BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front):

A church was among seven planned targets in a mass shooting plot foiled by Florida authorities. The suspect, linked to a deadly school shooting in Wisconsin, had firearms, tactical gear, and police uniforms, and had publicly posted his plans. Law enforcement says the arrest likely saved lives.

A 22-year-old man in Florida has been arrested after authorities uncovered plans for multiple mass shootings, including one targeting a church. The arrest followed a tip from the FBI and led to a search that revealed a troubling collection of weapons, uniforms, and communications with a teen who carried out a deadly school shooting in Wisconsin.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), Damien Blade Allen of Loxahatchee had detailed tactical plans and had identified seven locations as potential targets. One of those targets was reportedly a church, along with a police department. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that his investigators “without a doubt” prevented a mass casualty attack.

“This guy was ready to go,” Bradshaw said. “Had all the equipment, had the propensity to do it. It’s just a matter of what day was going to set him off.”

Connection to School Shooter

Investigators linked Allen to Natalie Rupnow, the 15-year-old who killed two people and wounded six others in a school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on December 17, 2024. Rupnow took her own life after the attack. According to an arrest affidavit, Allen had exchanged messages with Rupnow leading up to the shooting, describing tactical plans and telling her, “We go down together.”

Social media messages revealed their communication included both racist content and romantic exchanges. In one chilling conversation, Rupnow expressed a desire to attack a black church. Allen responded that he had “7 places I would,” followed by a reference to ambushing police and using guerrilla warfare tactics.

Allen reportedly stopped communicating in his Discord channel just before the Wisconsin shooting and has not used it since. However, investigators say he had been active daily leading up to the attack and was engaged with multiple individuals.

What Investigators Recovered

When PBSO served the search warrant at Allen’s residence, they found:

18 firearms, including several rifles

12,000 rounds of ammunition

Full PBSO deputy uniforms, including name tags, patches, gun belts, and even a pin from the Emergency Field Force

A Taser-style device and a two-way radio

A fake body camera made with a 3D printer

FBI apparel, Army clothing, Marine Corps dress blues

Ballistic vest, helmets, and forged federal and military ID credentials

A self-created Army training certificate

Photos released by the PBSO

Allen had posted videos of himself online wearing the PBSO uniform and sitting in a vehicle equipped to mimic a law enforcement cruiser. He falsely presented himself as a deputy in social media posts on Discord, TikTok, and Instagram.

Sheriff Bradshaw emphasized the growing concern that dangerous individuals can now acquire authentic-looking law enforcement gear online, stating, “It baffles me, to be honest with you.” ed: It’s not baffling. More than likely he bought it online or at a uniform store. It’s not that hard.

Allen was charged with making written threats to commit a mass shooting, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and impersonating law enforcement.

Implications for Church Security

One of the most disturbing revelations was Allen’s expressed interest in attacking a church. Although the exact church was not named in public documents, his intent was clearly stated in online conversations. This incident underscores what many in church security already know: the threat is real, and faith communities are being specifically targeted.

While this arrest prevented what could have been a devastating attack, it serves as a warning to all churches—not just those in urban centers or high-profile locations. Radicalized individuals are watching. They are planning. And as this case shows, they are willing to coordinate with others who share their ideology.

Lessons for Church Security Teams

Digital trails matter. Social media activity and online communications remain one of the most common ways attackers reveal their intent.

Uniform impersonation is a growing tactic. Churches should remain alert to anyone presenting themselves as law enforcement without proper verification. We know that this is a common tactic with Al Qaeda as well.

Visible preparation is a deterrent. Armed and uniformed safety team members offer more than just protection—they signal that the church is not an easy target.

Relationships with local law enforcement are critical. The ability to receive alerts or share suspicious activity with authorities can save lives.

Don’t ignore small red flags. Behavioral cues, unusual attire, or erratic online content should all be documented and reported. Do not ignore a lone wolf attack from within our own church.

A Biblical Perspective on Readiness

The Bible consistently calls God’s people to be watchful and wise, especially in the face of evil.

Nehemiah 4:9 says, “But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat.” This is not an either/or approach. Prayer and preparation go hand in hand.

In Ephesians 5:11, Paul writes, “Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.” Allen’s actions were rooted in darkness, and it took diligent work to bring those plans into the light.

And Proverbs 27:12 reminds us, “The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.” God gives us wisdom, and it is our responsibility to act on it.

This incident should strengthen our resolve—not to live in fear, but to remain vigilant, discerning, and faithful in our mission to protect the flock.

Leave a comment