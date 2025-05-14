Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Martin's avatar
Matthew Martin
2h

Thanks for the thorough information! I can't help but think "birdshot was made for this" :)

I have used a drone to help me with church security before - mostly as an improvised video feed so I could be inside and see what was coming from outside the building. It was helpful. If you'd like to see a video about it, it's here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgxphdEjXsU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ricky's avatar
Ricky
2h

Great information, thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture