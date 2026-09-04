Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Haeussler's avatar
Doug Haeussler
1d

Heavenly Father, I ask you in the name of Jesus to hear the cries of your followers in Nigeria. They love you and they are all grateful for Your forgiveness of their sins, just like I'm grateful for Your forgiveness. PLEASE send physical protection for the Christian followers in Nigeria - please find a way to get firearms & training to our brothers & sisters. Nevertheless, not my will but Your will be done. Please deliver them from the Muslim followers of Satan who hates truth and light. In the name of Jesus I offer up this prayer.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Keith Graves and others
jeanne grier's avatar
jeanne grier
16h

Thank you. I will attempt to pass this along to A Million Women which is a prayer and fasting ministry associated with Lou Engle. The group just concluded a 7 day fast specifically for the churches and believers in Nigeria. I am sure they want to know this . Mr. Graves you and your ministry team are a greatly appreciated and I consider you a gift and a god-send to the Body of Christ.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture