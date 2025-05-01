Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Mock's avatar
Richard Mock
7hEdited

If you want to read the charging affidavit, go to:

https://appsgp.mypalmbeachclerk.com/eCaseView/search.aspx

and type Allen (last name field) and Damien (first name field) it will be the FELONY case. Once you click on that case, look at the top and open the link marked Docket; the PC Aff will be entry #7

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Theboricuaguy's avatar
Theboricuaguy
7h

Wow, that is crazy. Thank you God for allowing them to prevent this from happening. Dios es bueno!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture