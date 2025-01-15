It’s natural to think, “This could never happen here.” For many, the concept of a suicide bomber targeting their church seems like something out of a distant news story, disconnected from their own community. However, in my 30 years as a police officer, I spoke with countless victims of crime who shared the same sentiment: they never believed it would happen to them—until it did.

The reality is that while the likelihood of a suicide bombing at your church is low, it isn’t zero. The indicators are clear: terrorist organizations like ISIS and al-Qaeda have explicitly called for attacks on Christian churches and Jewish synagogues in the United States. These threats are not just abstract warnings. We know such an attack will happen at a church somewhere; we just don’t know which one. Will it be your church, or one across the country? That’s the question none of us can answer.

This isn’t a call to live in fear but a reminder to be prepared. Readiness is about recognizing the signs and taking proactive steps to protect your congregation. By doing so, you can ensure that your church remains a sanctuary in every sense of the word.

Understanding the Growing Threat

In recent years, the nature of terrorism has evolved, and the threats facing Christian churches have become more sophisticated and targeted. Intelligence from experts like former CIA targeter Sarah Adams has revealed alarming trends in terrorist tactics. These include the development of so-called “invisible bomb vests” designed to evade detection by standard security measures, including metal detectors and even bomb-sniffing dogs. Such innovations highlight the increasing determination of groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS to bring the horrors of war to America’s neighborhoods, churches, and other civilian spaces.

These groups have explicitly named Christian churches and Jewish synagogues as priority targets, with calls for attacks broadcast to their followers worldwide. Unfortunately, this isn’t merely rhetoric. There have already been incidents where individuals acted on these calls to harm places of worship. The chilling reality is that these terrorist organizations view churches as soft targets—places with symbolic value and large, often unprotected, gatherings.

It’s critical to remember that while the probability of a suicide bombing at any one church remains small, the probability of it happening somewhere is almost certain. For church leaders and safety teams, this means shifting the mindset from "if" to "when." By acknowledging this reality, we can begin to take steps to mitigate risks and protect our congregations.

Share

Behavioral and Physical Indicators of a Suicide Bomber

Recognizing the warning signs of a potential suicide bomber is a critical skill for church safety teams. These indicators can be divided into two categories: behavioral and physical. While no single sign guarantees a threat, a combination of these traits should raise suspicion and prompt immediate action.

(Watch the video below of a suicide bomber entering a Catholic church in Sri Lanka. 50 people died.)

Behavioral Indicators

Terrorists planning an attack are often under immense psychological stress, which can manifest in noticeable behaviors. Key indicators include:

Nervousness or Evasiveness: Suspects may avoid eye contact, appear overly tense, or exhibit excessive sweating.

Fidgeting: Constant movement of hands or feet, often as an outlet for nervous energy.

Inconsistent or Evasive Answers: When questioned, they may provide vague or contradictory responses.

Fixation on a Specific Area: A suspect might focus intently on one part of the building, such as an entrance or a densely populated section, as they plan their movements.

Repetitive Gestures: Clutching or patting clothing or bags, often to check a concealed device.

Physical Indicators

In addition to behaviors, physical signs can provide vital clues:

Bulky Clothing in Warm Weather: Heavy or ill-fitting garments out of place for the environment may conceal explosives.

Unnatural Bulges or Shapes: Look for asymmetry or sagging in clothing that suggests hidden objects.

Burns or Abrasions on Skin: These may indicate recent handling of explosive materials.

Difficulty Moving Naturally: A person carrying a concealed bomb may move stiffly or unnaturally due to the weight or placement of the device. Join Keith Graves’s subscriber chat Available in the Substack app and on web Join chat

What to Do if You Notice These Indicators

If a person exhibits multiple behavioral or physical signs, it is essential to act quickly but calmly. Train your safety team to:

Maintain a Safe Distance: Do not approach a suspected bomber unless absolutely necessary. Alert Law Enforcement Immediately: Provide a clear description of the individual, their location, and observed behavior. Evacuate the Area: If possible, guide congregants to safety without causing panic. Monitor Without Escalating: Keep the suspect in sight while waiting for authorities, but avoid direct confrontation unless lives are immediately at risk.

Developing a culture of vigilance within your church community can save lives. Encourage safety team members and congregants to report suspicious behavior promptly, understanding that their observations might be the first line of defense against a potential attack.

(Watch the video below of a suicide bomber in the NYC subway in 2017)

Preparing Your Church Safety Team

While the likelihood of encountering a suicide bomber is low, the stakes are too high to ignore the possibility. Preparing your church safety team involves proactive training, situational awareness, and robust response protocols tailored to this specific threat. Here are the steps every church safety team should take:

Train to Recognize and Respond

Your team must be well-versed in identifying behavioral and physical indicators of a potential threat. Schedule regular training sessions that include:

Classroom Instruction: Provide in-depth education on terrorist tactics and signs of a suicide bomber.

Scenario-Based Drills: Conduct practical exercises simulating situations like suspicious individuals entering the church or behaving erratically during service.

Critical Incident Reviews: Study past incidents involving suicide bombers to identify patterns and lessons learned.

Establish Layers of Security Without Compromising Openness

Maintaining a welcoming and open environment is a priority for any church. To achieve this while enhancing security:

Perimeter Awareness: Station safety team members in areas where they can observe arrivals and identify potential threats early.

Discreet Monitoring: Use plainclothes or minimally uniformed team members to blend in while maintaining vigilance.

Focus on Discernment: Train team members to rely on their ability to observe behavior and identify suspicious actions rather than relying on physical checkpoints or barriers.

Communicate Clear Protocols

Your team must know exactly what to do in the event of a suspected suicide bomber. Key protocols include:

Reporting Suspicious Activity: Establish a chain of command for quickly relaying observations to the safety team leader or law enforcement.

Evacuation Plans: Develop and rehearse clear evacuation routes to guide congregants to safety efficiently.

Engaging the Threat: If the situation requires immediate intervention, ensure team members understand the tactical considerations and risks.

Coordinate with Local Law Enforcement

Building relationships with local police can significantly enhance your church’s preparedness. Invite law enforcement to:

Conduct Vulnerability Assessments: Have them evaluate your church’s security measures and suggest improvements.

Provide Training: Leverage their expertise to train your safety team in threat recognition and de-escalation.

Plan for Rapid Response: Develop a clear protocol for contacting law enforcement during an emergency.

Emphasize a Culture of Awareness

Foster a culture where vigilance is encouraged and normalized. Remind your congregation that awareness is an act of service to one another and a way to protect the church community. Encourage everyone to observe without fear and report anything that seems out of place.

Building Spiritual Resilience Against Fear

Preparing for a threat as severe as a suicide bomber isn’t just about physical readiness—it’s also about spiritual fortitude. Fear can undermine the confidence and mission of any safety team if left unchecked. As Christians, we are called to rely on God’s strength in the face of uncertainty, trusting His sovereignty while taking prudent action.

Lean on Scripture for Courage

The Bible offers numerous reminders that we are not to live in fear. Passages such as Isaiah 41:10, which says, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,” serve as powerful encouragements. Share these verses with your team regularly to help them remain grounded in faith.

Pray Together as a Team

Prayer is a powerful tool to align the hearts and minds of your safety team with God’s will. Before each service, take time to pray for:

The safety of the congregation and all those attending.

Wisdom and discernment for the safety team.

Peace and clarity in the midst of potential chaos.

The ability to fulfill your role while demonstrating Christ’s love.

Focus on the Mission: Ministry Through Safety

A church safety team’s purpose is ultimately rooted in ministry. Your team protects the ability of the congregation to gather and worship freely. Keeping this mission at the forefront helps ensure that even in tense situations, the goal remains to serve and glorify God.

Create an Atmosphere of Peace

Fear is contagious, but so is confidence in God’s provision. A calm and prepared safety team helps create an environment where worshipers feel at ease. Ensure your team maintains a composed demeanor, even when vigilance is heightened.

Trust God While Acting Wisely

Faith doesn’t mean ignoring risks; it means taking action with the confidence that God is in control. Balancing trust in the Lord with practical preparation reflects both obedience and wisdom, as demonstrated in Nehemiah’s rebuilding of Jerusalem's wall: they worked with tools in one hand and weapons in the other, trusting God for the outcome (Nehemiah 4:17-18).

A Call to Prepare

Church safety teams are tasked with a vital responsibility: protecting the congregation so they can gather and worship freely. While the probability of encountering a suicide bomber at your church may be low, the rising tide of global threats demands attention and preparation. By equipping your team with the tools, training, and spiritual resilience to recognize and respond to such threats, you fulfill a God-given duty to safeguard His people.

As a safety team leader, you have the opportunity to make your church a haven of both peace and preparedness. The steps outlined in this article can serve as a foundation for action, but the heart of your mission lies in serving God and protecting His flock. As Psalm 127:1 reminds us: “Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.” Take the necessary steps to prepare, but always trust the Lord to guide and protect your efforts.

The time to act is now. Be vigilant, be prayerful, and remain steadfast in your mission.

I welcome your thoughts and experiences—please leave a comment below and share how your church is preparing for emerging threats. Let’s continue to learn and grow together as we work to protect our congregations and honor God.

Leave a comment