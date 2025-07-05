Prefer to watch?

A Christian Camp Devastated by Flash Flooding

On July 4, 2025, a flash flood hit Camp Mystic, a 99-year-old Christian summer camp for girls located along the Guadalupe River near Hunt, Texas. The camp had 750 girls in attendance when the river surged around 4:00 a.m., catching everyone off guard.

As of now, 20 girls are still missing.

Footage from the scene shows cabins being carried downriver, with campers trapped inside. I’ve verified that footage and included it at the beginning of my video linked above. The images are hard to watch—but they underscore just how quickly the situation escalated and how unprepared most ministries are for something like this.

The flood was part of a larger weather event that killed at least 24 people across the Texas Hill Country. Water levels crested at over 37 feet, tearing through riverbanks, overturning vehicles, and destroying buildings. Officials said the storm developed so quickly that evacuation orders weren’t possible in time.

Camp Mystic, founded in 1926, is known for offering a wholesome Christian atmosphere, emphasizing spiritual growth, personal character, and long-term friendships. It’s a respected camp with a long legacy—and now it's a site of active rescue and heartbreak.

What Ministries Can Learn From This

Too many churches and camps operate under the assumption that “it won’t happen here.” That mindset puts children at risk.

Here are specific takeaways for church leaders, VBS directors, and camp organizers:

1. Don’t Trust the Forecast

This flood wasn’t predictable—even radar missed how fast it would develop. Ministries must have overnight watch staff and emergency wake-up protocols in place, especially near rivers or lakes.

2. Do a Site-Specific Risk Assessment

Know if your property sits in a floodplain, wildfire zone, or crime corridor. That includes rented properties like campgrounds and retreat centers.

3. Establish Emergency Procedures

Every VBS, youth camp, and overnight event should have:

Evacuation maps

Communication trees

Weather alert radios

Reunification plans for parents

Training for every adult leader

If your team isn’t trained in how to respond to fire, flood, or an active threat, fix that immediately.

4. Night Security or Awake Staff

This tragedy happened while most people were asleep. Camps need an awake adult on rotation to respond quickly to emergencies at night. That is not optional anymore.

5. Communicate Clearly With Parents

In the wake of this disaster, Camp Mystic sent out an email saying that if parents hadn't been contacted directly, their child was safe. That’s a smart model. Don’t leave families wondering. Be clear, proactive, and fast with information.

A Biblical Look at Tragedy and Loss

Whenever something like this happens, people ask: Where was God? It’s a common question.

We see that same question in Scripture. In John 11, Mary falls at Jesus’ feet and says, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” Jesus doesn’t rebuke her. He weeps with her. Even knowing He was about to raise Lazarus from the dead, Jesus chose to enter the grief first.

John 11:35 – “Jesus wept.”

That tells us something important: God is not distant from our suffering. He steps into it.

Psalm 34:18 – “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” Romans 8:28 – “And we know that for those who love God, all things work together for good…”

It doesn’t say everything is good. It says God can bring good from it. Revelation 21:4 – “He will wipe away every tear… and death shall be no more.”

We may not have answers today. But we know God’s character. We know He’s just. We know He’s near to the hurting. And we know that He’ll make all things right.

If any of those girls knew Christ, then their faith has now become sight. They are not lost to Him.

Final Thoughts

I’m asking every ministry leader, camp director, and church volunteer to treat this as a warning. Don’t just feel bad—do something.

Review your emergency procedures.

Train your staff.

Assess your risks.

Teach the Word, but guard the flock while you do it.

I’ll be working on a downloadable church camp safety guide in the coming days. If you want to be notified when that’s ready, subscribe to the newsletter or follow on YouTube.

In the meantime, please pray for the girls still missing, for their families, and for the first responders doing the hard work right now in Texas.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

