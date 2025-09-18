After Reading the Article, Watch My Video Breakdown. Both are Important!

On September 7, 2025, Pastor Felipe Ascencio of Templo Monte Horeb in Ramona, California, was murdered inside his home in the 700 block of Eighth Street. Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Pastor Ascencio was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 22-year-old Joel Martin Dukes III, was arrested shortly after the shooting. Authorities say this was an isolated incident, but the motive remains under investigation.

Pastor Ascencio leaves behind his wife, Abigail, and two children. His congregation remembers him as more than a pastor—he was a mentor, father figure, and friend who lived out his faith in service to others. A GoFundMe has been established to help his family during this devastating time.

What Churches Can Learn

This tragedy is a sobering reminder that threats do not always appear on Sunday morning during services. Church leaders are vulnerable in their homes and daily lives as well. Safety ministries must think beyond the sanctuary.

Key takeaways for churches:

Home Security for Leaders: Encourage pastors and staff to install alarm systems, cameras, reinforced doors, and exterior lighting at their homes.

Awareness Training: Leaders and their families should practice situational awareness at home and in public, just as safety teams train for church grounds.

Threat Reporting: Develop a system for congregants to report concerning behavior or threats. Make sure law enforcement connections are in place before an incident occurs.

Family Care Plans: Churches should have benevolence funds and support networks ready to step in for the families of leaders if tragedy strikes.

A Biblical Perspective

The grief felt by Pastor Ascencio’s family and congregation is deep, but Scripture reminds us of God’s nearness in pain.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18).

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me” (Psalm 23:4).

As followers of Christ, we mourn, but we do not mourn without hope. “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain” (Revelation 21:4). Death is not the end for those in Christ.

At the same time, we are called to act with discernment and preparedness. Nehemiah posted guards around Jerusalem to protect God’s people (Nehemiah 4:9). In the same way, church safety teams serve a biblical role today by watching over the flock.

Preparation is not fear—it is stewardship. It is the balance between vigilance and faith, ensuring the people of God can worship freely and without distraction.

Leave a comment