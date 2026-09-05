Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT (BLUF)

Twenty-two churches across southern Kaduna and Plateau states in Nigeria are on red alert through September 5, with hundreds of armed fighters reported staging near the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. Five reader-submitted suspicious activity reports lead the newsletter, including a man in Bixby, Oklahoma who walked every public space in a church and was studying the fire exit map in a preschool wing holding roughly 200 children when the security team contacted him. At home, a priest was assaulted mid-confession in New Bedford, a man tried to enter a Pennsylvania church carrying a samurai sword, four pastors were arrested on sex charges in a single week, three church fires are under investigation, and more than 30 St. Louis churches have been stripped by metal thieves. Haiti remains the worst of it: 47 dead and more than 50 kidnapped at Kenscoff after families took refuge inside a Protestant church.

TERROR AND INTELLIGENCE UPDATE

Critical Threat Alert: 22 Churches on Red Alert as Armed Fighters Stage Near Kaduna — Kaduna and Plateau States, Nigeria

Truth Nigeria issued a CRITICAL threat alert on August 28 covering a threat window that runs through September 5. The alert reports hundreds of armed fighters staging near Sabon Gaya, close to the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, and a separate element of more than 50 heavily armed fighters moving on more than 50 motorcycles. Twenty-two specific churches were placed on red alert: two Catholic and one Protestant in Chikun Local Government Area, six Catholic and four Protestant in Kachia, four Protestant in the Jema’a and Kafanchan area, and two Catholic and three Protestant along the Saminaka axis. Other locations named include Gonin Gora, Millennium City, the Kaduna Eastern Bypass, Fadan Kamantan, Zonkwa, Samaru, Manchok, Giwa, the Jos area, and the Dandume area of Katsina State. This is a pre-attack warning rather than a post-incident report, and the window closes on the day this newsletter publishes. The full alert, with coordinates and the complete breakdown by parish and area, is at the source link.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: We need to pay more attention to Nigeria. This is a specific threat to them and we need to support Christians there as much as possible.

ISIS Supporters Discuss 3D-Printed Firearms, Edged Weapons, and Vehicle Ramming for Attacks in the West

English-speaking ISIS supporters on an aligned online forum spent August 24 working through how to carry out attacks in Western countries without access to firearms. The discussion centered on 3D-printed guns. When it turned to simpler methods, users settled on edged weapons and vehicle ramming. The targets named in the conversation were politicians, ambassadors, diplomatic facilities, and sporting venues. Analysts flagged the timing against the 81st United Nations General Assembly, which opens in New York on September 8, and against a run of disrupted plots against diplomatic facilities worldwide over the past year. Churches were not named in this discussion. Edged weapons and vehicles have been the tools in the two most recent attacks on worship sites in the West: a screwdriver-type weapon used against worshippers at a Sikh temple in Edmonton on August 21, and a vehicle driven into the gates followed by a knife attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester in October 2025.

Source: East Coast Intelligence Unit.

🛡️ My thoughts: They are telegraphing what they are going to do. We should be paying attention. Future attacks will be more complex involving more than just firearms. It will include knives, vehicles, fire and more all at once.

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Wildfire Arson Guide Circulating on ISIS Forums; Separate April Call to Burn Churches Still Standing

ISIS-linked online forums are distributing a wildfire arson guide titled “Burn down your first forest,” aimed at the United Kingdom while that country works through a major wildfire season. The guide covers ignition, evasion of surveillance, and forensic countermeasures, and it frames low-threshold, high-yield arson as a way to exhaust emergency services and open the door to a follow-on attack. That document is current, it circulates on the forums rather than in an official ISIS publication, and its stated target is UK emergency response capacity. It says nothing about churches. The church reference comes from a separate item: the April 2026 issue of al-Naba called on supporters who cannot travel to burn churches and synagogues where they live. Indago analysts cite the two together as parallel strands of the same effort to move sympathizers who stay home. Neither call has been withdrawn. Three American church arson investigations appear in this newsletter, in Lucedale, Oklahoma City, and Lee County, and no investigating agency has linked any of them to terrorism.

Source: Indago Situation Report, Islamic State Weekly Update, 31 August 2026; LBC reporting on the arson guide.

🛡️ My thoughts: This may be for the UK, but it can easily happen in the US and other locations. Pay attention because a lone wolf actor here will read this and think it is a great idea.

Nihilist Network Announces New Leadership and Planned Cells in the United States

A Telegram channel branded to the group No Lives Matter announced a new administrator on August 24, using the handle “Kratos,” after the retirement of an interim leader who went by “Web.” The same post, published in English and Russian, promoted planned cells in the United States, Germany, England, Italy, Romania, Greece, and France. The channel also posted a photograph of rifles and ammunition arranged on a bed to spell out the group’s initials, captioned “It’s time to kill.” No Lives Matter and the Maniac Murder Cult both belong to an alliance calling itself the World Terror Coalition. Law enforcement agencies and independent researchers have linked these networks to multiple school shooting plots, completed attacks, and other acts of violence. The networks recruit online, draw heavily from minors, and operate without a stated ideology, a target doctrine, or political demands.

Source: East Coast Intelligence Unit.

🛡️ My thoughts: This group is emerging and it is very dangerous. Many active shooter incidents have been tied to their influence. Please watch everything this group does. They want total annhilation.

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SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY REPORTS

Reader-submitted suspicious activity at U.S. churches. If you see something similar in your area, submit your own report at intel.christianwarriortraining.com.

Bixby, Oklahoma — Possible surveillance of sanctuary and children’s wing On Sunday, August 30, 2026, a security team member at a church in Bixby, Oklahoma contacted an adult male who entered the building after the second service and walked every public space on the campus. The subject observed both sanctuaries and every sanctuary entry and exit point, then moved into the preschool wing with roughly 200 children inside, where he was studying the posted fire exit map when the team made contact. He gave a thin explanation for his presence, declined an invitation to worship, and left on foot with no associated vehicle, and the team tracked him off campus by drone. The church reports a similar contact in its children’s wing in June 2025.

Hayden, Idaho — Emailed threat against area churches with attached file On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, a pastor at a church in Hayden, Idaho received an emailed threat directed at all churches in the city, paired with a claim of a nationwide threat, instructing recipients to open an attached zip file. The reporting party assesses the message as a phishing or malware delivery built to look like a threat. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Knoxville, Tennessee — Registered sex offender arrested on church campus On Monday, August 24, 2026, a parent was arrested in the parking lot of a church-affiliated Christian school in Knoxville, Tennessee for violating Tennessee sex offender registry restrictions. The man had disclosed his registry status at enrollment, and school leadership had set written limits on his presence on campus. The report is drawn from the head of school’s letter to families.

Glendale, Arizona — Recurring suspicious person observing the safety team Over an ongoing period through Sunday, August 16, 2026, a congregant at a church in Glendale, Arizona reported the same adult male arriving roughly ten minutes into first service every Sunday carrying a backpack the reporting party describes as staged rather than needed. The subject sits front left, does not watch the pastor, and watches the armed and uniformed safety team for the duration of the service. No law enforcement contact has been made.

St. Johns, Arizona — Online threat of a shooting On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, a subject was detained in St. Johns, Arizona after posting online about going into town, shooting people, and standing on the bodies. He was released on bond. The Apache County Sheriff’s Office handled the incident, and the report reached CWT this week relaying the police report.

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VIOLENT CRIME

Priest Attacked With Beer Can During Confession — New Bedford, Massachusetts

Jose Nascimento, 59, of New Bedford, was arrested Monday, September 1, after New Bedford police responded to a disturbance at Mount Carmel Church on Bonney Street. According to police, Nascimento entered the church during the confession hour, overturned the altar, and then punched the priest and struck him with a beer can. The priest tried to escort him outside, and the fight continued from there. Nascimento is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threat to commit a crime, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct. The priest has publicly said he forgives him.

Source

Man With Samurai Sword Tried to Enter Church, Prompting Lockdown — Pocono Lake, Pennsylvania

Peter Gershon Wonsia, 30, of White Haven, is charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and disorderly conduct after he tried to enter Pocono Lake Bible Church on Sunday, August 30 carrying what police described as a samurai sword. Staff put the church into lockdown, and no one was injured. Police later executed a search warrant at a Carbon County hotel where Wonsia had been staying.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: The case is a straightforward armed-entry attempt that was stopped at the door because staff recognized the threat and locked the building down. This team did a great job at stopping this threat.

Shooting Near Bethel Church, Four in Custody — Marion County, Mississippi

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple 911 calls at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 30, reporting a shooting in the area of the Bethel Church community. Four suspects were taken into custody after a search of the area. Local reporting has been thin on victim status, the relationship between the shooters and the church, and whether the incident was on church grounds or in front of the property. The case needs follow-up before Saturday.

Source

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Pastor and City Council Member Charged in Domestic Assault — Oelwein and Hazleton, Iowa

Hayden Robinson, 34, a pastor at an Oelwein, Iowa church and a Hazleton City Council member, was arrested Friday, August 29 and charged with domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and child endangerment. Investigators said Robinson left several voicemails threatening to kill the victim in the days after the attack. The charges are domestic in nature rather than church-related, and the case is carried here because the accused holds both a pastorate and an elected municipal seat.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: I know this happened outside of the church, but a good number of church active shooters happen because of domestic violence like this. Monitor your people for signs of stress like this and be prepared to intervene.

SEX CRIMES

Southern California Pastor Charged With Six Felony Counts of Child Molestation — California

David Johnson, a Southern California pastor, is facing six felony counts of child molestation involving two victims. The charges were filed this week and are the most serious brought against him to date. Reporting has not yet confirmed the specific church or the alleged access pathway to the victims. Because the suspect held a pastoral role and the alleged victims are children, this fits the ministry-access grooming pattern the newsletter tracks. Watch for whether the county names the church and whether more victims come forward.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: Pedophiles seek out church jobs so they have easier access to a pool of victims. What are you doing to week them out? Take this course for free and protect your children.

Kentucky Youth Pastor Facing New Federal Charge in Minor Sex Case — Lincoln County, Kentucky

Jason Coulter, a former youth pastor in Lincoln County who previously confessed to sex crimes involving a minor in his congregation, is now facing a federal charge. Reporting from the Lexington Herald Leader indicates the state case centered on Coulter exchanging vulgar text messages with a minor member of his church, and the federal case builds on that same conduct. The minor was a member of the church Coulter served, making the ministry position itself the access route.

Source

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Kansas Pastor Held on $750,000 Bond for Incest and Witness Intimidation

A Kansas pastor is being held on $750,000 bond after being charged with aggravated incest involving intercourse and witness intimidation, according to reporting from The Roys Report. Roys Report policy is not to name minor abuse victims, and the specific church has not yet been named in the coverage available. The witness-intimidation count alleges the accused attempted to influence what a victim or witness told investigators.

Source

Long-Serving Pastor With Multi-State Ministry Arrested on Multiple Felony Sex Abuse Charges — Pleasanton, Kansas

A pastor in Pleasanton, Kansas with a decades-long ministry footprint spanning several states was arrested this week on multiple felony sex abuse charges. Coverage describes a ministry biography with roles in more than one state over many years. The coverage does not state that the alleged offenses occurred on church property. It does establish that the accused held positions with access to children and families across state lines over a period of decades.

Source

ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Rocky Creek Baptist Church Fire — Lucedale, Mississippi

Crews responded to a fire at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Lucedale, Mississippi on Tuesday morning, September 1. A nearby school was dismissed while the response was underway. The cause has not been announced. The fire marshal’s determination is pending.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system.

Southeast Oklahoma City Church Fire Under Investigation — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

A fire that caused significant damage to a church in southeast Oklahoma City began around 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 30. Investigators have not released a cause. The church has not been named in the coverage available.

Source

Buckingham Presbyterian Church Destroyed by Fire, Reignited the Next Morning — Lee County, Florida

A fire late Friday night, August 28, destroyed Buckingham Presbyterian Church on Buckingham Road in Lee County, Florida. The blaze reignited on Saturday morning and required a second response. Members of the congregation gathered outdoors for Sunday services. No cause has been publicly stated, and no arrests have been announced.

Source

SPECIAL ATTENTION — ST. LOUIS

More Than 30 St. Louis Churches Hit in a Coordinated Property Crime Wave — St. Louis, Missouri

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a wave of property crimes against churches across several areas of the city, with more than 30 congregations hit. Thieves have been stripping the buildings for scrap metal, copper, and air-conditioning units. At a news conference on Monday, September 1, police issued a warning to the burglars and also to the scrap businesses that may be buying the stolen material. SLMPD characterized the activity as a renewed wave rather than a run of isolated incidents. The reported points of entry are exterior HVAC units, utility areas, and accessible metal on buildings that sit empty most of the week. Property crime is outside this newsletter’s normal scope, and this case is carried for the scale and the geographic spread.

Source

🛡️ My thoughts: They are obviously targeting Christians. This can cost your church a lot of money. Get a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system.

INTERNATIONAL

Gang Massacre and Mass Kidnapping at Church Refuge — Kenscoff, Haiti

On the night of August 23, approximately 150 armed gang members attacked the community of Kenscoff, in the hills above Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Residents fleeing the violence sought refuge inside a Protestant church. The gang executed 22 people in the church courtyard and another 12 behind the church, and kidnapped more than 50 others in what is one of the largest mass kidnappings in Haiti in recent years. The total death toll now stands at 47, with about 2,500 people displaced. Thirteen captives, six children and seven women, have since been released. Hundreds of mourners gathered at a nearby church this week for the funerals of four of the victims. Pope Leo XIV publicly condemned the attack.

Source

Terrorists Execute Pastor During Abduction — Plateau State, Nigeria

Terrorists killed a Nigerian pastor during an abduction connected to a church leadership meeting in Plateau State, according to Truth Nigeria. The pastor had not planned to travel that day. Truth Nigeria reports that Nigeria’s Catholic Bishops have condemned what they described as an unabated “trail of terror” across the country following this and other attacks on Christian and Muslim communities.

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