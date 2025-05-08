The church is under pressure—from spiritual attacks, cultural hostility, and real-world threats that strike without warning. That’s why I’m inviting you to join me on Saturday, May 31 at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills for a free, full-day training event designed to equip and prepare church safety teams, ministry leaders, and volunteers with the tools they need to defend the flock.

This isn’t just about tactics. This is about biblical readiness, spiritual authority, and practical preparation rooted in scripture and real-world experience. The Christian Warrior Academy will give you the skills to stand guard with wisdom, courage, and clarity.

🔹 What You’ll Learn:

Spiritual Framing for Security Teams

Why church security is biblical, not optional.

Threat Recognition & Pre-Attack Indicators

Behavioral cues, body language, proxemics, and environmental awareness.

Use of Force—Legal and Biblical Perspectives

Understanding justified force, proportionality, and your God-given role.

Active Shooter Response

Solo and team tactics, equipment considerations, and what recent attacks reveal.

Scenario-Based Walkthroughs

Domestic violence, child custody disputes, and mentally unstable individuals in your church.

De-Escalation and Tactical Communication

Tools like LEAPS and the 5-Step Method for managing tense encounters.

Cybersecurity and Church Intelligence

How to protect communications and share threat intel across ministries.

🗓️ Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

📍 Location: Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, CA

💵 Cost: Free

🔗 Register Here: https://brushfire.com/calvarycch/christianwarrioracademy/602261

This course is free because I believe the church deserves high-quality training without cost barriers. Bring your team. Invite your leadership. Come prepared to train—physically, mentally, and spiritually.

If your church wants to be both welcoming and watchful, this is where to start.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

Faith. Readiness. Protection in His Name.