Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Vincent Flamini's avatar
Vincent Flamini
11h

At our church, we have 2 Watchmen patrolling the parking lots in a golf cart with a radio. In addition, we have a uniformed Sheriff's deputy patrolling the parking lots and the church perimeter. The deputy uses one of our radios to communicate with the Watchmen in the golf cart and the Watchmen located inside the church.

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Loree LM's avatar
Loree LM
2h

Thank you for the excellent vital commentary which teaches us all regardless of our roles, and the BIBLICAL references with brief exposition on them. Beautiful.

Defend the defenseless...

It was a shock to read the quoted words of the man; "If I can't have you, no one will (or can)." The very words the man who attempted to kidnap me a second time said to me right in front of the Deputies. Very scary. I will never forget, and thank GOD for their unbelievably quick response when I screamed to a passing woman to help. 3 Units, 1 Canine in just minutes. A great blessing. 😭🫶🏼🫡🙏🏼💙

The woman did the perfect move, and a great blessing there are wise self and other trained persons willing to act righteously, and courageously.

God bless you Keith Graves and Family. You are prayed for often. <>< 🙏🏼📖 Wisdom.

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