Newsweek recently published an article titled "ICE Strikes During Church Service to Arrest Migrant", a headline clearly designed to invoke fear within the immigrant community and among churches. The implication is that ICE agents are storming churches across the country, disrupting worship services, and tearing families apart. However, the reality is quite different.

The Truth Behind the Incident

During a church service at Iglesia Fuente de Vida in Tucker, Georgia, Wilson Rogelio Velasquez Cruz’s phone rang, and his immigration GPS ankle monitor began vibrating. Not wanting to disturb the congregation, he stepped outside to check the device. As soon as he exited the church, ICE agents were waiting to take him into custody. This shows that ICE used a deliberate and strategic approach to avoid disrupting the service inside the church.

Importantly, Velasquez Cruz was already under ICE supervision and wearing a GPS ankle monitor, indicating that he was considered a high-risk individual. This was not a random sweep of churchgoers or an attempt to intimidate religious communities—ICE simply carried out an enforcement action against a person they were actively tracking.

Cruz was wearing an ankle monitor that may have looked like this one. Photo credit François GOGLINS.

As I’ve stated before, criminals still attend church services despite their activities throughout the week. A church is not a shield from law enforcement, nor should it be a haven for individuals actively evading legal consequences. In this case, ICE acted professionally by waiting for the individual to leave the church rather than disrupting the service inside.

Debunking the Fear Tactics

The framing of Newsweek’s article suggests a pattern of ICE targeting churches, but this simply isn't the case. ICE’s approach in this situation aligns with standard law enforcement practices. They identified their target, used his monitoring device to signal him, and waited until he exited the church before making the arrest, minimizing disruption.

The headline from Newsweek implies that ICE entered the church and disrupted the service. That is far from the truth.

This is also in line with what I previously wrote about in my article "When ICE Knocks: How Churches Should Respond to Illegal Immigration". In that article, I explained that most ICE agents will wait for an individual to leave a sensitive location rather than conducting an arrest inside a church. That’s exactly what happened here.

Why Was This Man Being Monitored?

Newsweek conveniently omits details on why Velasquez Cruz was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. If he was simply an undocumented immigrant without a criminal background, why was he under such strict surveillance?

The answer is that ICE monitors individuals who pose a significant risk or have violated immigration laws beyond unlawful entry. While the specific reason for his ankle monitor hasn't been disclosed, the fact that he had one at all indicates that ICE considered him a high-risk case.

Churches Are Not Being Raided

Despite the fearmongering from Newsweek, churches are not under siege by ICE. The Department of Homeland Security’s updated policy does allow ICE to make arrests in previously protected locations, but only under specific circumstances, such as national security threats, felony offenses, or imminent risks.

Newsweek’s framing makes it sound like ICE is raiding churches indiscriminately, but this case demonstrates the opposite: ICE followed proper procedure, acted professionally, and avoided unnecessary confrontation inside the place of worship.

What Churches Need to Understand

For churches concerned about immigration enforcement, it’s important to separate fact from fearmongering. ICE is not targeting churches for mass arrests; they are enforcing immigration laws against individuals they are actively tracking.

If your church is sheltering undocumented individuals, it’s vital to understand both the legal risks and the biblical perspective on the issue. For a deeper dive into this topic, I recommend reading my article on how churches should respond to illegal immigration.

Final Thoughts

Newsweek’s article is designed to stir outrage, not inform readers. The reality is simple: ICE did not “strike” a church service— they arrested a monitored individual outside after he voluntarily left the building. This was not an attack on religious liberty, nor was it an example of reckless law enforcement.

Churches should not fall for media-driven panic. Instead, they should focus on understanding the law, protecting their congregations, and upholding biblical principles when navigating immigration issues.

Read the original Newsweek article here.