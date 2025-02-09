CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Florida Pastor’s Wife Dies After Brutal Home Invasion

Lucy Pat Curl, the wife of longtime First Baptist Orlando Pastor Bill Curl, has died following a violent home invasion in Orlando, Florida. The 85-year-old was severely beaten and knocked unconscious last Friday by a man posing as a community service officer. Authorities say the suspect, a 55-year-old with a lengthy criminal history, repeatedly struck Curl in the head with a crystal candy jar before ransacking the home. She was later found by her husband and taken to the hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. She passed away after being removed from life support. The suspect, initially charged with multiple felonies, now faces first-degree murder charges. A celebration of life service for Curl is scheduled for February 16 at First Baptist Orlando.

Priest Attacked During Service at Spokane Cathedral

A priest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Spokane, Washington, was attacked during a church service on Tuesday night when a man rushed the altar and attempted to punch him. The incident, which was captured on a livestream, showed the priest deflecting several blows while remaining calm and urging the attacker to settle down. The suspect, later identified as a homeless man suffering from schizophrenia, was brought into the church by individuals hoping to provide him shelter. Authorities have since charged him with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and fourth-degree attempted assault. Despite the attack, the priest expressed gratitude that the man was brought to the church and requested continued prayers for his well-being.

Man Arrested for Disturbance at Fennimore Catholic Church

A 38-year-old man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a Catholic church in Fennimore, Wisconsin, on Friday. Authorities responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of the man attempting to enter a locked room while demanding to speak with a priest. When deputies arrived, he was found near the altar, yelling profanities and throwing metal candle holders at the floor and a deputy. After repeated warnings, the man refused to comply with orders and fell backward, hitting his head. Deputies deployed a taser and restrained him after continued resistance. He was later taken to a medical center for evaluation. No deputies were injured, and the suspect now faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Texas Executes Man for 2011 Murder of Arlington Pastor

Texas executed 37-year-old Steven Lawayne Nelson on Wednesday for the 2011 murder of Rev. Clint Dobson at NorthPointe Baptist Church in Arlington. Dobson, a 28-year-old pastor, was beaten, strangled, and suffocated during a robbery, while the church’s secretary was severely beaten but survived. Nelson, who maintained his innocence in the killing, was convicted based on fingerprints, blood evidence, and surveillance footage. His appeals were denied, and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a final request for a stay just hours before the execution. Nelson was the second person executed in the U.S. this year, with three more executions scheduled in Texas by April.

Woman Dies After Being Shot, Crashing Into Oklahoma City Church

A woman died after being shot while driving in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday, leading to a crash into Redemption Church near Southwest 38th and Johnston Avenue. Police say the shooting occurred around 2:04 p.m. near Southwest 38th and Blackwelder Avenue, and the victim managed to drive about a block before crashing. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later died during surgery. Authorities are investigating whether the shooting stemmed from road rage or another dispute. Two people of interest were detained later that evening, though no arrests have been made. Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

This is a good reminder that not everything appears as it seems. Although you may have a crash at your church, you should always be mentally prepared for all eventualities.

SEX CRIMES

Former Hope Church Volunteer Charged with Child Rape

A former volunteer at Hope Church in Cordova, Tennessee, has pleaded not guilty to charges of child rape in Shelby County Court. The accused, who also previously ran a taekwondo gym, was confirmed by the church as a former volunteer, though details regarding his tenure remain undisclosed. A child advocate interviewed following the arrest emphasized the importance of recognizing signs of abuse and ensuring children feel safe reporting it. Experts warn that perpetrators can come from any background, and parents should have open conversations with their children about abuse. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court again on February 14.

Church Volunteer Charged with Molesting Child in Oak Ridge North

A volunteer at Breath of Life Church in Oak Ridge North, Texas, has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child following allegations involving a young church member. Authorities say the incident took place on January 2 at the suspect’s home while he was babysitting. The church’s pastor reported the allegations to law enforcement immediately upon learning of them, and an investigation began on January 4. The suspect was taken into custody following a search of his home on January 30 and has since been released on a $100,000 bond. Church officials confirmed that none of the alleged incidents occurred on church property. The case is now proceeding through the legal system.

Former Utah Church Leader Charged with Abuse of Teen in 2006

A former church leader in Utah has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl between 2006 and 2007 while serving as her bishop in Salt Lake County. Prosecutors allege that 68-year-old Mark Lehnhof Stevens used his position to commit the abuse on multiple occasions. Stevens, who now resides in Washington City, Utah, is the subject of a no-bail arrest warrant issued by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. The church involved has stated that it does not tolerate abuse in any form and that offenders will be held accountable.

Former Mineola Pastor Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

A former pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Mineola, Texas, has been charged with sexually assaulting a child following new evidence from counseling sessions with the victim. According to an arrest affidavit, 70-year-old Timothy Daniel Nall is accused of assaulting a young church member multiple times in his office during church hours in 2022. The victim, who identified Nall from photographs, reportedly expressed fear of him. Nall was previously arrested in 2023 for a similar accusation involving a child. After being booked on the latest charge, he was released on a $100,000 bond.

There are so many sexual assault stories this week. This one could have been prevented with strong policy for the church on how staff interacts with children and vulnerable adults.

ARSON/SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Rancho Cordova Church Destroyed in Suspected Arson

Photo credit: Sacramento Sheriff's Department

Casa Fuego de Dios Church in Rancho Cordova, California, was completely destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday, which church leaders believe was an act of arson. Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office initially responded to reports of a possible burglary at the church around 2:45 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the building. Fire crews worked for an hour to contain the flames, preventing further damage to surrounding structures. Church leaders claim to have security footage showing a man breaking into the building and shouting profanities before the fire began. While the official cause remains under investigation, pastors have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild, citing the loss of instruments, a sound system, and other church materials.

Although unfortunate, I’m glad they had a burglar alarm. This is your weekly reminder that your church needs a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system.

Body Discovered After Fire at Kansas City Church

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that broke out early Saturday morning at a reportedly vacant church in Kansas City. Fire crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and quickly brought the fire under control. During a search of the building, they discovered a deceased individual. The Kansas City Police Department, along with its Bomb and Arson Unit, is investigating both the cause of the fire and the cause of death. No further details have been released at this time.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Staten Island Church Burglarized Three Times in Six Weeks

The Celestial Church of Christ in Staten Island, New York, has been targeted by a burglar three times in the past six weeks, resulting in the theft of approximately $9,200 worth of equipment. The suspect first broke in on December 11, forcing open a locked rear door and stealing $4,000 in electronics. He returned on January 28 through the same damaged door, taking $1,200 in music equipment, and struck again on January 30, breaking a side door and stealing an additional $4,000 in music and cleaning supplies. Police have released an image of the masked suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. No injuries have been reported.

Please equip your churches with a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system. It is the best crime tool you can get for your church.

INTERNATIONAL

12-Year-Old Christian Girl Abducted in Pakistan

A 12-year-old Christian girl was abducted at gunpoint from her home in Okara District, Punjab Province, Pakistan, on January 20. According to her parents, a 40-year-old neighbor and two accomplices forcibly took her and later threatened to traffic her if the family sought help. Initially hesitant to report the crime due to financial struggles and fear of police inaction, the family eventually turned to authorities, but there has been no progress in locating the child. Advocacy groups have stepped in to provide legal assistance, highlighting ongoing concerns over the abduction and forced conversion of minority girls in Pakistan.

