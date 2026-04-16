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Three years ago, Christian Warrior Training launched with 41 subscribers and no budget. The mission was straightforward: provide professional church security training to every congregation in America, free of charge, regardless of the size of the church or the resources of the team. The assumption behind that mission was that a small rural church with a volunteer safety team and no training budget faces the same threat as a megachurch with a full security staff. The threat does not scale to the budget. The training should not either.

What has followed is worth documenting, not because the numbers are impressive, but because they tell you something about the state of the church in America and about who is paying attention.

October 7 Changed Everything

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a coordinated attack on Israel. The following morning, CWT published an intelligence brief on Hezbollah sleeper cells and the risk to American congregations. At that point, the newsletter had fewer than 800 subscribers and the YouTube channel was drawing minimal traffic.

Within five weeks, the subscriber count crossed 10,000. The YouTube channel recorded its first viral surge. Church security teams that had never heard of CWT were forwarding articles to their pastors. The growth was not the result of advertising or promotion. It was the result of churches suddenly realizing they were not prepared and searching for someone who was.

That pattern has repeated itself every time a major event has brought the threat to the church into public focus. When the Lakewood Church shooting occurred in February 2024, a single CWT video debriefing the incident reached 700,000 views and drove 1,245 new newsletter subscribers in a single day. When a coordinated terror threat surge emerged in September 2025, CWT had its largest YouTube month on record at 2.1 million views. Each spike in the data corresponds to a real event. The ministry does not manufacture urgency. The world provides it.

What Three Years of Work Has Produced

As of April 2026, the Christian Warrior Training newsletter has 73,505 subscribers across more than 100 countries. The YouTube channel has grown to 225,933 subscribers with 17.4 million total views and more than 1.3 million hours of watch time. To put that in practical terms, people have spent the equivalent of 149 continuous years watching CWT training content.

The subscriber base reaches every English-speaking country and well beyond. The top international audiences after the United States are Nigeria, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia, Brazil, and South Africa. The content that was written for a volunteer church safety director in rural Texas is being read by security teams in Nairobi, Lagos, and Auckland. That was never the plan. It is simply where the need exists.

Beyond the newsletter and the channel, CWT has enrolled 24,162 students in its online training courses at no charge. The standard market rate for the type of professional church security training CWT delivers runs approximately $100 per course. That represents more than $2.4 million in training value provided free to churches that would otherwise have gone without it. The beneficiaries of that training are not abstract subscribers. They are the person standing at the door of a 200-member congregation on Sunday morning with no budget, no formal training, and a responsibility they take seriously.

The data also reflects something about audience quality, not just size. Across the YouTube channel, 55.6 percent of viewers who start a CWT video stay to watch a meaningful portion of it. More than 80 percent of all YouTube views come through the platform’s own recommendation algorithm, meaning YouTube itself is directing viewers to this content.

How This Operation Stays Free

Christian Warrior Training is a two-person operation. There is no grant funding, no denominational backing, and no corporate sponsor with a stake in the content. The intelligence research, the training curriculum, the weekly crime briefings, the threat assessments, and the video production are carried by a ministry that runs almost entirely on paid newsletter subscriptions.

The model is straightforward. The people who can afford to support the mission fund the operation. The operation produces content and training that goes out free to everyone, including the churches that cannot pay. Paid subscribers are not buying access to better content. They are funding the training that goes to the church that has nothing. That distinction is worth understanding clearly.

The backlog of work that exists right now includes video content waiting on editing resources, new training curriculum in development, and expanded intelligence reporting capacity. Every additional paid subscriber is a direct investment in that output. If ten percent of the people reading this newsletter maintained a paid subscription, this ministry could hire the support it needs to double its production and reach. That is not a figure chosen for effect. It is the operational reality of where CWT stands.

What Scripture Says About This Work

Nehemiah understood what it meant to build something that required both watchmen and workers. When the walls of Jerusalem were under threat, he did not choose between security and the work. He positioned armed men at the gaps while the builders kept their hands on the stone.

Nehemiah 4:17-18 (ESV): “Those who carried burdens were loaded in such a way that each labored on the work with one hand and held his weapon with the other. And each of the builders had his sword strapped at his side while he built.”

That is the picture of what church security teams do every Sunday. They hold the tools of the trade in one hand and maintain the readiness to respond in the other. CWT exists to make sure those men and women are trained for both. The sword and the stone require different skills. Both can be taught.

Where CWT Goes From Here

The next phase of this ministry includes expanded live training events, deeper intelligence reporting, new curriculum packages, and the infrastructure to process and distribute threat information faster and more accurately. The national suspicious activity reporting platform is in development. The Christian Warrior Intelligence Network is in development. A national training conference is in our future.

None of that happens without the people who fund it. The 73,000 subscribers reading this represent the largest church security training audience in the country. That reach belongs to all of you, not to this ministry. It exists because you forwarded an article to your pastor, shared a video with your team, or simply stayed subscribed when you could have clicked away.

Share Christian Warrior Training

The work continues. The threat has not slowed down, and neither will we.

If the mission this ministry is carrying matters to you and you are in a position to support it, a paid subscription is the most direct way to do that. If you are not in that position, keep reading. That is what CWT is for. If this report opened your eyes to the scope of what is being built here, share it with your pastor, your team leader, or anyone who needs to understand why church security training has to be accessible to every congregation regardless of budget.

Leave a comment below and let us know where you are in your training journey. We read every one of them.

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