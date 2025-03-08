TERRORISM UPDATE

Man Arrested at Kentucky Church Reveals Alleged Bomb Plot

A man exhibiting suspicious behavior at a church in Barbourville, Kentucky, was arrested and later revealed plans to bomb New York City, according to police and court documents. The suspect, a citizen of India with an expired student visa, attempted to purchase a firearm on Jan. 31 but was denied due to federal regulations. When officers later arrested him for making a false statement during the firearm purchase, they discovered he had searched "how to make a bomb" and allegedly planned to use explosives in New York City tunnels to "shut the city down." Authorities say the man was under the influence at the time of his attempted gun purchase. The investigation is ongoing.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Shooting Outside Pasadena Church: Former Student Wanted for High School Attack

Police in Pasadena, Texas, are searching for a former student accused of shooting two Pasadena Memorial High School students during a fight outside a church near the school. Authorities say 19-year-old Damian Alexander Saiz arrived at the pre-planned fight with a firearm on March 1, opening fire and injuring two teens—one in the chest, causing a collapsed lung and broken rib, and another in the arm. Saiz then allegedly fled the scene in a getaway car, threatening the driver at gunpoint. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is considered armed and dangerous. Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Pasadena Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

I don’t know why people pick churches to deal drugs, fight, etc. I think, here, it was a matter of convenience due to the location of the school. With that said, churches do tend to be a magnet for crime. Even though it may be a normal workday doing administrative duties at your church, maintain situational awareness.

Man Arrested with Weapons After Threatening Anchor Faith Church in Florida

A 30-year-old man was arrested in St. Augustine, Florida, after allegedly making threats against Anchor Faith Church and being found with multiple weapons in his car. Authorities say the suspect posted alarming messages on social media, warning of violence and specifically mentioning the church’s pastor. When deputies located him, they found a shotgun, an axe, two baseball bats, two machetes, ammunition, ski masks, and marijuana in his vehicle. The church immediately went into lockdown while members prayed for de-escalation. The suspect, a former member of the congregation, now faces felony charges for written threats to kill and a misdemeanor for disrupting a school function.

SEX CRIMES

Grandview Police and Fire Chaplains Dismissed Amid IHOPKC Abuse Scandal

All Grandview, Missouri, police and fire chaplains with ties to the International House of Prayer-Kansas City (IHOPKC) have been dismissed following a third-party investigation into sexual abuse allegations within the ministry. The Firefly Independent Sexual Abuse Investigations report, released on February 3, 2025, detailed decades of abuse and cover-ups, including misconduct by IHOPKC founder Mike Bickle and other individuals associated with the organization. The report also implicated former IHOPKC Executive Leadership Team member and longtime chaplain Lenny La Guardia in suppressing abuse reports rather than supporting victims. In response, Grandview officials have severed ties with all chaplains connected to IHOPKC and are revising their vetting process for future chaplains. IHOPKC has faced significant financial and operational challenges following the scandal, closing several of its ministries while continuing to lose substantial donations.

It’s really disappointing to see chaplains—who are supposed to support law enforcement and firefighters—caught up in covering for a church instead of protecting abuse victims. The Bible is clear about our responsibility to stand up for the innocent. Proverbs 31:8-9 tells us to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves, and Isaiah 1:17 says to seek justice and correct oppression. Covering up abuse is the exact opposite of what God calls us to do. We need to hold people accountable and make sure the church is a place of safety, not secrecy.

Former LDS Church Leader in Utah Charged with Rape of Teen in 2002

A former branch president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake County, Utah, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of object rape for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl in his congregation in 2002. Prosecutors say the suspect, now 69, used his position as a religious leader to abuse the victim on multiple occasions, including an incident where he allegedly forced her into his truck and drove her to a park before assaulting her. The victim initially stayed silent after being pressured into believing her family depended on him. The charges were unsealed last week, and the district attorney has encouraged any other victims to come forward. The LDS Church has not yet responded to requests for comment.

First, it is common for sexual assault victims to remain silent for years. Second, the LDS church (I know you guys are reading this) need to look for other victims in every ward that he has attended as an adult. You need to let your congregation know that you are seeking other victims and then you need to help them and see if they need help contacting the police. To do otherwise would be turning a blind eye to injustice. The Bible is clear about our responsibility to expose evil and defend the innocent. Ephesians 5:11 says, "Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them." Proverbs 24:11-12 warns, "Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter... if you say, 'Behold, we did not know this,' does not He who weighs the heart perceive it?" Silence protects abusers, but truth brings justice. The Church must act.

Myrtle Beach Pastors Accused of Sexual and Psychological Abuse

A second lawsuit has been filed against John-Paul Miller, a pastor at Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and his father, Reginald Wayne Miller, alleging years of sexual and psychological abuse. The lawsuit claims the two men used their leadership positions at All Nations Cathedral Church, Solid Rock Ministries, and Cathedral Hall Academy to manipulate and exploit minors, creating an environment where abuse could thrive. Jane Doe #2, the plaintiff in the latest lawsuit, alleges she was assaulted as a teenager between 1999 and 2001 while attending Cathedral Hall Academy, a school run by the Millers. She claims she reported the abuse but was punished and silenced instead of being protected. The lawsuit further alleges that church leaders were aware of John-Paul Miller’s history of misconduct but failed to take action, allowing the abuse to continue. The church has not yet responded to the allegations.

Colorado Pastor Arrested on Child Sex Assault Charges

A pastor in Colorado has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, with authorities believing there may be additional victims. Stephen Hutto, 45, currently serves at Highland Baptist Church in Boone and was previously a youth pastor at Fountain Independent Baptist Church. The Fountain Police Department announced his arrest on March 2, following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Officials have not disclosed how the allegations surfaced but are urging anyone with information to come forward. The investigation remains ongoing.

Crestview Church Volunteer Arrested for Child Molestation

A volunteer at Crosspoint Church in Crestview, Florida, has been arrested and charged with molesting a child under 12 while serving in the church’s kids ministry. Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Morris Watson III was taken into custody on March 5 after returning to Florida and faces charges of lewd or lascivious behavior and cruelty toward a child. The victim reported the abuse, which allegedly occurred on February 10, describing Watson as “the bad teacher.” Investigators believe the abuse may have happened multiple times. The church says it immediately reported the allegations and removed Watson from his role. He has pleaded not guilty and is set for a felony plea hearing on May 8.

Pedophiles know that Christians are trusting, that we believe in forgiveness and grace, and they take advantage of that. They go where they have easy access to kids—places like churches, youth groups, and ministries—because they know too many churches don’t do proper background checks or have weak policies in place. If a church isn’t serious about protecting children, predators will see it as an open door. We have to stop making it so easy for them. Every church needs strict screening, two-adult policies, and constant vigilance. Trust is good, but accountability is better.

NYPD Chaplain and Bronx Priest Arrested for Alleged Solicitation of Prostitute

A Bronx Catholic priest and NYPD chaplain was arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute outside a motel in Pelham Gardens on March 1, 2025. The priest, who serves as the pastor of St. Anselm-St. Roch Parish and a chaplain for the NYPD Holy Name Society, was reportedly off duty at the time of his arrest. His attorney denies the allegations, claiming the arrest was based on a prior accusation from a troubled woman he had previously counseled. The Archdiocese of New York confirmed the allegation of inappropriate behavior with an adult woman and announced that the priest has voluntarily stepped away from his parish while the matter is investigated. The NYPD and the Archdiocese have pledged to cooperate with authorities during the investigation.

Please pray for the priest and the woman involved.

ARSON

Man Pleads Guilty to Arson at Predominantly Black Church in Rhode Island

A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to setting multiple fires outside Shiloh Gospel Temple Ministries, a predominantly Black church in North Providence, Rhode Island, on February 11, 2024. Federal officials say the suspect, who wrote in journals about burning churches and targeting non-white congregants, purchased gasoline and a lighter shortly before igniting the flames. Police had been alerted to his presence the day before when he attempted to break into the church and destroyed a security camera. No one was inside during the attack, but the fire caused damage that temporarily halted services. The man faces up to 56 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on May 27.

Read more

PROPERTY CRIMES

Former Cumberland County Church Treasurer Charged with Theft

A former treasurer of Friends and Christ Church in West Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, has been charged with stealing nearly $21,000 from the church. State Police allege that the former treasurer misused church funds to pay personal expenses, including water bills, groceries, and Amazon purchases. The financial discrepancies came to light after the church’s bank warned the pastor about overdue mortgage payments, leading to an investigation. When confronted, the accused initially claimed to have taken only $5,000 but could not provide receipts for any church-related purchases. She faces two felony theft charges and is currently out on $10,000 unsecured bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing on March 27, 2025.

It is important for all churches to conduct frequent audits. It keeps everyone honest and keeps people from taking advantage of our trusting nature.

Mount Olive Pastor and Deacon Charged with Embezzlement

A pastor and a deacon from Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Olive, Mississippi, have been charged with embezzling nearly $90,000 in church funds. Pastor Stricjavvar Strickland and deacon Armond Barnes each face one count of "embezzlement of more than $500" after an investigation revealed financial discrepancies reported by the church’s finance committee in October 2024. Both men turned themselves in to authorities, with Strickland’s bond set at $150,000 and Barnes’ at $75,000. Strickland, who previously took a plea deal in Michigan related to accusations of paying teenage boys to engage in sex acts with his wife, has denied any wrongdoing in that case.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Catholic Priest in Kaduna Killed After Abduction from His Home

Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, the pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Tachira, Kaduna State, Nigeria, was abducted from his residence on March 4, 2025, and killed by suspected bandits in the early hours of March 5. The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan confirmed his death, describing him as a dedicated servant of God who tirelessly served his parishioners. This tragedy highlights the ongoing security crisis in Kaduna, where religious leaders are frequently targeted for kidnappings and killings. The Diocese has urged calm and called on the faithful to pray for Fr. Okechukwu’s soul while urging the government to take decisive action against rising violence in the region.

