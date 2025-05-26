Yesterday in Seattle, a Christian prayer rally was violently disrupted by masked protesters. The event—organized by Mayday USA—was peaceful and permitted. But that didn’t stop agitators from showing up, throwing objects, and clashing with police. In total, 23 arrests were made.

The rally wasn’t some fringe event. It was a public stand for biblical values: the sanctity of life, biological truth, and the importance of family and faith. That was enough to draw violence.

This is part of a growing pattern—one that Christians need to understand and prepare for.

🔗 I just released a video breaking down exactly what happened in Seattle, why it matters for every believer, and most importantly—what you can do to protect yourself if you ever find yourself in the middle of a hostile protest or ANTIFA-style attack.

I cover:

What really happened in Seattle (beyond the headlines)

How Christians have historically stood firm under pressure

A tactical and biblical plan to stay safe during public rallies

10 protective strategies every believer should know

We are called to be wise as serpents, innocent as doves (Matthew 10:16). That includes knowing how to stand firm without getting blindsided.

Stay alert. Stay faithful. Stay ready.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

