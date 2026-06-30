Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Rich Martin's avatar
Rich Martin
14h

Thank you once again Keith for keeping us updated on events like this and giving us your expert feedback. Praying for all defenders to have the Lord’s wisdom and discernment to protect their flock! 🙏🏼👍 Stay strong and stay

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Randy Erwin's avatar
Randy Erwin
14h

Do you think law enforcement has alerted all the churches and schools on his list? Do you think he is a part of a larger group testing soft targets?

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