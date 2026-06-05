Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Andrew R's avatar
Andrew R
1h

Might as well keep it through the 4th of July weekend.

A lot of churches host big celebrations for the 4th. And this is the 250th. Huge target rich environment.

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1 reply by Keith Graves
Dennis J. Rybicki Sr's avatar
Dennis J. Rybicki Sr
2h

Your assessments are good to have. However, I was expecting an alert because of America's 250.

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