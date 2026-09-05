Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PM's avatar
PM
12h

This "Kansas Pastor Held on $750,000 Bond for Incest and Witness Intimidation" and this "Long-Serving Pastor With Multi-State Ministry Arrested on Multiple Felony Sex Abuse Charges — Pleasanton, Kansas" are likely the same case. At least my search gave me the same pastor as the accused.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture