Multiple individuals were injured today at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, KY, after an armed suspect wounded a state trooper and fled to the church. The shooter is now deceased, and the injured trooper is receiving medical care.
Society of victims..where were armed citizens....such a sad day lord Jesus be with the families
The bad guys are coming out of the woodwork.