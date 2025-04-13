Some heartbreaking news out of Mississippi today.

On Saturday, April 12, during a Resurrection Day celebration hosted by Empowerment Ministries Christian Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, violence interrupted what should have been a peaceful day of outreach and fellowship. The event—an Easter egg hunt held at Jack and Florence Goldin Sportsplex—was coming to a close when a domestic dispute in the parking lot turned deadly.

Around 2:05 p.m., a domestic violence dispute escalated in the parking lot. Deacon Eddie Shed, head of the church’s security ministry, stepped in to shield children from the unfolding situation and was shot multiple times. Three others were injured—one airlifted with life-threatening injuries—and three suspects were detained by Gulfport Police. One suspect may have also been shot and transported privately to a local hospital.

None of the suspects were affiliated with the church.

🙏 Remembering Eddie Shed

Eddie wasn’t just a deacon. He was the protector of his congregation—the man who stood between danger and innocence. He died fulfilling the highest calling of a church protector: guarding the flock.

According to church members, Eddie was always present, always watching out for others, and always dependable—from the time the doors opened until they closed. His actions were described with one word: heroic.

As I reflect on his life and sacrifice, I’m reminded of John 15:13—

“Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.”

Eddie lived that verse and died as an example of what sacrificial service looks like in our modern-day church security roles.

His church’s statement on his death can be read here.

🔎 What This Incident Teaches Us About Church Safety

This was not a targeted attack against the church. It was a domestic dispute that bled into a church-sponsored event. But the danger was real, and the consequences were devastating. There are five major takeaways that every church security ministry needs to consider:

1. Situational Awareness Is Non-Negotiable

Keep your head up. Scan frequently. In law enforcement, situational awareness has saved my life more than once. At church events—especially outdoor ones—security must always be watching. Spotting a problem early lets you intervene, call law enforcement, or relocate your people before shots are fired.

2. Be Visible and Proactive

Many churches prefer plainclothes security. My professional opinion: visible presence works. Uniforms, vests, or shirts marked “Safety” or “Security” act as deterrents. If a person intent on violence sees multiple visible protectors, they’re less likely to escalate near your people. This isn’t about intimidation—it’s about prevention.

And if you're operating outside your church walls, scale up your team. Open parks and public spaces require more coverage than the controlled interior of your sanctuary.

3. Prioritize Communication

Every team member should be equipped with radios. The ability to alert others that a fight is brewing or that something feels off could save lives. Without that communication, your team is reacting blindly.

4. Plan for Third-Party Violence

This was not a church dispute. It was an outside incident that spilled into a church event. Your team must be trained for those scenarios too.

When you gather outdoors, know your evacuation routes, identify rally points, and designate child protection roles. You need to be ready to act if violence happens nearby—even if it has nothing to do with your church.

Create plans for:

Moving children quickly and safely

Defining armed and unarmed roles

Setting up medical triage points in case of mass injury

Rallying your team and congregation away from threats

5. Don’t Send One Man to Do a Team’s Job

I don’t know if Eddie was by himself or had others working with him. With that said, you will always need multiple people to act in a security role. Train multiple people. Spread your team out. Use strength in numbers to your advantage.

It’s one thing to confront a threat as one person. It’s another when seven trained volunteers converge, coordinate, and take decisive action while guiding the congregation to safety.

Final Thoughts and a Call to Action

This was a hard one. I’ve buried friends who died in the line of duty. I’ve seen what violence does to communities, families, and churches.

Eddie died doing what many of you do every week—standing post and protecting God’s people. He should be honored, remembered, and learned from.

Please join me in praying for:

Eddie’s family

The children and members who witnessed the violence

The suspects and their families

Empowerment Ministries Christian Center as they grieve and recover

All churches preparing for Resurrection Day services and upcoming events

And then do one more thing: debrief this incident with your team.

Use these lessons to improve your plan. Evaluate how you'd respond to a similar event. Get serious about visible security, situational awareness, and response coordination.

Churches are being tested. And while this wasn’t a terrorist attack, it was another reminder that evil doesn’t need a motive to strike—only opportunity.

Let’s be prepared, prayerful, and proactive.

Leave a comment

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training