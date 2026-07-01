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Introducing the Christian Warrior Intelligence Network

For years I have told church security teams the same thing. The man studying your building is not afraid of your cameras and he is not afraid of your team. He is afraid of one thing, that the church across town will recognize him too. A scout can work a single church all day, because one church sees one forgettable visitor. What he cannot survive is churches that talk to each other.

Today that conversation has a home. The Christian Warrior Intelligence Network, CWIN, is open.

Why This Exists

I will give you the short version of a real case, because it is the whole argument for this network.

This month, one man surveilled the children’s ministry areas of at least four churches in one metro area inside a single week. Same cover story, a grandchild he wanted to bring. He probed for service times. He asked which well-known pastors taught there. At one church he was left alone inside and the cameras caught him roaming the pastors’ area and testing an exterior door. At each individual church, he was nothing. A polite older man asking a question. Forgettable.

He was caught for one reason. Two security directors picked up the phone and compared notes, and four forgettable contacts became one obvious pattern. That phone call is the entire difference between a church that sees a scout and a church that sees nothing. CWIN exists to make that phone call normal instead of lucky.

What CWIN Is

CWIN is a national peer network of believers, organized state by state. It is not a news feed and it is not a place to argue. It is a directory and a meeting point, so the people who guard churches in your state can find each other and stay in contact (think of it as Christian Mingle for church security teams).

There is a national room and a room for every state and territory. You join the room for where you live. Inside, you introduce yourself by area, first name, background, and what you are looking for or can offer. From there you do the real work, which happens locally. I do suggest everyone join the national room AND their state room.

The Building Block Is the Watch

The point of CWIN is not the size of the network. It is the Watch.

A Watch is a small local group of Christians who know each other by name, by face, and by area. It is not a Facebook group. It is not an audience. It is a handful of believers in your county or region who have decided to watch out for one another and for the churches around them. When something does not look right at your church, the Watch is who you call, and they are close enough for the warning to mean something.

A national network gives you reach. A Watch gives you a response. You need both, and CWIN is built so the first one leads to the second.

The Watchman’s Charge

“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone’s life, that person’s life will be taken because of their sin, but I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood.” — Ezekiel 33:6 (ESV)

This is the verse the network is built on, and it is not a comfortable one. The watchman is not judged for the sword. He is judged for staying silent when he saw it coming. Seeing the danger is not the end of our duty. Sounding the trumpet is. CWIN is the trumpet line. When you see something, you have somewhere to sound it, and the next church has a way to hear it.

How to Join

CWIN is free.

Go to courses.christianwarriortraining.com and create an account. Open the Community tab. Find your state’s Intelligence Network room and click Join. Then do three things: introduce yourself, post your area so people near you can find you, and reach out to start a Watch in your county or region.

That is the whole ask. Find your room. Post your area. Build your Watch.

Closing

The church in this country has spent too long standing alone, one building at a time, easy to study and easy to forget. That ends when we connect. Join your state room this week, introduce yourself, and begin the Watch where you live. Then share this with your pastor and the security leaders of the churches nearest you, because a network is only as strong as the people you bring into it.

CWIN is free to join. If you are in a position to give, upgrading your subscription keeps it free for the churches that can’t, so every congregation can organize and protect its people.

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