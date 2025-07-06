This will NOT be streamed. It is in person only. Please do not register if you cannot attend. There are a limited number of seats.

TERROR UPDATE

Federal Authorities Raid Los Angeles House Tied to Iranian Human Smuggling and Terrorism

Federal agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Los Angeles identified as a hub for human smuggling operations linked to Iranian terrorism, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The raid, led by CBP’s Special Response Team with assistance from other federal tactical units, resulted in the arrest of two individuals on Friday. Earlier in the week, seven Iranian nationals previously detained at the same location were reportedly on the FBI Terror Watchlist. Authorities allege that the house has been repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants connected to terrorism. This operation follows heightened national security alerts after the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and comes amid broader concerns over potential homeland threats tied to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

🛡️ My thoughts: You should see these arrests and realize that the terror threat is real in the US. I don’t know why we haven’t been attacked yet. You should also be angry that our government let these people in to begin with and that they don’t inform you of the threats to your church. You are your own first responder. Be ready.

Read the full story here

Victim Dies from Injuries After Boulder Church-Affiliated Demonstration Attack

An 82-year-old woman who was among the 29 victims of the June 1 firebombing attack during a church-affiliated demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, has died from her injuries, officials confirmed Monday. The demonstration, held by Run for Their Lives near the Boulder County Courthouse, was part of an ongoing weekly event supporting Israeli hostages. The suspect, who had already been charged with numerous hate crimes and attempted murder counts, is now facing two additional first-degree murder charges in connection with the victim’s death. Authorities continue to treat the case as a hate-motivated act of domestic terrorism.

Read the full story here

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Shooting Outside Norfolk Cathedral Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A deadly shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, resulting in one man's death and another man's injury. Norfolk Police responded around 1 p.m. to the 100 Block of Fife Street, where a deceased male victim was found near one of the cathedral's entrances. Authorities later confirmed a second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to a witness, the deceased had just left a funeral service at the nearby Metropolitan Funeral Home when he was shot by two assailants. The Norfolk Police Department is treating the incident as a homicide, though no suspects have been named. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: I don’t know if this is a gang funeral, but I feel compelled to let you know that when a gang member or criminal dies, their associates will attend that funeral. If someone wants to kill a rival from that gang or an associate of the dead criminal, they know they will be at the funeral. They’ll have a date and time of their location. Many times I have deployed as a sniper to overwatch funerals for this very fact. Lastly, when people are fleeing danger, they will go to a church if it is nearby. It is their last act to find sanctuary.

Teen Shot Outside LDS Church in West Valley City

A 14-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight outside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in West Valley City, Utah, on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. when a white 4-door sedan pulled into the church parking lot. A suspect inside the vehicle called the teen by name before shooting him. The boy was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover. Authorities are actively searching for the suspects and the vehicle involved.

Read the full story here

Man Critically Injured in Shooting Outside North Philadelphia Church

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside Devereux United Methodist Church in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of N. 26th Street. Police recovered over 30 shell casings and parts of a semi-automatic handgun at the scene, with casings found in three distinct clusters—suggesting the involvement of multiple shooters. Surveillance footage reportedly shows a masked suspect fleeing on foot and a vehicle leaving the area. Two parked cars were also struck by gunfire, and authorities are now reviewing camera footage in an effort to identify suspects.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: A majority of violent crime at churches happens after hours and outside of the worship building. Ensure you have 4k video cameras activated 24/7 to capture events like this. Remember, when people are running from danger, they often run to a nearby church for sanctuary. Do you have a plan if that happens to your church?

Man Arrested After Antisemitic Threats to Synagogue in Crown Heights, New York

A man was arrested in Crown Heights, New York, on Friday, June 27, 2025, after making violent antisemitic threats and physically confronting multiple Jewish individuals near Montgomery Street and Kingston Avenue. The suspect first shoved an elderly Jewish man and then threatened to kill others while making his way up Kingston Avenue. Witnesses reported that he used antisemitic slurs and explicitly threatened to “blow up your whole synagogue and shoot up everybody.” Crown Heights Shmira responded swiftly, and the NYPD arrested the individual on St. John’s Place. Reports also link him to a separate antisemitic incident earlier the same day outside 770 Eastern Parkway.

Read full story

🛡️ My thoughts: If someone says they’ll do something, like shoot up your synagogue, then take them for their word. Keep your people away from the suspect and ensure he keeps moving away from your facility. Follow him at a safe distance until law enforcement arrives and detains him. I would seek a restraining order keeping him from being near the synagogue. If you lay down a path with paperwork like the restraining order, you make it much easier for your safety team and law enforcement to deal with him.

Jewish Teen Targeted by Mob in Seattle Public School Following Months of Anti-Semitic Harassment

A lawsuit filed against Seattle Public Schools alleges that a 15-year-old Jewish student at Nathan Hale High School endured months of anti-Semitic harassment culminating in a violent mob incident on May 22, 2024. According to the suit, approximately 20 students gathered outside a locked classroom, shouting threats and antisemitic slurs while attempting to force the student, identified as M.K.L., into the hallway. The teacher secured the door and sheltered her as the group banged and rattled the entrance. The student, who has since been withdrawn from school for safety reasons, had previously been told to kill herself, spat on, and saw swastikas drawn around campus. Despite repeated pleas, school officials failed to intervene meaningfully, and the lawsuit accuses the administration of negligence and possible destruction of surveillance footage. The principal and vice principal named in the complaint have either left their roles or declined to comment. The case highlights ongoing concerns about rising antisemitism and inadequate institutional responses.

Read full story

🛡️ My thoughts: If you or your children are in a classroom and face a hostile mob like this, you need to act. Barricade the door with desks or shelves. Identify all exits, even if that means smashing through sheetrock or crawling through a ceiling. Grab anything that can serve as a weapon, and be mentally ready to use it to protect yourself. If your kids attend school, they need scenario training for this. Walk them through escape routes, how to use a desk as a barricade, and where to hide if escape isn’t possible. Awareness and preparedness are not paranoia, it’s survival.

SEX CRIMES

Kentucky Pastor Arrested for Soliciting Photos from Minor Church Member

A pastor from Aurora Baptist Church in Aurora, Kentucky, has been arrested for allegedly soliciting explicit photos from an 11-year-old girl who attended his church. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the 58-year-old pastor contacted the minor via electronic messages and later admitted to destroying his cell phone in an attempt to hide evidence. He has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in prohibited activities—classified as a class B felony due to the girl's age and the pastor's position of authority. The pastor has been placed on administrative leave, and the church is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. He pleaded not guilty during a recent court appearance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 9.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: I’ll say it again, your pastor is more likely to molest a child than for your church to have an active shooter. There were no active shooters this week, yet sexual assault perpetrated by church staff continues. Last week we did have an active shooter, but we had 3 sexual assaults. Ask yourself, what are you doing to prevent sexual assaults in your church? Are you doing background checks on EVERYONE? Do you have a policy? Does that policy have a 2 adult rule? If you answered no to any of these, you are failing to protect your children.

Second Arrest Made Following Sexual Abuse Allegations at Texas Church Camp

Authorities in Ector County, Texas, have arrested a second individual after two young girls disclosed prolonged sexual abuse during a church camp. Seth Levi Washburn was taken into custody on July 2 and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony. This arrest follows the earlier detention of Robert Paul Hayslip, another relative, after the girls—aged approximately nine and six at the time the abuse began in 2020—made detailed and graphic allegations, including claims that nude photos had been taken. One of the girls also accused Washburn of abuse dating back to when she was nine. Washburn, who had a prior sexual assault charge from 2022, remains in custody without bond.

Read the full story here

ARSON/FIRES

ATF Investigating Two-Alarm Fire at All Saints Lutheran Church in Auburn, Washington

Federal authorities are investigating a two-alarm fire that caused significant damage to All Saints Lutheran Church, located near S 272nd Street and Military Road South in unincorporated Auburn, Washington, early Monday, June 30, 2025. The fire began just after midnight in a travel trailer parked behind the church, which quickly spread to the church building. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is leading the investigation. A security guard, who lived in the trailer, said he was away at the time and does not know how the fire started. Though a witness reported seeing fireworks prior to the blaze, officials have not determined a cause and are not currently attributing the fire to fireworks. The blaze destroyed an entire wing of the church and caused smoke and water damage to the sanctuary. Despite the damage, the congregation plans to continue services outdoors and maintain their outreach programs for the homeless and other churches that previously used the facility.

Read full story

🛡️ My thoughts: This incident highlights how quickly disaster can strike, even when no one is present and especially in places meant to be sanctuaries. The ATF's involvement signals the seriousness of the investigation, and their arson team is among the best equipped to uncover the cause. Meanwhile, let this serve as your weekly reminder: every church should have a reliable burglar and fire alarm system in place.

Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Alabama Church

A significant fire broke out at the First United Pentecostal Church on N. Columbia Avenue in Sheffield, Alabama, causing extensive damage to the 80-year-old building. According to the church’s pastor, the fire damage is so severe that the congregation likely won’t be able to use the facility for at least a year. The incident follows recent repairs from earlier storm damage, adding further strain to the church community. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. The congregation is currently seeking alternate locations for worship during the restoration period.

Read the full story here

Fire Damages Vacant Historic Church in Fort Worth

A fire broke out Tuesday evening at a vacant former church building located at 307-309 W. Exchange Avenue near the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas. The structure, last known as the International Church of the Beloved and previously the Baptist Church of the Open Doors, sustained primarily exterior damage. Fort Worth Fire Department crews quickly contained the blaze, and no injuries were reported. The building, which is part of the Stockyards Historic District, has not been in use, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read the full story here

Fire Heavily Damages Compass North Church in Perry Township, Ohio

A fire caused significant damage to Compass North Church in Perry Township, Ohio, on July 5. Emergency crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. after smoke and flames were reported coming from the building, located at 6282 Nave St. SW. The fire is believed to have originated near a balcony on the south side of the church, adjacent to U.S. Route 30. The auditorium, which housed a sound system and a 20-foot screen, sustained heavy damage, rendering the church unusable for upcoming services. Multiple fire departments assisted due to the building’s size and the nearly 90-degree heat. Fortunately, the building was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read the full story here

Lightning Strike Destroys Redan United Methodist Church in Lithonia, Georgia

The Redan United Methodist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, was destroyed by a fire believed to have been caused by a lightning strike during severe thunderstorms on the night of Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The church, located on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, caught fire around 11 p.m., with flames reportedly originating in the steeple. DeKalb County Fire Department responded to the scene and battled the blaze, but the building was declared a total loss. While the cause is presumed to be lightning-related, official confirmation is pending investigation. No injuries were reported. The church's pastor urged the congregation to stay strong, continue praying, and not lose faith in the aftermath of the fire.

Read full story

🛡️ My thoughts: Fires caused by lightning are a reminder that disaster doesn’t always come from people with bad intent. Every church should review its fire protection systems, especially those with tall structures like steeples. Install lightning rods, use surge protection, and consider a monitored fire alarm system to minimize damage. This is also a good time to make sure your church insurance is up to date and actually covers what you think it does.

ACCIDENTS

Vehicle Crashes Into Nursery at Real Life Church in Galt, California

Photos courtesy of the Galt PD

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old woman accidentally drove a Chrysler minivan through the nursery of Real Life Church, located at 550 Industrial Drive in Galt, California. According to the Galt Police Department, the driver had parked on the west side of the building and unintentionally accelerated, crashing into the church structure. Fortunately, no one was inside the nursery at the time, and no injuries were reported among the driver or church staff. Authorities confirmed the crash was due to driver error, and there is no suspicion of alcohol or drug involvement.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: “Pedal Confusion” is a real thing. Bollards should have been placed in front of the children’s area, as I have advised on a number of occasions. This was an accident… what about the people intentionally trying to kill our kids? Look at the pictures and then think about the children in your ministry. Have you done everything you can within fiscal reason to protect your children?

PROPERTY CRIMES

Assistant Pastor Sentenced for Stealing $200K from Oxnard Church During Founder’s Final Days

A former assistant pastor at New Progressive Christian Baptist Church in Oxnard, California, has been sentenced to two years in state prison for embezzling $200,000 from the church while its founder lay dying during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theft occurred between January and April 2021, when the pastor wrote himself a cashier’s check from a church account, later using the funds to buy a car, pay for dental work, purchase a home in Tennessee, and fund other personal expenses. The incident came as the church struggled with pandemic-related challenges and the deteriorating health of its 87-year-old founder, who died in August 2021. The pastor, now living in Atoka, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to grand theft and money laundering, and was ordered to pay full restitution.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This case underscores the importance of financial oversight and accountability within church leadership. Churches must adopt strong internal controls, including regular audits and dual-signature requirements for large transactions, to protect themselves from similar breaches of trust.

Former Mississippi Officer, Security Team Member, Sentenced for Embezzling from Catholic Church

Tonya Laville, a former police officer and school district employee who was arrested in 2024 for embezzling around $8,600 from a church in Gulfport, Mississippi. | Harrison County Adult Detention Center

A former Gulfport police officer and church security employee has been sentenced for embezzling approximately $8,600 from St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, Mississippi. Tonya Anne Laville, 48, admitted to using Cash App to divert church funds—accessed through bank and routing numbers—to pay her rent and related fees. She received a pretrial diversion sentence, avoiding prison time contingent on meeting certain conditions. Laville, who was also employed by the Harrison County School District at the time of her arrest, has made restitution. The theft came to light when church staff noticed discrepancies and reported the matter to authorities, leading to an investigation and indictment for wire fraud.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: Read the article above. Even our own security teams should be overwatched when It comes to money.

Arizona Pastor Indicted for Failing to Report Child Sex Abuse Allegations

The lead pastor of Golden Dawn Tabernacle Church in Tucson, Arizona, has been indicted for failing to report multiple claims of child sexual abuse within his congregation. Isaac Noriega, 82, faces one felony and one misdemeanor count of filing false reports of child abuse. His charges stem from incidents involving at least two victims, including reports he received in the 1990s and 2012 regarding alleged abuse by church members, including congregant Jose Mora, who was arrested earlier this year on multiple counts of child molestation. Noriega reportedly advised victims' families not to involve law enforcement and failed to report the allegations despite Arizona law requiring clergy to report suspected abuse. Additional accusations suggest Noriega ignored other cases over several decades, including allegations involving his own son. He has denied some of the claims but was released on bond and is scheduled for his next court appearance on July 31.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: People put church reputation over justice for victims and protection of children. The Bible is clear on this subject. You are required to report abuse if you become aware of it.

INTERNATIONAL

Axe Attack on Village Church in Odisha, India, Leaves Seven Christians Critically Injured

On June 21, during a seed blessing ceremony in Kotamateru village, Malkangiri district, Odisha, India, a violent mob of approximately 300-400 individuals armed with axes stormed a local church and attacked Christian worshippers, leaving seven critically injured. The remote location delayed police notification until a local pastor was contacted, after which the victims were taken to Malkangiri district hospital. Despite an FIR being filed on June 23, no arrests have been made. Local Christian groups, including the Malkangiri Pastors Fellowship, have accused the Bajrang Dal of orchestrating the assault, though the group denies involvement. Protests were held on June 26 in front of the Superintendent of Police's office, demanding justice, protection, and accountability. The attack has drawn wider concern over a rise in anti-Christian violence in Odisha since the BJP took power in October 2024.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: This brutal attack is a sobering reminder that Christians in some regions face not only discrimination but also physical danger. In such hostile environments, it's important for churches and communities to build strong local support networks, stay informed about potential threats, and establish communication with trustworthy local authorities and human rights groups. Community vigilance, legal advocacy, and mutual aid can help deter violence and provide quicker responses when incidents occur. Most importantly, unity in faith can help Christians to stand firm against intimidation and violence.

