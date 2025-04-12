TERRORISM UPDATE

ISLAMIST’S Found Guilty of Hate Crime for Bomb Hoaxes at Churches Across Three States

A 45-year-old man was found guilty by a U.S. jury of orchestrating a hate-motivated bomb scare campaign targeting Christian churches in Arizona, California, and Colorado. Between September and November 2023, he planted fake bombs in four churches and was in the process of building a real improvised explosive device (IED), according to the U.S. Justice Department. In some cases, he was interrupted by church security, while in others he managed to strap fake bombs inside church bathrooms and place false bomb threats. The FBI confirmed that materials found in a storage unit were consistent with a functioning IED. The Department of Justice stated his actions aimed to obstruct the free exercise of religion and instill fear in Christian communities. He faces sentencing on July 18 and could receive up to six years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Was he doing intelligence runs to see how churches reacted for a real operation? We will never know, but it does look like church security works. Keep up the good fight brothers and sisters.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Shooting Threat Disrupts Youth Retreat at West Roxbury Church

A confirmation retreat at Saint John Chrysostom Parish in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, was abruptly halted on April 6, 2025, after a student discovered a handwritten note threatening a mass shooting. The note, found on a table during a meal break, prompted immediate evacuation of approximately 200 students from Saint John Chrysostom, Saint Theresa of Avila, and Holy Name Parish. Boston Police responded quickly, conducting a search with a ballistics K-9 but found no evidence to support the threat. Although believed to be a hoax, church leaders and police treated the situation with urgency. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. The remainder of the retreat was canceled, and pastoral staff encouraged families to discuss the incident and report any information.

Drive-By Shooting Outside Chicago Church Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A man was killed and a woman injured in a drive-by shooting outside a church in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago on April 9, 2025. According to police, the two individuals were standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4:10 p.m. when a gray vehicle approached and an occupant opened fire. The 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman’s condition has not been disclosed. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

SEX CRIMES

Catholic Priest Removed from Downey Parish and Charged with Child Molestation

A Catholic priest assigned to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Downey, California, has been charged with five felony counts related to child molestation, including assault with intent to commit a felony and four counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor aged 14 to 15. The incidents reportedly occurred on February 8 and 9, 2025. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles stated that it received a report of the alleged misconduct on April 2 and immediately removed the priest from ministry, reporting the matter to authorities. The priest was arrested the following day and remains in custody without bail. The case involves one known victim, but investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Special Victims Unit are seeking additional potential victims. Parishioners at both the Downey parish and a previous assignment in La Puente were notified of the removal.

Pastor Accused of Sexual Assault During Church Trip in Pennsylvania

A 57-year-old pastor from South Carolina has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl during a church-related trip to Chambersburg in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg, the incident occurred in August while the victim’s family was visiting the area for a church event. The pastor allegedly committed the assault during the course of the church trip. Authorities are actively investigating the case.

This usually occurs because churches have lax policies about child safety. No adult should ever be alone with an adult. Background checks are a must and training on sexual assault and abuse should be mandatory for all employees and volunteers, no matter their position.

Pastor Charged with Sexual Assault of Minor During Church Visit in Franklin County

A pastor from South Carolina has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a church trip to Chambersburg in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. The incident reportedly occurred in August 2024 while the pastor, his wife, the victim, and her family were staying in Greene Township for a church-related visit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the pastor allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the minor inside a residence and later attempted additional misconduct in a garage. He is also accused of offering the girl money to remain silent. Charges filed include aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

ARSON/FIRES

Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Historic Church in Louisiana

Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the March 30, 2025, arson of St. Mary's Number 2 Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe. The Office of the State Fire Marshal reported that the suspect was caught on surveillance footage pouring a flammable liquid on the church before igniting it, resulting in significant damage including a hole in the roof and broken windows. The church, which has stood for 140 years, was quickly attended to by firefighters who extinguished the blaze within minutes. The suspect was booked on one count of simple arson of a religious building and faces a minimum sentence of two years if convicted. Despite the damage, the church’s pastor has vowed to continue services and rebuild. The investigation remains ongoing.

South Carolina Church Vandalized and Van Set on Fire

Lebanon United Presbyterian Church in Ridgeway, South Carolina, was vandalized and its congregation’s van was severely damaged by fire on the evening of April 7, 2025. According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to extinguish a fire in the church parking lot and discovered the van’s driver-side window had been smashed with a brick. Simultaneously, deputies responded to a church alarm and found two bricks had been thrown through a church window, though there was no sign of entry. The van was declared a total loss. No injuries were reported, and the motive remains unknown. The incident is under investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Fairfield County Fire Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

PROPERTY CRIMES

Juvenile Arrested for Hate-Fueled Vandalism at Florida Church

A juvenile has been arrested in Melbourne, Florida, for allegedly vandalizing the Jesus is Lord Church on Pineapple Avenue with hate speech, racial slurs, and offensive symbols. The incident occurred on March 2, 2025, and included defacement of both church property and nearby city-owned structures. According to police, the child—whose identity and age have not been released—faces a charge of felony criminal mischief with a hate crime enhancement. Investigators linked the juvenile to a prior similar vandalism case in January. The arrest was made on April 4 following a collaborative investigation involving the Melbourne Police Department, Brevard County School District, and community members.

Former Financial Secretary Accused of Embezzling Over $570K from Florida Church

A former financial secretary at Amelia Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach, Florida, has been charged with grand theft for allegedly embezzling more than $570,000 from the church over a period of nearly six years. Authorities say the 44-year-old woman misused church funds between January 2019 and October 2024 to pay for personal expenses including travel, retail purchases, entertainment, and even a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon. The scheme was uncovered by new church financial committee members who noticed discrepancies in financial records and credit card statements. After being terminated, a forensic review confirmed numerous unauthorized transactions. A warrant was issued on March 25, and she was arrested on April 9 in Baker County. Church leadership has fully cooperated with investigators and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and ministry.

INTERNATIONAL

Ugandan Woman Killed by Husband After Converting to Christianity

A 41-year-old mother of six was fatally stabbed by her Muslim husband in eastern Uganda after attending her first Christian church service on March 23, 2025. The woman had accepted Christ two days earlier in Busembatya town council, and was publicly introduced as a new believer during the service. According to a witness, the husband confronted and assaulted her near the church, criticizing her for converting during Ramadan before fatally stabbing her with a knife. She later died from her injuries at a hospital in Bugiri. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The incident is part of a broader pattern of Christian persecution in Uganda, despite constitutional protections for religious freedom.

Christian Pilgrims Harassed and Clergy Assaulted by Hindu Nationalist Groups in India

On March 31, 2025, two busloads of Christians on a Lenten pilgrimage in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India, were intercepted by Hindu nationalist groups and handed over to local police under allegations of illegal religious conversion. Members of the Roman Catholic Diocese, including the Vicar General and Parish Priest of St. Peter and Paul Cathedral Church, were physically assaulted at the police station while attempting to assist the detained pilgrims. The pilgrims, reportedly from Mandla town, denied conversion claims and stated they were lifelong Christians traveling for pre-Easter celebrations. The incident sparked protests from Christian groups and led to a walkout by opposition lawmakers in the Indian Parliament. Police found no evidence of forced conversion and later filed a complaint against the attackers.

