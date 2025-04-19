CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Church Security Member Killed While Protecting Others During Easter Event in Mississippi

A deacon from Empowerment Ministries Christian Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, was fatally shot on April 12 while attempting to protect others during a violent altercation at a church-hosted Easter egg hunt. The incident occurred at Jack and Florence Goldin Park and reportedly stemmed from a child custody dispute. The deacon, who also served as the church’s head of security, was trying to de-escalate the situation when gunfire erupted. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others, including the suspect, were injured—one critically. The suspect, a 24-year-old man from Saucier, was arrested the following day and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Church members and leadership described the deacon as a selfless protector and community hero whose actions helped shield others from harm.

Teen Fatally Shot Outside South Carolina Church, Investigation Ongoing

A 16 year old died after he was shot outside St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenville, SC (Google Maps)

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed outside St. Mark United Methodist Church in Greenville, South Carolina, on the evening of April 12. Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found the teen with at least one gunshot wound; he was transported to a hospital where he later died. Authorities have not yet identified a suspect or made any arrests in connection with the shooting. The incident occurred near the historic church, which has served the local community for nearly a century. Residents expressed deep concern over the violence, emphasizing the unpredictability of such tragedies.

I've trained a number of law-enforcement officers from Greenville PD and Greenville sheriffs office. This is a wonderful area with great police officers doing a hard job. Please keep in mind that this is not normal for this area. When people are running from something that they fear, whether it's someone trying to kill them or the police trying to arrest them, often times they flee to a church for safety. Almost every week we have a story of somebody dying at a church that is unrelated to the church in any form of fashion. I put these stories in here to remind you that even if you live in a nice area with a low crime rate, somebody fleeing trouble may run to your church while you're there. Although this happened in the middle of the night, it's important to remember to keep your head on a swivel and use situational awareness at all times no matter what you are doing.

No Charges Expected in Fatal Shooting Outside Milwaukee Church

A fatal shooting that took place on March 26 in the parking lot of Covenant Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is not expected to result in criminal charges, according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The incident occurred when a 23-year-old man allegedly pointed a fake gun—partially made of Lego bricks—at another man reportedly affiliated with the church. In response, the man drew a real firearm and fatally shot the individual. Authorities, citing witness accounts and evidence, indicated the shooter acted in self-defense. While the investigation remains open pending a final report, officials have stated that charges are unlikely at this time.

Man Fatally Shot Near Seaford Church Identified, Investigation Ongoing

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred on April 8 near Clarence Street Church of God in Seaford, Delaware, as a 32-year-old man. Officers responded to a call around 5:50 p.m. and found the victim on Clarence Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe the man was shot by an unknown number of suspects and may have been caught in crossfire related to a dice game, according to court documents. No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation. This marks Seaford’s second homicide of the year.

Church Daycare Employee Fired After Video Shows Toddler Thrown to Floor

A daycare employee at First Baptist Church Spartanburg in South Carolina has been terminated following allegations of child abuse after a video reportedly showed the worker forcibly handling a toddler. According to a police report filed on April 16, the incident occurred on March 31 during nap time, when a three-year-old child was picked up by the arm and thrown face down onto the floor. The video also allegedly shows the employee adjusting the child’s mat and repeating the act. The daycare director reviewed the footage, and the incident was reported to the Department of Social Services before the employee was fired. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a follow-up investigation by the Spartanburg Police Department is ongoing.

SEX CRIMES

Minnesota Church Volunteer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Children, Past Allegations Revealed

A volunteer at King of Kings Lutheran Church and School in Roseville, Minnesota, has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly assaulting four children, ages 4 to 6, in the church’s bathrooms during Sunday school. The accused, a 50-year-old man, has a documented history of sexual assault allegations dating back over two decades, including incidents reported in 2001, 2006, 2014, 2015, and 2022. However, prior cases were not prosecuted due to his cognitive disability. Despite this history, he passed a background check and completed sexual abuse awareness training before volunteering. According to police, the current charges involve incidents of fondling and penetration, and the suspect had repeatedly contacted victims’ families offering to babysit. The church learned of his past only after the recent criminal complaint and has since issued a cease and desist letter and is pursuing a restraining order. Authorities consider him a high risk to public safety, and he remains in custody at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.

Strong policies can prevent a pedophile who sneaks in through normal screening from molesting children. Is your policy professionally written? These types of incidents are church enders. The event is so catastrophic that the church can no longer survive.

The church, the suspect and children playing during a break (photos from social media)

Child Molestation Charges Filed Against Tucson Church Member Following Investigation

A 57-year-old congregant of Golden Dawn Tabernacle, also known as Tabernaculo Emanuel, in Tucson, Arizona, has been indicted on eight felony counts—including five counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor—stemming from abuse incidents in 2009 and 2012. The charges follow a joint investigation by the Arizona Daily Star and Lee Enterprises, in which the accused publicly admitted to sexually abusing a boy from the church when the child was approximately 11 years old. The alleged abuse included multiple instances of inappropriate touching and forced sexual acts. The church’s pastor, Isaac Noriega, is also under police investigation for failing to report the abuse, in violation of mandatory reporting laws. The accused is currently held in Pima County Jail on a $250,000 cash bail and faces a possible life sentence if convicted. The Golden Dawn Tabernacle has been described by former members as a “cult” with a culture of covering up abuse. Authorities have stated that more victims have come forward since the initial report, and they continue to urge others to speak out.

I don’t understand churches that don’t report suspected abuse. It is a crime in most states to not report sexual abuse of a minor. Remember that pedophiles target churches because of our forgiving nature and a tendency to bury significant crimes like this.

"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them." – Ephesians 5:11 (NIV)

Former Faith Life Church Leader Charged with First-Degree Felony Rape

A former leader at Faith Life Church, a megachurch located in New Albany, Ohio, has been charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape following serious sexual abuse allegations involving multiple victims. The accused, a 36-year-old former chief media officer and son of the church’s founders, was arrested at his Johnstown home on April 18. The charges stem from multiple alleged incidents occurring between 2001 and 2015, including the repeated sexual assault of a girl beginning when she was five years old, as well as similar abuse reported by three other victims. The abuse allegedly occurred at residences in Knox and Licking counties. A Knox County grand jury will review the case on April 21 and may consider additional charges. The investigation was initially stalled due to conflicts of interest involving both the Knox County Sheriff and Ohio Attorney General, due to personal or professional ties with the Keesee family. The Licking County Sheriff's Office has since taken over the investigation. Former church members have accused church leadership of silencing critics through legal intimidation and the use of nondisclosure agreements with over 100 employees, raising further concerns about institutional cover-up.

Here we are again with church cover ups. What is biblical about covering up child momlestation?

Tontitown Church Employee Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

An office manager at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tontitown, Arkansas, has been arrested and placed on administrative leave following allegations of possessing child sexual abuse material. The 39-year-old Fayetteville resident was taken into custody by Arkansas State Police on April 10 and faces one count of distributing, possessing, or viewing child pornography. According to a statement from the Diocese of Little Rock, there is currently no evidence indicating that children from St. Joseph Parish or Ozark Catholic Academy were involved. The suspect, who has served as office manager since 2016, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7. He is prohibited from entering church grounds while the investigation remains ongoing.

ARSON/FIRES

Chinese Illegal Immigrant Indicted After Escaping Prison for Alabama Church Arson

A Chinese national who was previously convicted for setting fire to First Baptist Church Montgomery in Alabama has been indicted for allegedly escaping from federal custody. The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, set four fires inside the sanctuary on September 30, 2021, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the historic church, which was founded in 1829. After being sentenced to 102 months in prison in March 2024, she was serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. On December 10, 2024, she reportedly escaped the facility but was apprehended later that same day. Originally in the U.S. on a student visa, she had overstayed and was residing illegally at the time of the arson. She now faces up to five additional years in prison if convicted of the escape.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Man Arrested for Burglary at Edinburg Church, $4,000 in Equipment Stolen

A 56-year-old man has been charged with burglary after confessing to stealing approximately $4,000 worth of equipment from a church storage room in Edinburg, Texas. The theft, which occurred on Friday, involved a drum set, sound equipment, two air conditioning units, and 20 metal chairs. According to police, the suspect admitted to breaking into the church facility and removing the items. He was arrested and issued a $10,000 bond. Authorities have not confirmed whether the stolen items have been recovered. Local law enforcement continues to urge the community to report suspicious behavior near churches and other community centers.

You know what would help prevent this? A burglar alarm and a 4k video system. Those are the single best security investments a church can make. I’m astounded by the number of churches that not only have no alarm system, but leave their churches unlocked all day and all night!

INTERNATIONAL

U.S. Pastor Rescued in South Africa After Armed Abduction During Church Prayer Meeting

An American pastor from Tennessee was rescued in a dramatic police shootout in South Africa after being abducted at gunpoint during a prayer meeting at his church. The incident occurred on April 10 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell Township, near Gqeberha, where four masked gunmen entered the church, stole cellphones, and abducted the 45-year-old pastor. South Africa’s elite police unit, known as the Hawks, led the rescue operation, which resulted in a gunfight that left three suspects dead. The pastor was found unharmed in a vehicle at a safehouse and was evaluated in excellent condition. Authorities believe the motive behind the abduction was financial, a common factor in the rise of ransom-related kidnappings in the region. The pastor, who has lived in South Africa with his family since 2018, was conducting a prayer service attended by his wife and six children when the kidnapping occurred.

