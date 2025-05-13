Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Butch McKinney's avatar
Butch McKinney
11h

Great words of encouragement and nice back ground. Keith, press on … you’re making a difference. Continue to preach the truth we have your back. God Bless! Butch in Kentucky. 🙏🙌

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Huddleston's avatar
Robert Huddleston
11h

Excellent video Keith, learned a lot to pass on to our safety team at our church….complacency is not peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture