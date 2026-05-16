Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Chris Toole's avatar
Chris Toole
12h

I'm so sorry, Keith. The words you posted did pepper justice. I would like to hear about your adventures with your new dog. God bless.

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JohnnieWasr's avatar
JohnnieWasr
12h

Losing a furry family member is one of the hardest things to go through. My condolences. This is the cycle of life. Death, The Great Equalizer. Of course, ponder and appreciate the memories and love that was shared. Do not be sad for the time that will be spent apart. Be grateful for the time that God allowed together and that will be spent together again in heaven.

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