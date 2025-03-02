TERRORISM UPDATE

Terror Alert: Officials Warn of IED Threats Near Texas-Mexico Border

Federal and state officials are urging extreme caution when traveling to Mexico after a Texas rancher was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been placed by a cartel. The 74-year-old Brownsville resident died after driving over the device on his ranch in San Fernando, Tamaulipas, about 90 miles south of the U.S. border. Another passenger in the vehicle also died, and a third was hospitalized. Authorities warn that cartels have been using IEDs along dirt and secondary roads in the Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, and San Fernando areas. The U.S. Embassy has issued a travel advisory against visiting Tamaulipas due to crime and kidnapping risks. Officials urge travelers to avoid unknown objects, stay on main roads, and restrict travel to daylight hours.

IED’s are not new in Mexico. However, we have gone kinetic on the cartels and are actively engaging them south of the border. My worry is that as pressure builds on the cartels and they start dying, they will bring their tactics north of the border. The cartels used to have a hands off policy on churches, however, they have killed multiple priests in Mexico. This is just for your information and for your situational awareness. I would follow closely what is happening and keep it on your radar.

Read more

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Fort Valley Man Shot Outside Church Seeks Answers in Unsolved Case

A Fort Valley, Georgia, man is searching for answers after being shot while working on construction at his church on North Miller Street. The victim, who was struck in the elbow when someone in a passing car opened fire on January 13, is frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation. The same day, on the same street, 24-year-old Kerry Ross was shot and killed, with four teenagers later arrested in connection to Ross’s death. However, the victim does not believe they were responsible for his shooting. As he continues to recover from nerve damage, he hopes authorities will take his case more seriously and that efforts will be made to address youth violence in the community.

Watch the full report here

Two Teenagers Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Church Parking Lot

Hickory police have arrested two 17-year-olds in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in a church parking lot. The incident occurred on February 20, 2025, at the Tabernacle Kids Early Learning Center in Hickory, North Carolina. Officers found the victim unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene. The suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice without bond. Authorities are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact Hickory police.

Read more

Two People Shot in Parking Lot of Cleveland Church

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man wounded in the parking lot of St. Rocco Church on Fulton Road. The incident occurred around 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday when officers responded to reports of gunfire. One victim was found inside a vehicle, while the other was outside. Authorities stated that preliminary information suggests no other individuals were involved. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Each week I remind you that people in distress often go to churches for sanctuary. It is unknown what occurred, just be prepared for any eventuality at your church and maintain situational awareness.

Read more

Woman Accused of Attempted Kidnapping at Pasco Church

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Pasco, Washington, after allegedly attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old boy outside a church on February 20, 2025. The woman, who believed the child was her son, grabbed him before the boy’s 17-year-old sister intervened, prompting her to let go and walk away. Police later located and arrested her, charging her with attempted second-degree kidnapping. This is her second kidnapping allegation, as she previously abducted her own son from state custody in 2024. She was already facing charges in Benton County for that incident and had a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Read more

Wife Charged in Murder of Minnesota Missionary in Angola

The wife of a Minnesota missionary has been formally charged in connection with his murder in Angola. Beau Shroyer, who was serving with SIM USA, was stabbed to death on October 25, 2024. Authorities allege that his wife conspired with a bodyguard, who faked a car emergency to lure Shroyer before attacking him with a knife allegedly purchased by his wife. Two other individuals were also implicated in the plot. Shroyer's church in Detroit Lakes confirmed the charges and asked for prayers for justice and the couple’s five children, who are now in the care of family. His wife is expected to stand trial in Angola within the next six months.

I have been following this story. I do not know what really happened, but I can tell you that I do not trust Angolan Police.

Read more

Former Football Star Arrested for Threats Against Florida Church

A former high school football standout in St. Johns County, Florida, has been arrested for making threats against a local church. Authorities have not disclosed the specific church involved but confirmed that the individual made alarming statements that led to his arrest. Law enforcement took the threats seriously, and the suspect now faces criminal charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read more

Vancouver Minister Accused of Assaulting Child During Service Released on Bail

A minister in Vancouver, Washington, has been released on $10,000 bail after being charged with assaulting a 6-year-old child with a belt during a church service. The incident occurred on February 16, 2025, at the "Army of the Lord – Ministry of Defense," where the minister allegedly struck the child 12 times, leaving bruises and welts. The Special Victims Unit investigated after the child's mother reported the injuries. Authorities say the minister openly preached about corporal punishment as a divine right and admitted to using a belt. Law enforcement suspects there may be additional victims and urges anyone with information to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Read more

South Carolina Pastor Faces New Allegations Following Wife’s Death and FBI Raid

A South Carolina pastor is facing new allegations months after his wife’s suicide and an FBI raid on his home. While details of the latest accusations have not been fully disclosed, previous reports indicate that law enforcement has been investigating the pastor for undisclosed reasons. His wife’s death, which was initially ruled a suicide, and the FBI’s involvement have raised further concerns. Authorities continue to examine the case as more information emerges.

Read more here

Suspect Charged for Shooting Church Windows in Jonesboro

A suspect has been charged with a felony after allegedly shooting out multiple windows at Stone Ridge Church of Christ in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The incident occurred on January 27, 2025, when surveillance footage captured the suspect walking into the church parking lot and firing an air pistol at the windows. Police later identified the individual as someone known to possess air pistols and found him carrying multiple knives and two Glock air pistols. During questioning, the suspect admitted to shooting the church windows. Authorities have not reported any injuries, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Read more

Kansas City Vacant Church Fire Now Investigated as Homicide

A fire at a vacant church in Kansas City, Missouri, is now being investigated as a homicide after authorities discovered that the victim found inside had suffered a gunshot wound. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue on February 1, 2025, and located the body of a 66-year-old man while searching the building. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined the presence of a gunshot wound, prompting police to classify the death as suspicious. Investigators are also working to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities have made progress in identifying a suspect, but no arrests have been made. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Read more

SEX CRIMES

Palmyra Man Facing Child Molestation Charge for Incident at Church

A man from Palmyra, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree child molestation following an alleged incident involving a 7-year-old girl at a local church. Authorities report that the incident took place inside the church, but the specific name of the location has not been disclosed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25 as the legal process moves forward. Officials continue to investigate the case.

I know you’re enraged as you read this. Take that rage and fix this problem that is affecting the Body of Christ. Sex crimes are the number one crime outside of property crime affecting the church. Look at your policies every single time you read one of these stories and ask yourself if your policies will prevent this (and are you adhering to those policies). If you have a hole in your policy or have difficulty following policy, fix it. Now.

Read more here

Matthew 18:6 (NIV) "If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea."

Trenton Bishop Accused of Drugging and Assaulting Teen

A bishop of Brinson Memorial Church in Trenton, New Jersey, has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old on at least two occasions this year. According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the assaults allegedly took place at the bishop’s home, located a block from the church, in mid-January and again on February 12. Court documents state that the suspect used a clear substance to render the victim unconscious before the assaults. Community members have expressed shock over the allegations, as the bishop and his family are well known in the area. Prosecutors have requested that he remain in custody until trial as he faces multiple charges, including aggravated sexual assault.

Watch the full report here

Share

Two Texas Pastors Fired Amid Investigation Into Misconduct with Minors

Two pastors have been dismissed from their positions after being linked to an ongoing investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior with minors at a Dallas-area church a decade ago. The allegations stem from their time at Oaks Church in Red Oak, Texas. While no charges have been filed, Red Oak police confirmed that a victim named both individuals in the investigation. One of the pastors was recently removed from his role at a North Carolina church as a result. Law enforcement continues to investigate the claims.

Read more

Texas, you’re in here every week. This week you’re in here twice. Although the crimes are not listed yet, I think we know where this is headed.

Read more

Former Church Intern Under Investigation for Abuse Allegations

Police in Red Oak, Texas, are investigating abuse allegations against a former intern at The Oaks Church. Authorities have not disclosed specific details about the alleged offenses but confirmed that an inquiry is underway. Church officials stated they are cooperating fully with law enforcement and emphasized their commitment to the safety of their congregation. No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Read more

Ohio Pastor Accused of Kidnapping and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A pastor serving in Stark and Wayne counties, Ohio, has been accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a minor. Authorities report that the pastor allegedly restrained the victim and engaged in unlawful conduct. Law enforcement is actively investigating the case, and the pastor may face multiple charges. Church officials have not yet released a statement regarding the allegations.

Read more

Leave a comment

ARSON

Suspect Admits to Setting Fires at Rhode Island Church

A suspect has admitted to setting multiple fires at St. Albans Church in North Providence, Rhode Island. Authorities say the individual intentionally ignited the fires, causing damage to the church property. Law enforcement quickly identified and apprehended the suspect, who has since confessed to the crime. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not yet released details on potential charges or a motive.

This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm and a fire alarm at your church. A 4k video system should be mandatory too.

Read more

Lehigh Acres Church Fire Ruled Arson, Suspect Still Unknown

Photo courtesy of Lehigh Acres Fire Department

Investigators have determined that the fire that engulfed Christ at the Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, Florida, was intentionally set. The blaze, which broke out on January 26, 2025, caused significant damage to the church’s main sanctuary but did not result in any injuries. Surveillance footage captured an unidentified individual dressed in black, who is suspected of being involved. Authorities are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Read more

PROPERTY CRIME

Man Steals ‘Thou Shalt Not Steal’ Painting from Church in New York

A man in Rochester, New York, was caught on surveillance video stealing a painting from a church that ironically displayed the words “Thou Shalt Not Steal.” The theft occurred at Spiritus Christi Church, where the suspect was seen walking in, taking the artwork off the wall, and leaving with it. Church officials expressed disappointment but also hope that the person responsible would return the piece. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the church is asking for the public’s help in recovering the stolen painting.

This is why I loved being a cop. You can’t make this stuff up.

Read more here

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Fulani Militants Attack Nigerian Church, Shoot Pastor and Abduct Six Members

Suspected Fulani militants stormed Elyon Paradise Ministry Church in Delta State, Nigeria, shooting Pastor Divine Omodia and kidnapping six church members. The attack occurred late Saturday night, leaving the pastor in critical condition at a local hospital. No ransom demands have been made, heightening concerns for the abducted victims. Human rights activists warn of the ongoing threat posed by armed groups in the region, particularly in the Otulu forest. Fulani militants, often linked to radical Islamic extremism, have been responsible for thousands of Christian deaths in Nigeria, though recent reports indicate a slight decline in violence. Authorities are being urged to strengthen security efforts to combat these ongoing attacks.

Read more

Seven Churches Targeted in Suspected Arson Spree in New Zealand

Authorities in New Zealand are investigating a suspected arson spree after seven churches in Masterton were targeted overnight. Four churches—Anglican Church of the Epiphany, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Masterton Baptist Church, and Equippers Church Masterton—suffered "moderate to significant" damage, while three other church buildings showed evidence of attempted arson. The fires, which broke out around 4:30 a.m. local time, have been deemed suspicious, and police are searching for suspects. A video circulating online shows a man claiming responsibility, citing anti-religious and anti-monarchist beliefs. No arrests have been made, and law enforcement continues to patrol the area to reassure residents.

Read more

Mob Attacks 50 Christians During Church Service in India

A violent mob of about 200 people stormed a church in Bikaner, Rajasthan, India, attacking 50 Christians during a Sunday service on February 16, 2025. Several worshipers were beaten with iron rods, with three sustaining severe injuries, while the attackers also vandalized church property. Police arrived and questioned the victims but instead accused them of forced conversions, though no charges were filed. Fearing further retaliation, church members chose not to press charges against the attackers. This assault occurred as Rajasthan lawmakers consider an anti-conversion bill that would impose strict regulations and penalties on religious conversions. Attacks on Christians in India have been rising, with reports showing a dramatic increase in incidents over the past decade.

Read more