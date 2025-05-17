Don’t Want to Read? Watch the Full Briefing Instead

If you’d rather watch the weekly crime and threat update, click here to view the full video on YouTube

TERROR UPDATE

Islamic State Calls for Attacks on Churches and Christians

Multiple IS propaganda releases this week explicitly encouraged attacks on churches as part of a global jihad campaign. A graphic from IS-aligned Ansar Productions, titled “O Angry Lions”, called for violence against religious institutions, including churches, quoting scripture to justify the killing of civilians inside houses of worship. These aren’t symbolic threats—they are direct instructions to followers and sympathizers, including those in the West.

➡️ ISIS and Al Qaeda have been calling for followers to attack Christians and Jews at their churches or synagogues. It has been almost once a month. Expect an increase in lone wolf attackers following up on this command. Remember, the chances of your church getting hit is minimal… but, it isn’t zero.

Churches must be alert to the very real threat posed by radicalized individuals acting on this propaganda—even without formal ties to a terrorist cell.

Propaganda Claims Christians Are Enemies of Islam

IS media this week explicitly stated that Christianity and the church are enemies of Islam, calling for religious war—not just against governments, but against civilians.

Churches were named alongside synagogues and secular governments as “legitimate military targets.”

Messaging framed attacks on churches as religious obligations.

➡️ This is spiritual warfare turned physical. Church safety teams must approach their mission with the understanding that they are protecting a congregation already declared a target by enemies of the faith.

Planned Terror Attack at Michigan Military Base Foiled by Federal Authorities

Federal authorities arrested a 19-year-old former Michigan Army National Guard member on May 13, 2025, for planning a mass shooting on behalf of ISIS at the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) facility in Warren, Michigan. The suspect, from Melvindale, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to explosives. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he devised a plan to attack the Detroit Arsenal and supplied armor-piercing ammunition, magazines, a drone for reconnaissance, and training in firearms and Molotov cocktail construction to undercover FBI agents posing as ISIS supporters. He was apprehended after launching the drone near the base on the day the attack was to occur. The suspect faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge if convicted.

➡️ although the location was a military base, this easily could've been a church. This is a lone wolf type of attack where the person is just following ISIS’s commands. As stated above, ISIS has called on followers to attack churches and it has already happened at least twice in the last year. Fortunately, there was no death toll so far. That will change in short order.

Read Full Story

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Two Injured in Shooting at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omaha

A shooting at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska, on the night of May 10, 2025, left two individuals injured during a private event attended by about 100 people. The suspect, a 33-year-old man, has been charged with first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony after admitting to intentionally shooting his cousin due to a long-standing personal conflict. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, while another was grazed on the hand. The shooting took place in the church gym, and the suspect was released on $100,000 bail after posting bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

Read Full Story

Shooting, Stabbing at Hartford Church Funeral

A violent incident during a funeral service at Gospel Light House Church in Hartford, Connecticut, on May 9, 2025, left three people injured and has prompted a community vigil calling for peace. According to police, a 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched a 65-year-old woman during an argument, then fired a gun inside the crowded church, which had about 150 attendees. The woman suffered serious injuries, a 37-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet, and a 32-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back. Authorities are still searching for the individual responsible for the stabbing. The event has raised concerns about rising violence as summer approaches. In response, community members and anti-violence groups, including Mothers United Against Violence, organized a vigil outside the church on May 13 to advocate for peace and public safety.

➡️ When your church hosts a funeral, you need to think about a risk assessment. Criminals and gang members are church members just like you. If the person being mourned has prior criminal history or has a gang/drug affiliation, you should have security on hand and a plan to deal with trouble makers. Another issue is that rivals know where the entire criminal enterprise will be… at the funeral. I was a gang team sergeant. When we had a gang funeral, we attended to keep the peace. Just to give you an idea of how much violence comes from these funerals.

Read Full Story

Gun Threat Prompts Lockdown at Kettering Catholic Schools and Church

A brief lockdown was enacted Friday morning at St. Charles School, Archbishop Alter High School, and St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering, Ohio, following a report of an armed man in a pickup truck. Police responded shortly after 11 a.m. when staff at St. Charles School received a call about a possible male suspect with a gun in the parking lot. As a precaution, both schools and the church were locked down, and some families attending a senior awards ceremony at Alter High School were brought back inside. Law enforcement searched the area and buildings, ultimately finding no individual or vehicle matching the reported description. The lockdown was lifted after the scene was cleared.

➡️ When you receive a call of this threat, take all of the children to a part of the church or classrooms, they can be shielded from gunfire. Lock all doors and keep people away from windows. Post guards, whether armed or unarmed, at all entrances to stop any unauthorized access. Do not approach the person, but keep an eye on them until police deal with the situation. Lift the lockdown only after you have talked to the police and they give the all clear. It is important to tell them you have locked down so that they can work with you.

Read full story here

Chaos Erupts at St. Joachim Carnival in Bellmawr, New Jersey

On May 10, 2025, the annual St. Joachim Carnival in Bellmawr, New Jersey, was shut down early after large crowds of unsupervised teens caused widespread disruption and property damage. According to Bellmawr Police Chief William Perna, over 400 youths gathered at the church fundraiser, eventually overwhelming the event and spilling into nearby neighborhoods. Fights broke out, several businesses were forced to close for safety, and reports of gunshots prompted further concern, though no evidence of firearms was found. During the unrest, an elderly woman suffered a head injury and a boy was hit by a car, both requiring medical attention. Multiple properties sustained damage, and three juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and simple assault. The incident remains under investigation.

➡️This is happening more and more frequently. If you have been reading this bulletin for the last year, this is at least the fifth such incident. Proper prior planning will prevent these issues as well as having security on site. Having security is mandatory when you have an event like this, whether it is in house or an outside service. You need a plan on dealing with these crowds as well as a plan if you have gang members or other undesirables show up and start chaos.

Read Full Story

TRAFFIC COLLISIONS

Car Crashes Into Church in Palos Park, IL; Multiple Injured

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a vehicle drove into the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in Palos Park, Illinois, on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 123rd Street and 86th Avenue, leaving a large hole in the church's structure. Three children were injured and transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, along with the driver and a church staff member. Officials believe the driver experienced a medical emergency just before the crash. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening. Additionally, two Palos Park police officers were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation sustained while clearing debris at the scene.

➡️ Churches MUST look at where vehicles can enter their church and harm your congregation, whether intentional or by accident. These incidents are preventable. While visiting one of the largest churches in Idaho, I visited the children’s area. The classroom wall was all glass and faced the parking lot. I could easily drive a 1 ton truck through the glass and kill every child in that room. All classrooms faced the parking lot, so theoretically, I could do it to all classrooms before the police arrived. Even an accident in the lot could kill these children. Stop worrying about aesthetics and start worrying about your people.

Read full story here

WEATHER FATALITIES

Deadly Storms Kill 23 Across Midwest and South, Including Church Fatality in St. Louis

Severe weather sweeping across the Midwest and South has left at least 23 people dead, with 14 fatalities in Kentucky alone. A likely tornado struck Laurel County, Kentucky, causing major damage in the Sunshine Hills neighborhood and prompting widespread rescue efforts. In Missouri, storms devastated parts of St. Louis, where five deaths were reported and over 5,000 homes impacted. Among the fatalities was one person who died when part of the Centennial Christian Church in St. Louis collapsed during the storm. Two others at the church were injured. The same storm system produced tornadoes in Wisconsin, brought a dust storm to Chicago, and extended into Virginia, where two additional deaths occurred. The National Weather Service confirmed ongoing severe weather threats for the southern Plains, particularly in northern Texas.

Read full story here

SEX CRIMES

Raleigh Children’s Pastor Arrested for Child Sexual Exploitation

A children’s ministry pastor at First Korean Baptist Church of Raleigh’s English ministry in Wake Forest, North Carolina, was arrested on May 6, 2025, on charges of distributing child sexual abuse material. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators alleged he shared a video via instant messaging that depicted the abuse of a girl believed to be between 9 and 12 years old. The arrest was made by the Wake Forest Police Department in coordination with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Following his arrest, he was released on a $50,000 secured bond and was terminated from his position at the church. Authorities continue to examine his electronic devices as the investigation remains ongoing.

Read Full Story

New Jersey Pastor Indicted for Sex Trafficking and Forced Labor at Church

Federal prosecutors have indicted the self-proclaimed pastor and founder of Jesus is Lord by the Holy Ghost church in Orange, New Jersey, and his wife, for operating a years-long forced labor and sexual abuse scheme under the guise of religious leadership. Treva Edwards, 60, allegedly used coercion and spiritual threats to control church members between 2011 and 2020, subjecting them to unpaid labor and, in one case, repeated sexual abuse that led to pregnancy, after which he instructed the victim to get an abortion. Prosecutors say he and his wife, Christine Edwards, forced members to clean and repair properties for their personal gain, deprived them of food and sleep, and discouraged medical care. Treva Edwards faces multiple federal charges including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison if convicted. Christine Edwards is also charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor. Both face up to 20 years in prison on conspiracy charges.

Read Full Story

Brooklyn Catholic Church Cooperating with NYPD in Child Sexual Assault Investigation

A Catholic church in Brooklyn, New York, is cooperating with the NYPD in an active investigation into allegations of child sexual assault that reportedly occurred at a church rectory. According to Shore News Network, the incident is said to have taken place at a parish facility within the Diocese of Brooklyn, and church officials have confirmed they are assisting law enforcement as the case unfolds. Details about the suspect, the victim, and the exact timeline have not been released, as the investigation remains ongoing. The diocese emphasized its commitment to transparency and cooperation in cases involving abuse allegations.

Read Full Story

Share

ARSON/FIRES

Brighter Day Ministry Church in West Virginia Targeted in Arson Attack

Authorities in Cabell County, West Virginia, are investigating a series of intentionally set fires at Brighter Day Ministry Church in Lesage. On May 14, 2025, firefighters responded to a small blaze in a shed attached to the church around 12:10 p.m. Later that afternoon, additional fires were discovered burning at multiple entry points of the main church building and its adjacent fellowship hall. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that both incidents were acts of arson and has identified preliminary leads on potential suspects. Investigators are actively pursuing these leads and have requested the public’s assistance through the state’s arson tip line.

➡️ This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system for your church. Hands down, this is the best security measure for any church.

Read Full Story

Arson and Burglary Destroy Community Center at Ector County Church

Authorities in Ector County, Texas, are investigating a case of first-degree arson following a fire that severely damaged Second Chance Fellowship Church in Odessa during the early morning hours of May 9, 2025. According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Odessa Fire Rescue, an unknown individual burglarized the church, stealing a trailer along with musical instruments and equipment, before intentionally setting a fire using gasoline inside a closet. The blaze destroyed large portions of the community center and sanctuary, collapsing parts of the roof and damaging furniture, windows, and appliances. Despite the destruction, a Bible remained untouched. Church leaders and members, devastated by the malicious intent behind the act, are planning to rebuild and have temporarily relocated their Sunday services. Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect.

Read Full Story

Fire Severely Damages St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell, Virginia

St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell, Virginia, suffered extensive damage from a fire that broke out on the night of May 14, 2025. Fire crews from Hopewell Fire & EMS responded within minutes and successfully contained the blaze to the church building, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. No injuries were reported, and mutual aid was provided by Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights fire departments. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hopewell Fire Marshal’s Office, which is reviewing nearby surveillance footage and urging the public to come forward with any relevant information. Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities at this stage.

Read Full Story

PROPERTY CRIMES

Woman Caught with Meth After Breaking Into South Carolina Church

A woman is facing criminal charges in Anderson County, South Carolina, after deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the Spiritual Church of God near George Albert Lake. The incident occurred last month when officers discovered a 38-year-old woman inside the church during their search of the premises. According to authorities, what began as a break-in investigation turned into a drug bust after deputies found approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine in her possession. The case is under further investigation by local law enforcement.

➡️ Score a win for those churches with burglar alarms. To give you an idea of how much meth this is, a dose is 1/10th of a gram and she had 10 grams. It’s a decent amount.

Watch Full Report

Four Petersburg Churches Burglarized in Series of Targeted Break-Ins

In Petersburg, Virginia, four churches have been burglarized over recent weeks in what appears to be a targeted pattern of break-ins amid a broader wave of local property crimes. Among the victims is God’s Love Ministry on Wythe Street, where thieves ransacked the sanctuary, stole equipment including a TV and keyboard amplifier, and desecrated a pastor's robe. Agape Christian Center Church on South Adams Street was broken into twice in April, with stolen property including a lawn mower and donated clothing, and significant property damage reported. The historic Blandford Church also reported an attempted break-in, prompting concerns over its Tiffany stained glass windows. Authorities are investigating the incidents, and church leaders have expressed concern over rising disrespect for sacred spaces. Community members are urged to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 with any information.

➡️ This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system. Why don’t you have one yet? It is the single best security measure any church can take.

Read Full Story

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Poop 💩 Smeared on Trinity Methodist Church in New Zealand

The grotesque human poo graffiti on the wall outside the entrance to Trinity Methodist Church. It was also defecated onto the ground near the front door, with accompanying used toilet tissues. Photo supplied

Trinity Methodist Church in Pakuranga, New Zealand, has suffered a string of disturbing attacks over the past three months, including multiple break-ins, vandalism, and attempted arson. The most recent incident on May 5, 2025, involved human feces being smeared across the church entrance and defecated near the doorway, accompanied by used toilet tissue. That same day, a wooden cross was used to smash a window, and a fire was lit near the building housing the church’s charity shop, The Barn. Authorities confirmed three prior burglary reports since February, with investigations ongoing. No items were stolen in the break-ins, but property damage and public safety concerns have prompted the church to install alarms and security cameras. Police are appealing to the public for any information related to the crimes.

➡️ I’ve been to NZ 9 times in the last 10 years, spending weeks at a time on each visit. I have many friends there now and it is a great country. This is not the norm for them. I’ll probably put more NZ stories in here as our NZ audience grows. As with the US, churches in NZ should get a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system. You’re NZ, but you’re not fairyland. You have the same crime as us.

Read Full Story

Ongoing Attacks Kill 13 Christians in Nigeria Within Two Weeks

Violence against Christians in Nigeria continues to escalate, with 13 more people killed in separate attacks over a two-week span. On April 28, seven Christians were killed in Kwaple, a predominantly Christian village in Borno state, when suspected jihadists—linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)—raided the area and set homes and church buildings on fire. Further violence occurred on May 3–4 in Plateau state, where six people, including a six-month-old child, were killed in attacks on the Christian communities of Nasarawa Technology Village and Kakuruk. Local Christian leaders report that Fulani herdsmen and other militant groups are attempting to destroy Christian settlements and establish an Islamic caliphate in central Nigeria. The country ranks No. 7 on Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List for persecution of Christians.

Read Full Story

Leave a comment