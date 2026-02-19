Christian Warrior Training

6h

Sarah Adams suggested that ISIS/Al Queda seeks to instill fear in the average American. To me that indicates their plans are to hit middle America more so than to hit the bigger, more thought of targets. Like it or not everyone would be wise to prepare as if this were known to truth as opposed to well researched speculation.

11h

I consider our church to be between a 1 and 2. We are a Messianic Jewish congregation. Our Pastor/Rabbi is from the tribe of Judah and we broadcast all services. We've already had several incidents. We do have a security team but the pastor is slow to recognize the need for training for all church staff and teachers.

