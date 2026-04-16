Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Gary Cypert's avatar
Gary Cypert
1d

Are congregation is small, and so is our budget. We do not have any prior Law Enforcement. experience. Most of us have our CCW, however some do not. Our training has been slow to develop. We do have congregants in the church that have certifications as CCW Instructors, how ever it has been a challenge since we all work full time. I would like to start brief sessions after church service. But what do we start with. I want to be respectful of peoples time, but at the same time build our team to where we are confident in responding to any threat or medical situation. Most of us have gone through basic stop the bleed class. I welcome any suggestions.

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Kevin Kell's avatar
Kevin Kell
1d

I appreciate your concise, timely, and Scriptural approach, Keith. Continue to be strong and courageous! Joshua 1:6-9.

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