Christian presence in entire regions. Western churches need to stop seeing persecution as something distant or symbolic. It is real, bloody, and happening right now. We must pray, support, and speak out with urgency for our brothers and sisters under siege.

Somali Woman with Family Ties to ISIS-Somalia Ordered Deported from U.S.

A 27-year-old Somali woman has been sentenced to time served and ordered deported from the United States after pleading guilty to making false statements on immigration documents. The woman, Sowda Ahmed Mohamud, failed to disclose her familial connection to Mohamed Ahmed Qahiye, a senior figure in ISIS-Somalia who was designated by the U.S. Treasury in 2022 for securing weapons and funding for the terrorist group. Authorities stated that Mohamud's omission was uncovered during a federal investigation, leading to her 48-day detention and removal proceedings. She is expected to be deported back to Somalia following the conclusion of her sentence.

🛡️ My thoughts: The prior administration let in a lot of people like this. How many more do we not know about? We need to be preparing for an attack against our churches.

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Billings Teen Arrested for Allegedly Plotting Attack on Church and School

A teenager in Billings, Montana, has been arrested for allegedly planning a violent attack targeting a church and a school. According to local authorities, the suspect was taken into custody after a detailed investigation uncovered threats and evidence indicating an intention to carry out a shooting. While specific details about the church involved have not yet been disclosed, law enforcement acted swiftly to prevent any potential harm. The case is still under investigation, and charges are pending as officials work to determine the full scope of the threat.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is exactly why churches need to take threats seriously and develop a security plan that includes monitoring, training, and clear protocols for suspicious behavior. It is no longer enough to assume that because we are people of faith, we are safe. Evil is real, and we are called to be wise as serpents and harmless as doves. A proactive church is a protected church.

Violence Erupts at Hartford Church Funeral; Three Arrested Including Two This Week

Hartford police have arrested two additional individuals in connection with a violent incident that broke out during a funeral service at Gospel Lighthouse Apostolic Church on May 9. The confrontation, which stemmed from a dispute among family members, led to a gunshot injury and a stabbing in front of approximately 150 mourners. This week, a 40-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were taken into custody and charged with assault and criminal possession of firearms. A third person, arrested shortly after the incident, faces multiple charges including first-degree assault and endangerment. Police say the shooting victim sustained a graze wound and left the scene before officers arrived, while the stabbing victim also later sought medical attention. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to piece together the events that turned a solemn occasion into a scene of chaos.

🛡️ My thoughts: Churches hosting funerals or large gatherings must be especially cautious when family tensions are involved. It is not unchristian to have a security presence or police officer nearby during events like this. The goal is to keep peace and protect lives, not to escalate conflict. Situations can spiral quickly, and preparation is key to preventing greater harm.

Teen Calls 911 from Church After Fatally Shooting Parents in Middleburg, Florida

A 14-year-old boy in Middleburg, Florida, is in custody after allegedly killing his parents and then walking to a nearby church to call 911. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home near Silver Point and County Road 220 early Monday morning and found two adults, ages 44 and 45, dead from gunshot wounds. The firearm, believed to have belonged to the victims, was left at the residence. Authorities say the teen called police from the church shortly after midnight and was taken into custody without incident. The sheriff stated the shooting followed a domestic argument. The teen and his family were known in the local area, and the incident has shocked the community. There is no ongoing threat, but the investigation remains active.

🛡️ My thoughts: I’ll keep saying it: people will seek refuge at a church to flee someone trying to kill them, if they are running from the police, or after they commit a serious crime. It is natural for someone to run to a church for sanctuary. This means that they will, at some point, run to your church. You have to be ready to protect the people inside, and maybe the person involved like here.

Man Confesses to Murder, Attempts ‘Suicide by Cop’ at Pennsylvania Church

A 37-year-old man was arrested at St. Peter Cathedral in Erie, Pennsylvania, after reportedly confessing to a murder and attempting to provoke police into shooting him. The incident unfolded just before evening mass, when the man entered the confessional, shouting and brandishing a large knife. Witnesses called police, who arrived swiftly and attempted to de-escalate the situation. The suspect refused to drop the weapon, demanded that officers kill him, and began harming himself before being subdued with a taser. Police later connected the man to a homicide in Amherst, New York, where the body of a 27-year-old woman was found in a motel room. Authorities commended the responding officers for their restraint and professionalism in handling the volatile situation without further injury.

🛡️ My thoughts: People in crisis will turn to the church—not always for comfort, but sometimes because they are desperate, dangerous, or both. Every church needs a plan for handling emotional breakdowns or criminal confessions. Priests, pastors, and safety teams should train together so they’re not caught off guard when someone walks in off the street with a weapon and a broken soul.

Fight Breaks Out Outside Moses Lake Church, Ends with Gunshot and Pepper Spray

Police in Moses Lake, Washington, are investigating a violent altercation that took place in the parking lot of the Four Square Church on Sunday night. The incident began as a verbal dispute and escalated when multiple people were pepper-sprayed. During the confrontation, at least one gunshot was fired. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from either the firearm or the pepper spray. Officers responded to the scene at 333 N. Central Drive in the Knolls Vista area, but no arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking information from the public to identify those involved.

🛡️ My thoughts: Parking lots are one of the most overlooked parts of church security, yet they are often where the most unpredictable and dangerous situations unfold. Whether it’s a family dispute, an argument among attendees, or something totally unrelated to the church, leadership must have a plan in place. Cameras, trained greeters, and security teams can de-escalate tensions before they explode.

Armed Intruder Arrested at Ray Comfort’s Living Waters Ministry in California

Police in Bellflower, California, responded to a break-in at evangelist Ray Comfort’s Living Waters ministry on July 20, arresting a man allegedly armed with a knife who had entered one of the warehouse garages. Surveillance footage showed the suspect attempting to break into a staff member’s vehicle before crawling under a warehouse door. Staff quickly contacted authorities, who arrived on scene and safely took the individual into custody. Comfort noted that his wife, who often visits the office on weekends, happened to stay home that day—a decision he believes was providential. While the suspect’s motive remains unclear, police indicated that drugs were likely involved. No injuries were reported, and Comfort praised law enforcement for their fast and professional response.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a perfect example of why even well-known ministries are not exempt from threats. Churches and ministry buildings need security protocols just like any other organization. Cameras, locked doors, and situational awareness saved lives here. Praise God for the team’s quick thinking and the police response—but don’t miss the lesson: prepare now before something like this happens to your church.

SEX CRIMES

North Carolina Priest Arrested for Soliciting Prostitution at Church

A Catholic priest in Clayton, North Carolina, has been removed from his position after being arrested for allegedly soliciting a male prostitute on church grounds. According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the 47-year-old priest of Saint Ann Catholic Church contacted a 20-year-old male sex worker through an app and arranged to meet him at the church in the early hours of the morning. Deputies discovered the suspicious activity just before 1 a.m. and found both individuals on the property, with the sex worker stating they had engaged in intercourse. The priest was arrested and charged with one felony count of soliciting prostitution. The incident has led to his removal from duties as authorities continue their investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: This kind of scandal does lasting damage to the trust that people place in church leadership. Bringing sin onto holy ground is a betrayal of the people and of the faith itself. Churches must be places of accountability not secrecy and double lives. The Bible reminds us in 1 Corinthians 6:18 “Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body but whoever sins sexually sins against their own body.”

Virginia Youth Pastor Arrested in Federal Investigation Over Alleged Online Misconduct with Minors

A 34-year-old youth pastor from Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Troutville, Virginia, has been arrested and is facing federal charges after allegedly using social media to engage in inappropriate communication with underage girls. According to an FBI affidavit, he posed as a teenage boy online and used platforms like TikTok and Snapchat to request explicit content from minors. In one case, a 15-year-old girl's mother discovered the messages and alerted authorities. The FBI linked the communication to the pastor's church and personal accounts. The investigation revealed that these interactions occurred over several weeks, with some messages exchanged while the pastor was reportedly on phone calls with his wife. Prior to his arrest, he also served in youth ministry at Bethel Baptist Church in Yorktown, Virginia. He was taken into custody in North Carolina and now faces serious federal charges.

🛡️ My thoughts: One thing churches need to understand is that pedophiles often seek out positions in churches—paid or volunteer—because they know it's a place where trust runs deep and oversight is often light. They see churches as fertile ground for grooming victims, knowing that many congregations would rather quietly handle sin internally than risk public embarrassment. But covering up sexual immorality to protect the church’s image is biblically wrong. The Bible calls us to expose darkness, not hide it. Protecting the flock must come before protecting the reputation.

Former Texas Church Leader Arrested for Possessing Child Pornography

A former church staff member who previously served at two Dallas-area congregations has been arrested and charged with multiple counts related to child pornography. The 64-year-old man was charged with four counts of possession and promotion of lewd material involving children and an additional charge for possessing more than 50 such depictions or videos. The charges stem from incidents in February and March 2024. He formerly worked as an associate pastor at Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell (2005–2014) and later as a community pastor at Preston Trail Community Church in Frisco (2019–2023). Both churches have issued statements acknowledging the charges and affirming their commitment to transparency, accountability, and safeguarding children. Preston Trail reported they are working with a third-party organization to review policies and protections. The suspect is currently being held in Denton County Jail with an arraignment scheduled for August 6.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is exactly why no church can afford to assume someone’s past service or community involvement guarantees their integrity. Churches must have ongoing accountability, not just background checks at hiring. Those who work in ministry—especially with vulnerable populations—must be regularly reviewed and held to the highest standards. Abuse always starts in the shadows. Shine a light and keep it there.

Utah Man Claiming Former LDS Leadership Role Charged with Child Abuse Allegations

An 88-year-old man in West Jordan, Utah, who identified himself as a former bishop and stake president within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been charged with multiple offenses involving inappropriate contact with a minor. According to court records, a 6-year-old girl disclosed to her mother that the man invited her into his home and engaged in unlawful behavior, prompting an investigation by local police. The suspect was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of child kidnapping, along with two misdemeanor charges. Authorities stated that he admitted to having neighborhood children over for candy but denied any wrongdoing. He is currently being held without bail, and the LDS church has not yet commented on his claimed leadership history.

🛡️ My thoughts: I have many LDS followers here on CWT. One thing I want to make clear, there are some horrendous policies with the LDS church and children. There are also several sexual assault lawsuits pending against the LDS. This will continue until you change your policies and your culture.

ARSON/FIRES

Man Arrested After Attempted Arson at Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted arson of a religious building after allegedly trying to destroy evidence from a theft at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. Authorities say the suspect stole a truck in Baton Rouge, used it to commit an ATM burglary at a convenience store, and then returned to the church parking lot where he attempted to cover his tracks. He reportedly wiped down the stolen vehicle and set it on fire in the church lot. He has been booked on charges including attempted arson of a religious building, simple arson, and obstruction of justice, with more charges pending related to the burglary.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a good reminder that even crimes not directly targeting a church can still bring danger to church property and people. Criminals often use remote church parking lots to hide evidence or commit illegal activity. Churches should use cameras, lighting, and periodic patrols to make sure their facilities aren’t being used for things that put the community at risk.

Man Charged with Arson After Fire Damages Clay County Church

A 78-year-old man from Clay County, West Virginia, has been charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting fire to the old Hartland Church. According to State Police, the man was reported by his ex-wife, who said he left her home with a gas can, stating he was “going to burn the church down.” Troopers arrived to find him near the scene being treated by EMS and later admitted to starting the fire and leaving the gas can inside. Witnesses also reported seeing him exit the church just before the fire began. The blaze caused significant damage to the church’s interior. In addition to arson, the suspect—a convicted sex offender—is also facing charges for failing to register with authorities.

🛡️ My thoughts: Older buildings with limited security, like many small-town churches, are often soft targets for arson and other crimes. Churches must stop thinking “it won’t happen here.” Whether the motive is mental illness, personal grudge, or something worse, the result is still damage to sacred space and disruption to ministry. Hardening your property and watching for red flags—especially from known offenders—can make all the difference.

Oregon Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire Inside Zion Mennonite Church

A 20-year-old man from Hubbard, Oregon, has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire set inside Zion Mennonite Church on Saturday evening. Authorities responded quickly after the incident was reported, and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. He now faces multiple charges including first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and criminal mischief. His bail has been set at $200,000. While the full extent of the damage to the church has not yet been disclosed, the case remains under investigation by local authorities.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a fire/burglar alarm and a 4k video system.

VEHICLE RAMMING/COLLISIONS

Woman Arrested After Crashing Truck Into Catholic Church in Lumberton, Texas

A 60-year-old woman from Silsbee, Texas, has been arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief after deliberately driving her pickup truck into Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Lumberton. According to police, the July 21 incident caused major damage to the sanctuary, destroying pews and shattering glass throughout the building. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the woman circling the building, throwing objects including a painting and a picture of Jesus, and then aligning her truck before driving straight through the church’s front entrance. She was taken into custody after visiting the police station looking for her phone, which had been handed over to the FBI due to the religious nature of the crime. The motive remains under investigation. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is happening more and more. I don’t know how to emphasize how important it is for you to have bollards at critical points, like in front of glass doors, to protect your congregation.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Miami Pastor and Accomplice Charged in Church-Based Immigration Fraud Scheme

Authorities in Miami, Florida, have arrested the pastor of La Iglesia de Dios Jireh and an accomplice for allegedly running an illegal immigration scheme out of the church. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office reported that the pastor, age 46, and a 44-year-old individual posed as providers of legal immigration services, defrauding at least 16 victims out of approximately $21,000 between April 2024 and January 2025. The accomplice is accused of falsely claiming to be an immigration attorney. None of the promised services, such as work permits or driver's licenses, were delivered. The pastor allegedly used his church role to gain the trust of victims and refer them to the unlicensed accomplice. Both suspects are facing second-degree felony charges and are currently held without bail. One of the accused is also on an immigration hold, and the other has outstanding warrants in North Carolina for similar crimes.

🛡️ My thoughts: Churches need to be extra careful about who they allow to offer services through their ministry, especially when it comes to legal or immigration help. It's way too easy for someone to use their title or influence in the church to take advantage of people who are vulnerable and just looking for a better life. Make sure anyone giving advice is properly vetted, licensed, and accountable to someone outside your church leadership. Trust is earned, not assumed—especially when it comes to people's legal status and hard-earned money.

Erie Pastor Investigated for Allegedly Rigging Church Corvette Raffle

A pastor from St. Jude the Apostle Church in Erie, Pennsylvania, is under investigation for allegedly rigging a church charity raffle that featured a C8 Corvette Convertible as the grand prize. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the 42-year-old pastor fabricated the winner of the Corvette raffle and also selected $500 prize winners from among his personal acquaintances. The raffle aimed to raise $500,000 by selling nearly 10,000 tickets at $50 each, with the Corvette winner supposedly chosen based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 4 number. However, the person announced as the winner had not even purchased a ticket. The pastor admitted to detectives that he moved funds from the raffle account into another church account he claimed was interest bearing. He has since left the parish and is being relocated to smaller churches while the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: Churches have to stop thinking that quietly moving someone to a smaller congregation will solve a serious ethical problem. That kind of thinking only spreads the damage. Just because a church is smaller does not mean it is less important or that the people there deserve less accountability. If someone has been dishonest with church funds or rigged something as serious as a raffle that involved the whole community doesn’t mean that the problem won’t go away. Leadership must take integrity seriously at every level.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Fulani Extremists Kill 17 Christians in Series of Attacks Across Plateau State, Nigeria

Since July 15, Fulani extremists have killed at least 17 Christians in a string of targeted attacks across villages in Plateau State, Nigeria, according to local sources. The most recent occurred on August 4 in Njin village, where a Christian woman was murdered, homes were burned, and property was stolen. On July 24, 14 Christians, including women and children, were ambushed and killed while returning from a market. Earlier in July, two men were reportedly shot and burned in a separate ambush. Local leaders report that nine villages have been overtaken by armed herdsmen, who are now openly carrying weapons and grazing cattle on seized Christian farmland. Christian advocates and residents say the attacks are part of a broader strategy to forcibly remove Christians from their ancestral lands. Nigeria continues to be one of the deadliest countries for Christians, with over 3,000 believers killed in the past year alone, according to Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is heartbreaking but not new. Christians in Nigeria continue to face daily violence and displacement simply because of their faith. Churches in the West must stop ignoring this genocide. The Body of Christ is global, and we have a biblical responsibility to pray for, support, and speak up for our persecuted brothers and sisters. “If one part suffers, every part suffers with it” (1 Corinthians 12:26).

Man Arrested After Children Fall Ill at Church-Associated Summer Camp in Leicestershire

Authorities in Leicestershire, England, have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of administering a harmful substance after several children became ill at a summer camp hosted at Stathern Lodge. The incident occurred over the weekend, with police responding a day after receiving reports of children feeling unwell. Eight children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released. The camp, reportedly associated with church groups, drew further concern after law enforcement delayed their response. The UK’s police watchdog is now investigating whether that delay was a failure of duty. The man was arrested at a public house and remains in custody while the East Midlands Special Operations Unit leads the criminal investigation. Church leaders familiar with the lodge have expressed shock and are reassessing future visits to the location.

🛡️ My thoughts: Churches that host or participate in youth camps must prioritize safety from the very beginning of planning through to the end of the event. That includes knowing who is on-site and being alert to any unusual behavior or medical concerns. Trusting volunteers without vetting or monitoring can create serious risks. Every church must treat the health and safety of children as a top responsibility.