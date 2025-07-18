Prefer to Watch? Catch the Full Breakdown Here:

A serious case out of Nashville, Tennessee shows once again that churches are not immune to evil. A 72-year-old man has been arrested after he admitted to uploading child sexual abuse images to his Google Photos account and groping a minor at the Antioch Church of Christ, located on Antioch Pike. The arrest followed a cyber tip from Google, which led police to discover the illegal content. During the investigation, the man also confessed to inappropriate contact with a child between the ages of 10–15 during church events. The child reported the abuse to her mother and church staff, which helped move the case forward. He admitted to having a sexual attraction to children and is now facing charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held on a $40,000 bond.

This crime highlights a problem that churches can no longer ignore. Bad actors often try to use the church as a cover to get access to children. That’s why it’s so important for every church to put safety protocols in place—not out of fear, but out of responsibility.

Five Steps Churches Should Take Right Now:

1. Background Checks for Everyone Working with Kids

No one should work with minors unless they’ve passed a proper background check. Period.

2. Never Let One Adult Be Alone with a Child

Always have at least two adults present during any interaction with kids—this protects the child and the adult.

3. Use Cameras and Keep Doors Open

Common areas and classrooms should have visibility—either through cameras or open-door setups. Accountability discourages predators.

4. Train Your People and Report Quickly

Make sure staff and volunteers know what to look for and understand their duty to report suspicious behavior—not just to church leaders, but to the police if necessary.

5. Create a Culture Where Kids and Parents Speak Up

When children feel safe telling the truth, and parents feel like they’re being listened to, the church becomes a place of real protection.

Bible Study

Matthew 18:6 (ESV) — “But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.”

This verse shows how seriously Jesus takes the protection of children. He doesn’t just suggest discipline—He uses one of the strongest warnings in all of Scripture. When a person harms a child, especially under the disguise of spiritual authority or trust, they are not just breaking a law—they are defying the heart of God. Churches must reflect that seriousness in how they handle safety. We are not just protecting kids physically—we are protecting their faith, their trust, and their future.

Let this verse be more than a warning—it should be a call to action. Protect the little ones. Guard the church. Be the shepherd Christ expects you to be.

Final Word

Churches should be the safest places in the community—but that won’t happen unless we make it happen. Don’t wait for a tragedy to tighten your policies. As Christian leaders and parents, we’re called to guard our flocks—and that includes keeping predators out.

