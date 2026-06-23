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What Happened

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, Eden Church Houston held its regular morning services inside the Z Atrium at POST Houston, a downtown entertainment and retail complex where the church rents space for worship. A 23-year-old man named Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi walked into the service carrying a black backpack. Inside that backpack was a .22 caliber revolver loaded with six live rounds and more than 100 additional rounds of ammunition.

He had been to this church before. Roughly two months earlier, Mbwavi had come onto the property and begun passing out what members of the congregation described as concerning flyers. He was asked to leave. The pastoral staff flagged him to security. One of the security team members, Fernando Romo, remembered him.

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When Mbwavi walked in that Sunday, Romo recognized him immediately. Pastor Jared Darby, who was Mbwavi’s intended target, had previously asked the security team to keep watch for this individual if he ever returned. Romo began tracking his movement inside the building. He watched Mbwavi follow Pastor Darby toward the restroom, then enter and exit that restroom multiple times before melting back into the crowd of worshippers. The behavior was abnormal, deliberate, and directed at a specific person.

Pastor Abraham Guajardo then approached Mbwavi and asked him what business he had at the church. Court documents describe Mbwavi as disengaged and anxious during that conversation. Pastor Guajardo later told investigators he froze in fear and believed he was about to die. While the two men were talking, Romo saw Mbwavi reach for the grip of a pistol concealed in his front pants pocket and try to draw it. The hammer of the revolver snagged on the fabric of his pants. That snag is what bought Romo the seconds he needed.

Romo tackled him to the ground. While on the floor, Mbwavi began counting down out loud and pressing the screen of his phone. Romo believed he was attempting to detonate an explosive device and grabbed the phone out of his hand. The phone was open to the Notes app. The memo on the screen read, “Kill Jared Darby in downstairs restroom with bag in hand.” The note also contained the make, model, and license plate of what investigators believe was Pastor Darby’s black Audi Q5.

While being restrained by Romo and other members of the congregation, Mbwavi shouted, “I’m gonna kill Jared, who is a fake prophet. I am a prophet called Warlock.” He also threatened to kill Romo.

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Police arrested Mbwavi at the scene. He was initially charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. After Houston police reviewed surveillance footage and witness statements, prosecutors upgraded the charges to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. As of early April 2026, Mbwavi remained in custody at the Harris County Jail. No one in the congregation was injured.

This is not a story about luck. This is a story about a security team that remembered a face, a pastor who passed information down the chain, and one man who closed distance at the right second. Take away any one of those three, and we are writing a very different article this week.

The Pre-Incident Indicators Were Already on File

Mbwavi did not walk into Eden Church as a stranger. He was a known quantity. Two months before he returned with a loaded revolver, he had been at that same church handing out flyers that disturbed the people reading them. Church staff made the right call. They ejected him. They did not just ask him to leave and forget about him. They put him on the radar.

Church security teams have to understand what this actually means. Every person who acts abnormally around your church should be documented. Date, time, description, behavior, what was said, who spoke to them, and what the outcome was. A single strange interaction means nothing on its own. A second interaction two months later, with the same person, in the same building, carrying a backpack, means everything. Pattern recognition is only possible if you are keeping records.

Romo did not recognize Mbwavi from a casual social media post or a gut feeling. He recognized him because the team had already processed a prior contact with him. That is what a threat assessment program looks like in practice. It is a habit of noting who does not belong and why, and passing that information to everyone who stands post.

If your security team has no system for logging suspicious contacts, start one this week. A shared digital document or a notebook at the welcome desk is better than nothing. The goal is for any person on your team, on any Sunday, to be able to answer the question: has this person caused a problem here before?

The Pastor Fed Intelligence Down the Chain

Pastor Jared Darby did something that many pastors fail to do. He told his security team, in advance, that if Emmanuel Mbwavi ever came back onto the property, they needed to watch him. He did not wait until the day of the incident. He did not hope the problem would resolve itself. He treated his security team as professionals and gave them the information they needed to protect him.

This is the part of church security that gets missed constantly. The pastor is not separate from the security operation. The pastor is the single most important source of intelligence for the team. He knows who has sent him threatening emails. He knows which counseling clients have made him uneasy. He knows which former members left angry. He knows which family members of the flock have made him feel unsafe during hospital visits or home calls. Every bit of that belongs in the security team’s hands.

If you are running security at your church and your pastor does not have a regular, structured way to brief you on persons of concern, you do not actually have a security program. You have a reaction force. Sit down with your pastor. Build a simple intake process. Ask specifically about persons who have been removed from the property, persons who have made threats verbal or written, persons who display escalating behavior, and persons who have been subject to restraining orders inside or outside the church. That information stays with your team lead and gets pushed to every member in your briefing.

Pastor Darby survived because he talked. Pastors who do not talk get killed by threats their security teams never saw coming.

The Hammer Snag and the Myth of the Fair Fight

The single most sobering detail in this entire case is this: the hammer of Mbwavi’s revolver snagged on his pant material. That snag is what gave Romo the time to close the distance and tackle him. If that gun had cleared the pocket cleanly, Romo would have been drawing from behind the curve, and Pastor Darby and everyone in the line of fire would have been in far greater danger.

Church security teams need to stop romanticizing the idea that a trained responder will always win the draw. That is not how this works. The attacker has already made the decision to kill. He knows the moment he is going to act. You do not. You are reacting to him. That gap, the gap between his decision and your recognition, is measured in tenths of a second, and it favors him every single time.

The only way to close that gap is to act on pre-attack indicators before the weapon comes out. Reaching for the waistband or pocket. Shadowing a specific individual. Following a staff member into a confined space. Unusual bulk under clothing. A backpack in a setting where no one else has one. A countdown. Mbwavi did all of these things. Romo saw them, and he closed distance before the gun was up. That is the fight you win. The fight where the muzzle is already pointed at someone is a fight you lose more often than you win.

If your security team is training solely for the reactive shoot, you are training for the fight you cannot win. Train for the fight before the fight. Train to close, control, and disrupt before a single round is fired. The RACE framework exists because Recognize and Alert are the two steps that save lives. Close and Eliminate are what you do when the first two fail.

The Pocket Carry Problem Works Both Ways

Mbwavi was not carrying in a holster. He had a revolver shoved into his front pocket. That is how the hammer caught the fabric. A lot of armed congregants and even some security team members carry this exact same way, and this incident should serve as a warning to every one of them.

Pocket carry without a dedicated pocket holster is a liability. If an attacker fumbles the draw, that is a gift. If you fumble the draw while trying to respond to a threat, that is a funeral. A gun in a pocket without a proper holster is prone to snagging, angling incorrectly, moving, and failing to clear at the speed you need it to. It also risks a negligent discharge, especially with a revolver whose trigger is exposed.

If you are a congregant or a team member who carries at church, your carry setup needs to be in a proper holster, in a consistent position on your body, and trained from that position thousands of times. If you cannot draw cleanly in under two seconds from your carry position under stress, you are not ready to stop an attack. You are hoping to stop an attack. Hope is not a tactic.

This is also why your security team should know who in the congregation is carrying and where. Not to control them, but to deconflict the response when bullets start flying. An armed congregant reacting to an active shooter is far more likely to be mistaken for a second shooter by responding officers if your team has no idea he was there. Talk to your pastor about a written protocol for licensed concealed carriers in the pews.

The Door Problem at Rented Venues

Eden Church meets at POST Houston. That is a rented commercial venue, not a dedicated church building. This is increasingly common with church plants and urban congregations, and it creates a specific security challenge. You do not own the doors. You do not control the perimeter. You share restrooms and common areas with other tenants and with the general public. Your choke points are not fully yours.

Mbwavi walked in because there was nothing stopping him from walking in. A greeter at the door is not the same as a security team member at the door. A commercial lobby is not the same as a church vestibule. If your congregation meets in a rented space, you have to build your security plan around the reality that the outer perimeter is essentially public, and your hard edge is the service room itself.

That means your screening posture has to sit at the entry to your actual service space, not at the front of the building. It means you need eyes on every person who enters that room. It means someone on your team has to know who belongs in your service and who does not, because the building will not tell them. And it means the restroom, often the most overlooked space in a security plan, has to be part of your patrol. Mbwavi followed Pastor Darby into the restroom multiple times. That was a pre-attack rehearsal. If your team is not checking the bathrooms during service, you are not running security. You are running ushering.

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Biblical Perspective

Proverbs 22:3 reads in the ESV:

“The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”

Fernando Romo saw danger. He had seen it two months earlier when this man was asked to leave. He saw it again when Mbwavi walked through the door carrying a backpack. He saw it when the man followed the pastor into a restroom three times. He saw it when he noticed the grip of a pistol in the suspect’s pocket. The prudent man in Proverbs does not close his eyes to what is in front of him. He acts on it. Romo’s recognition was not paranoia, it was discernment shaped by experience and reinforced by preparation.

Compare that to the simple. The simple go on. They walk past. They assume the best. They talk themselves out of what they already know is wrong. They go on, and they suffer for it. Church security teams that refuse to log suspicious contacts, refuse to train their eyes for pre-attack indicators, and refuse to take pastors’ warnings seriously are walking in the way of the simple. The cost of that walk, when it finally catches up to a congregation, is measured in funerals.

Nehemiah 4:9 gives us the pattern for how the people of God are to operate under threat:

“And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.”

Nehemiah does not separate the prayer from the guard. Both are commanded. Both are righteous. Both are expected. The church that prays and does not set a guard is half-obeying. The church that sets a guard and does not pray has forgotten who ultimately protects the congregation. Romo was the guard. The Lord was the protector. Both were present on March 15. The hammer caught the fabric. That is not an accident you can train into a man. That is providence meeting preparation in the same doorway, at the same second.

Church security is not a denial of God’s sovereignty. It is an act of stewardship over what God has placed in your care. Pastors, elders, deacons, safety team members, and armed congregants serve the people of God by standing ready. That readiness honors the Lord. It does not replace Him.

Final Assessment

Eden Church Houston came within a hammer snag of a mass casualty attack inside a worship service. The attacker had identified his target by name, photographed or otherwise logged the pastor’s vehicle, scouted a specific location inside the building, entered with a loaded firearm and over 100 rounds of additional ammunition, and had a written plan on his phone. This was not a spontaneous outburst. This was a deliberate, rehearsed, and intended act of murder.

It was stopped because a security team member remembered a face, a pastor had communicated a known threat in advance, and a trained responder closed distance on a pre-attack indicator before the weapon cleared the pocket. Three things. Not ten. Three. Every church security team reading this has those three things inside their reach this Sunday.

The congregations that survive the next wave of church attacks will be the ones that have already done this work. They will have a threat log. They will have a pastor who talks. They will have team members who train for the fight before the fight. They will have restroom patrols, perimeter discipline, and deconflicted armed carriers in the pews. They will have prayed, and they will have posted the guard.

Fernando Romo did his job. Pastor Darby gave him the information he needed to do it. That is the whole story. Copy it.

Your Turn

Leave a comment below and tell me what your team learned from this incident. If your church has a security program, share this article with your team leader so you can walk through the lessons together. If your church does not yet have a security program, forward this to your pastor. This conversation is the one that saves lives.