Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Christopher Crawford's avatar
Christopher Crawford
32m

I’m thinking the wolves are lying in wait for the shepherds to feel overconfident and not deploy their sheepdogs. The calm before the storm. IMO

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Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
35m

Thanks, like Situational Awesome zones

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