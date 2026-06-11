Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Diane Nikfar's avatar
Diane Nikfar
1d

Hey, Keith!

I'm so grateful for this article. It's sobering and much needed. The way you wrote it is so instructive as well as cautionary. God bless you tons! 🙏🏼❤️

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Douglas Gene Haymore's avatar
Douglas Gene Haymore
1d

That is just stupid.

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