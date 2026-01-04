Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3h

Really thorough framework for consistent training without burnout. The emphasis on threat recognition and pre-incident indicators in February stands out because most church teams dont realize how much violence is preventable with better observation skills. I've seen churches go straight to tactical drills and skip over the behavioral cues that would've stoped issues before they escalated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Troy Furman's avatar
Troy Furman
4h

Good morning.

This is truly a solid line up of training.

However, I need to introduce these training sessions in a more compact schedule, as I am standing up a team that have never took part in any form of this type of training exposure.

What’s your recommendation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Graves
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture