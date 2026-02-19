Preface

Before we walk through the three risk levels, one point needs to be clear.

Many church shootings in the United States have occurred in small or mid size congregations. That is not because small churches are immune to violence. In many cases, smaller churches have fewer security layers, fewer trained volunteers, and fewer formal response plans. That increases vulnerability.

This framework does not suggest that small churches are safe or that they can ignore security. It recognizes that risk is shaped by multiple factors, including location, visibility, history, and access. Size is only one variable.

A smaller congregation may fall into a lower relative risk category compared to a highly visible megachurch, but that does not mean zero risk. Every church, regardless of size, should maintain a baseline level of preparedness that fits its resources and environment.

The goal of this article is not to create fear or turn churches into fortresses. It is to help leaders think clearly about risk and take proportionate steps to protect the congregation they are called to shepherd.

Churches today face a wide range of security challenges, from everyday disruptions to targeted acts of violence. As societal tensions rise and churches become more visible within their communities, the need for a structured, proactive approach to security is more critical than ever. However, many churches struggle to determine how much security they actually need. Is your small, rural congregation as prepared as a megachurch with thousands of attendees and public exposure? How can churches assess their risk without guesswork or unnecessary fear?

To address these concerns, we have developed a simple, practical system to classify churches into one of three security threat levels: Level 1 (High Risk), Level 2 (Moderate Risk), and Level 3 (Low Risk). This system provides church leaders with a clear framework for understanding their security needs and tailoring their response accordingly.

It's important to note that these levels are not rigid or determined by size alone. A small church with a history of security incidents or located in a high-crime area may face greater risks than a larger, low-profile congregation. Likewise, a large church with minimal public exposure and no known threats may have lower risk factors than a smaller church with a well-known pastor and significant online visibility.

This article will walk through each of the three security threat levels, providing examples of the factors that can place a church in each category and outlining practical, actionable security measures for every level. By understanding where your church falls within this framework, you can take the next step in ensuring the safety of your congregation while maintaining the welcoming, faith-filled environment that defines your mission.

Christian Warrior Bible Study launches soon! A bible study each week for warriors.

Understanding the Three Levels of Church Security Risk

Determining your church's security risk level requires an honest assessment of various factors. While congregation size plays a role, it is not the only indicator of potential threats. Location, public visibility, past incidents, and external threats all contribute to the overall risk profile.

The three levels—High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Low Risk—are based on common characteristics observed in church security incidents across the country. In the following sections, we will break down each level, describe the factors that contribute to a church's placement within that level, and offer practical guidance on appropriate security measures.

Level 1 – High Risk

Churches classified as Level 1 face elevated risks due to factors that make them more visible, accessible, or attractive to potential threats. Large congregations may draw attention simply because of the number of attendees, while high-profile individuals or past incidents can increase the likelihood of becoming a target. Assessing these factors involves reviewing public exposure, local crime statistics, and any history of disruptions or threats. Church leaders should regularly re-evaluate their risk status to stay ahead of evolving threats.

A Level 1 church faces the highest risk of being targeted and requires the most robust security measures. Churches in this category often share one or more of the following characteristics:

Congregation size of 2,000 or more (megachurch)

History of threats, attacks, or protests

Located in a high-crime or politically volatile area

Presence of high-profile congregants or staff or media attention

Public exposure can significantly increase a church's risk by attracting attention from individuals with malicious intent. A well-known congregation or staff presence may be seen as a symbolic target or present opportunities for disruption. Churches should regularly assess their public visibility, including social media activity and public appearances, to mitigate these risks.

Recommended Security Measures:

Trained, armed security team with layered defenses

Comprehensive surveillance system (interior and exterior)

Controlled access points with monitored entry

Regular training for staff and volunteers

Strong coordination with local law enforcement

Establishing strong relationships with local law enforcement is critical for effective church security. Churches should proactively reach out to law enforcement agencies, invite officers to visit the property, and collaborate on safety plans. Regular communication ensures quicker response times and better coordination during emergencies.

Share

Level 2 – Moderate Risk

Churches that fall into the moderate-risk category often share characteristics that suggest some potential for security threats, but with a lower probability than Level 1 churches. These churches may be situated in growing communities or have moderate public visibility without a history of incidents. Regular evaluations and proactive measures are essential to prevent complacency.

A Level 2 church typically exhibits one or more of the following characteristics:

Congregation size between 200 and 999 attendees

Some public or media visibility

Urban or suburban location with moderate crime rates

No history of direct threats but some external risk factors

Churches in this category often experience steady growth and increased community engagement, which can attract both positive attention and unwanted interest. Security measures should evolve with the church's growth and changing risk factors.

Recommended Security Measures:

Trained security team (armed or unarmed, depending on state laws and church policies)

Surveillance cameras covering primary entry points and common areas

Regular situational awareness training for volunteers

Emergency response plan, including evacuation and lockdown procedures

Collaboration with local law enforcement for incident planning

Level 3 – Low Risk

Churches classified as Level 3 generally face the lowest risk of being targeted, though they should not overlook fundamental security practices. Low-risk churches are often located in safer communities and have smaller congregations with limited public exposure. However, the unpredictable nature of violent incidents means even these churches should maintain a baseline level of preparedness.

A Level 3 church typically exhibits one or more of the following characteristics:

Congregation size under 200 attendees

Minimal or no public visibility

Rural or low-crime suburban location

No known history of threats or attacks

While these churches may feel secure due to their size or location, complacency can create vulnerabilities. A strong security foundation ensures that the congregation remains safe, regardless of the perceived threat level.

Recommended Security Measures:

Trained volunteer greeters with situational awareness skills

Basic surveillance equipment and lockup procedures

Medical emergency plans with trained first responders

Clear protocols for identifying and responding to suspicious activity

Encouraging responsible concealed carry where legally permitted

Even churches in the Level 3 category should maintain relationships with local law enforcement and conduct periodic security reviews. A small congregation is no guarantee of safety, and preparedness remains a core aspect of church stewardship.

Key Takeaways: What Churches Need to Do Next

Understanding your church's security risk level is a crucial step toward protecting your congregation. While no security plan can eliminate all risks, having a clear framework helps churches take proactive measures to safeguard their members. Here are a few key points to remember:

Risk is dynamic. Regularly reassess your risk level as your church grows, your community changes, or external factors shift.

Size matters, but it’s not the only factor. Consider location, public visibility, and past incidents alongside congregation size.

Preparedness is a form of stewardship. Taking proactive steps to protect your congregation reflects a commitment to your mission and your people.

By identifying your church's threat level and implementing the appropriate security measures, you are taking a significant step toward creating a safe, welcoming environment for worship and fellowship. In the next phase, we'll introduce a quick-reference self-assessment sheet to help churches easily evaluate their security risk level.

Leave a comment