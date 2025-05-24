PREFER TO WATCH?

TERROR UPDATE

Islamic State Propaganda Targets Christians and "Crusader" Nations in Global Calls to Violence

Between May 9–16, 2025, the Islamic State (IS) amplified propaganda explicitly encouraging violence against Christian individuals and institutions, referring to Western countries as "Crusaders" and calling for global retaliation tied to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. A notable propaganda release by IS-aligned Al-Battar Media titled “Revenge for Our Muslim Brothers in Gaza” depicted rocket launchers near an IS flag and called for attacks against Jews, Christians, and allied governments. The imagery and messaging framed Christians collectively as enemies, urging supporters to strike Christian-associated institutions as part of IS’s broader religious war narrative. This campaign aligns with IS's broader strategy of ideological incitement, particularly in Western nations where Christians are often grouped with Jews as perceived adversaries of Islam in extremist narratives. While no direct attacks against Christian churches or individuals were reported in this reporting period, the propaganda indicates a heightened threat level toward Christian communities globally.

Islamic State Propaganda Threatens U.S. and Christian-Identified Nations

A recently released propaganda graphic titled “So, Die in Your Rage America!” circulated by Islamic State (IS)-aligned media outlets Al-Taqwa and Fursan Al-Tarjuma, reiterates the group’s hostility toward the United States and its Western allies—often framed in IS ideology as "Crusader" nations, a term historically used to target Christian-majority countries. The imagery features blood-dripping text and armed militants, promoting martyrdom as a divine victory and emphasizing IS’s ideological and combat resilience. While not naming Christians directly, the term "Crusaders" has long been used in IS messaging to equate Western Christian nations with enemies of Islam, thereby inciting violence against Christian populations and institutions by association. This graphic reinforces IS's strategy of invoking religious warfare narratives to justify global attacks and maintain recruitment momentum among sympathizers.

Two Israeli Embassy Staff Fatally Shot Outside DC Jewish Museum; Suspect Charged With Murder

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing two Israeli embassy employees outside a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2025. The victims, both young professionals, were leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee when the suspect reportedly opened fire, shouting pro-Palestinian slogans. Federal authorities are investigating the attack as a potential act of terrorism and antisemitic hate crime. The shooter, identified as Elias Rodriguez, was apprehended at the scene and faces additional charges, including murder of foreign officials and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. The shooting has prompted global condemnation and heightened security at Israeli diplomatic facilities.

You should never let your guard down. Keep your head up and maintain situational awareness. Look for problems before they start.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Woman Fatally Shot in Lauderhill Church Parking Lot; Gunman Still at Large

A woman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 18, 2025, in the parking lot of a church located on Northwest 38th Avenue in Lauderhill, Florida. The victim, a 41-year-old woman visiting from Bradenton for a birthday party, was pronounced dead at the scene after a gunman reportedly approached and opened fire, discharging approximately 28 rounds. A second woman was also shot but survived and has since been released from the hospital. The shooting, which left visible damage to church windows and nearby structures, occurred in the vicinity of the church property but not during a worship service. Police have not identified a suspect or motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Most violent crime at churches happen in the parking lot (like here) and NOT during a worship service. Keep this in mind while your staff work odd hours. Many people that are fleeing danger will go to a nearby church, whether they have a connection to that church or not, to find sanctuary. Please have a 4k video system, in addition to a burglar/fire alarm, at your church. These are the most basic security functions any church can have. Here, it would help identify a shooter and help prosecute that person.

Rayville Man Arrested for Threatening and Disrupting Gallatin Church Service

A man from Rayville, Missouri, was arrested on May 18, 2025, after allegedly disrupting a service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallatin and threatening congregants. According to law enforcement, the incident began when the man was asked to remove his hat, prompting an aggressive outburst in which he demanded the sacrament and later insisted on being baptized by two missionaries. The suspect reportedly shouted profanities and threatened to shoot church members in the parking lot. He was apprehended during a traffic stop and continued making erratic statements, including claiming to be the Prophet Joseph Smith. He now faces charges of second-degree terrorist threat, disrupting a house of worship, and peace disturbance. The suspect is being held without bond at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

If someone tells you they are going to shoot you, take their word for it. Don’t try to dismiss the threats, that is foolish.

Man Arrested for Assaulting Parishioner at St. Michael’s Church in Canon City, Colorado

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an early morning assault at St. Michael’s Church in Canon City, Colorado. The incident occurred on May 3, 2025, when police responded around 3 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person on church grounds. Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man who reported being assaulted and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Following an investigation that included review of surveillance footage, authorities identified the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody on May 19 and is facing charges including second-degree assault, menacing, and possession of an illegal weapon.

A win for a church with a video system. Do you see why you need one at your church?

Man Taken into Custody After Brandishing Gun at Oklahoma City Church

A man was taken into custody on May 21, 2025, after allegedly pulling a gun and threatening individuals at a church located near Southwest 26th Street and Shartel Avenue in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. According to police, the suspect fled the scene by vehicle but was apprehended about a block away. Authorities stated that the man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation as they investigate whether substance use or mental health issues were involved. No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

It’s up to you, but it is clearly self defense if a person pulls a gun on you. You are already behind the curve when that gun is pulled. Reaction is 1.5 seconds. A lot can happen in that time. Get off the X (the place you are standing) and make a decision. I’ve written extensively about self defense shooting here and on numerous videos on YouTube.

Man Arrested After Forcing Entry into Georgia Church and Locking Mother and Child in Office

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly forcing his way into Bridge Pointe Church in Marietta, Georgia, on May 8, 2025, and locking a mother and her child in an office. According to police, the suspect initially attempted to break in through a side door, and when that failed, he rang the doorbell. When the woman opened the door slightly, the man allegedly shoved his way inside, causing her to fall. He then reportedly confined both the woman and her child in an office by using his body to barricade the door. A church member intervened and restrained the suspect until police arrived. Authorities have charged him with burglary, false imprisonment, and cruelty to a child. The incident has left members of the community shaken, particularly given the church’s reputation for openness and community outreach.

SEX CRIMES

Former Faith Life Church Official Faces Additional Child Sex Crime Charges

A former official at Faith Life Church in New Albany, Ohio, has been indicted on five additional sex crime charges involving minors, bringing the total to 32 counts. The accused, age 36, previously held the position of chief media officer at the church and is the son of the church’s co-pastors. The new charges, filed in Knox County Common Pleas Court, include two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, allegedly committed between 2008 and 2012 against a child under the age of 13. Authorities noted that none of the alleged crimes took place on church property. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains held on a $2 million bond ahead of a jury trial scheduled for July 1, 2025.

Often times, “trusted” officials in a church (like the pastor and family) are not subjected to background checks or they are not monitored when alone with children. The rules apply to all of us.

1 Timothy 5:21 (ESV)

“In the presence of God and of Christ Jesus and of the elect angels I charge you to keep these rules without prejudging, doing nothing from partiality.” This verse underscores the importance of applying standards and safeguards impartially, without favoritism—even toward those in positions of authority.

Ray of Hope Church Van Driver in Taylor, PA Charged with Sexual Abuse of Vulnerable Teen

A former church van driver and youth volunteer for Ray of Hope Church in Taylor, Pennsylvania, has been charged with multiple felony offenses related to the alleged long-term abuse of a vulnerable teenager. According to authorities, the incidents took place between July 2021 and July 2023 and occurred both in the church van and on church property. The investigation began after a report was filed through a national cyber tip line in April 2025. The victim, a teenager with documented developmental disabilities, reported multiple instances of coercive conduct during church-related activities. The suspect reportedly admitted to some of the allegations during an interview with investigators. Legal proceedings are ongoing, with a preliminary hearing set for May 21, 2025.

Not even a van driver should be left alone with children. Any adult, regardless of position, should never be alone with a child. Ever. I know it is inconvenient, but we have a major problem in the Body of Christ that we are not addressing. Each week, you will see more sex crimes than violent crime. Wake up and help solve the problem.

TRAFFIC COLLISIONS

Bus Crashes Into Richfield Lutheran Church Playground, Injuring Two Children

On May 19, 2025, a school bus veered off the road and crashed into the playground of Richfield Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, injuring two children. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near West 60th Street and Nicollet Avenue. Police say the bus was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and collided with the playground area, which is located near the church's parking lot. At the time, three children were playing; two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two children aboard the bus and a third child in the playground were not seriously harmed and were released to their parents. An SUV was also involved in the incident, but the driver was uninjured. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, though impairment is not suspected, and no citations have been issued.

Last week in my news broadcast, I talked about the growing number of traffic collisions injuring children. I also talked about how vehicle ramming attacks are becoming the go to mass murder tool. We need to protect our children. As I pass by churches around the country, almost every playground or children’s area can be breached by a large vehicle. Whether it’s an accident or intentional, we need to protect our children’s areas. Some churches spend an inordinate amount of time at the range or practicing for an active shooter when it is more likely they will lose children to a motor vehicle or to sexual assault.

ARSON/FIRES

Man Arrested for Arson After Multiple Fires at Brighter Day Ministry Church in West Virginia

A 38-year-old man from Lesage, West Virginia, has been arrested and charged with second-degree arson in connection to multiple fires set at Brighter Day Ministry Church in Cabell County. According to investigators, the suspect allegedly walked to the church on May 14, 2025, and set fire to a shed attached to the building. Two hours later, additional fires were reported at each entrance to the church and its fellowship hall. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office determined all the fires were intentionally set. During an interview with law enforcement, the suspect admitted to setting the fires, providing a detailed account of his movements between the incidents. He is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Fire at Historic Clayborn Temple in Memphis Ruled Intentional

A fire that severely damaged the historic Clayborn Temple in Memphis, Tennessee, has been ruled intentional by investigators, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed on May 22, 2025. The church, a landmark of the civil rights movement and the former headquarters of the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike that drew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis, was undergoing a $25 million restoration project when the blaze broke out in the early hours of April 28. Officials said the fire originated inside the church and destroyed much of the interior, though some of the exterior may be salvageable. Built in 1892 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Clayborn Temple had served as a vital organizing center for civil rights activism and housed the original printing of the “I AM A MAN” posters. The incident has been described by community leaders as an act of violence against sacred ground, and investigators are continuing to search for the person responsible.

Read full articl

PROPERTY CRIMES

Teens Arrested for Burglary and Vandalism at Santa Rosa Bible Church

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a burglary and act of vandalism at Santa Rosa Bible Church in Santa Rosa, California. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 18, 2025, when the teens allegedly entered the church through an unsecured door and proceeded to damage property, including breaking a toilet, defecating on a bathroom floor, urinating in the gymnasium, and damaging a children’s outdoor play structure. The church was unoccupied at the time. Surveillance footage helped police identify the suspects—a 14-year-old from Santa Rosa and his 15-year-old cousin from Danville. Both were booked into juvenile hall on felony burglary and vandalism charges. Police emphasized the importance of respecting others’ property in their public statement on the case.

INTERNATIONAL

Seven Youths Killed in Cartel Shooting at Catholic Church Festivity in Mexico

A violent attack at a Catholic Church-organized festivity in San Bartolo de Berrios, Guanajuato, Mexico, left seven youths dead, including two minors, after gunmen opened fire in the village’s central square in the early hours of May 20, 2025. The victims had remained after the parish event when the armed assailants arrived and indiscriminately fired approximately 100 rounds. Authorities suspect the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel is behind the attack, as threatening messages linked to the group were found nearby. This type of violence, while common in cartel-dominated regions, is rare at religious gatherings and was condemned by the Episcopal Conference of Mexico. Local church leaders attribute the attack to a turf war between the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation cartels, both active in the region. No arrests have been made.

I am very familiar with Mexican cartels. For a few years, before I started, Christian Warrior, I had a newsletter dedicated to intelligence dealing with the cartels (The Drug Intelligence Bulletin here on Substack). My contacts in Mexico tell me that even the government is admitting that they have lost control over large swaths of Mexico. If you were doing mission work in Mexico, understand that the cartels have started assassinating Christians. Traditionally, they had left Christians alone. This is not the case anymore. Drone warfare and VBIED's are a common site in the threat landscape in Mexico as well.

Gunmen Attack Church in Kebbi State, Abduct Worshippers During Sunday Service

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group attacked a church in Zagami village, located in the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Nigeria, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. According to local officials, the armed assailants stormed the church during worship and abducted approximately ten individuals, mostly women, while also injuring several others. The church lies near the border with Zamfara State, an area increasingly targeted by armed groups. Local leaders cite Kebbi’s perceived vulnerability—allegedly due to reduced military presence and ongoing security challenges—as a factor in the rising attacks. This latest incident follows a deadly assault in the same region just one day earlier, in which 15 farmers were killed. Authorities are coordinating efforts for troop deployment to reinforce security in border communities.

Nigeria shows up every week with multiple Christians being kidnapped and/or killed.

