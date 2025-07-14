Another church has been attacked. This time, it was in Kentucky. A man shot a state trooper and then entered a church where at least 2 people were killed. For many of us in church security, it’s another punch to the gut. But for others, those still on the fence about security, it’s another warning that will be ignored.

I’ve heard from several readers today who are discouraged. Some are struggling because their own church leadership refuses to acknowledge the rising threat, even after being shown the evidence. Others feel overwhelmed by the sheer violence being directed at believers across the world. If that’s you, you’re not alone.

When violence surrounds us, we go back to the Word of God.

What Does the Bible Say About Preparing for Violence?

Many churches hesitate to act because they believe preparing for violence somehow contradicts faith. Scripture says otherwise.

📖 Nehemiah 4:9 – “But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat.”

God’s people didn’t just pray—they prepared. Nehemiah didn’t leave his people exposed. He assigned armed men to stand guard while the work of rebuilding continued. That’s the model. We trust God and we post a guard. Both are acts of obedience.

📖 Luke 22:36 – “Let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one.”

Jesus didn’t instruct His disciples to wage war, but He did tell them to be prepared for a hostile world. He wasn’t speaking figuratively. He was preparing them for real danger on the road ahead. In today’s context, the safety ministry is doing the same thing—equipping believers to stand between the sheep and the wolves.

Preparation isn’t a lack of faith. It’s proof that we take the threat seriously and we’re willing to protect what God has entrusted to us.

What Does the Bible Say About Being Ready for Persecution?

📖 2 Timothy 3:12 – “Indeed, all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.”

Scripture doesn’t say we might face persecution—it says we will. It may not look like it did 2,000 years ago, but the spirit behind it hasn’t changed. Persecution today comes through public hostility, legal pressure, and in some cases, outright violence. We’re seeing churches burned, pastors threatened, and Christian values labeled as hate.

📖 Matthew 10:22 – “You will be hated by everyone because of Me, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.”

We don’t get to choose the times we live in, but we do choose how we respond. Jesus told us to expect hatred from the world. Our job is to stand firm, remain faithful, and not grow weary.

What Does the Bible Say When Leaders Refuse to Act?

Many of you have shared the frustration of pastors and elders who don’t see the threat. You’ve done your part—brought the facts, showed the footage, offered to serve—and still heard, “That won’t happen here.”

📖 Ezekiel 34:6–10 – God rebukes the shepherds of Israel for failing to protect His flock. He says His sheep were scattered and became food for wild beasts because no one searched for them.

God takes shepherding seriously. When leaders ignore real threats, they place their people in danger and invite judgment. But that doesn’t mean the rest of us sit idle.

📖 Acts 20:28 – “Pay careful attention to yourselves and to all the flock… to care for the church of God, which He obtained with His own blood.”

The charge to watch over the flock isn’t just for the senior pastor—it’s for every elder, every overseer, and every man willing to stand in the gap. If you’re on the safety team, you’ve already taken up that responsibility. Don’t set it down just because others won’t carry their share.

How Do We Carry On the Fight?

📖 Galatians 6:9 – “Let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”

It’s easy to get discouraged. It’s hard to keep going when leadership resists, the culture mocks, and the threats keep coming. But Scripture doesn’t call us to ease. It calls us to endurance.

We stay ready. We stay watchful. We stay grounded in God’s Word. And we protect the church so believers can worship freely without fear.

Persecution doesn’t start with gunfire, it starts with silence. If your leaders won’t speak up, you still can. If others won’t prepare, you still should.

You were born for this time. And the church needs you alert, faithful, and standing watch.

Leave a comment