👉 Paid Subscribers: There’s a private video for you at the bottom of this article where I break down my thoughts in more detail. Thank you for supporting Christian Warrior Training and making this ministry possible.

🔎 Bottom Line Up Front:

If your church allows armed security without written policies and designated oversight, you're wide open to legal and safety failures. This article breaks down what your team needs to operate professionally: clear firearm and ammunition standards, documented qualifications, and a qualified Range Master who approves weapons, inspects modifications, and maintains accountability. Without this structure, you're not protecting your church—you’re exposing it.

If your church has an armed security team, you’ve already taken a significant step toward protecting your congregation. But having armed individuals in your church without proper policies and oversight is like building a house on sand—it leaves you wide open to liability. Every team, whether volunteer or professional, needs a solid foundation of professionalism to ensure safety and legal protection.

Policies Are the Foundation of Professionalism

Imagine this: a church security team member responds to a critical incident and unintentionally causes harm or damage. The courts will scrutinize every detail of the church’s oversight. Did the church set standards for firearms? Did the team member meet qualifications? Were their tools safe and suitable for self-defense in a crowded, high-stakes environment? Without policies in place, the church could bear significant responsibility.

What should policies include?

At a minimum, armed church security policies should cover:

Firearm and ammunition approval: Only specific, pre-approved models and ammunition types should be used. This eliminates unreliable equipment and ensures consistency across the team.

Qualification requirements: Team members should demonstrate proficiency with the specific firearm they carry.

Requalification standards: If a team member makes changes to their firearm, such as adding a red dot sight, they must requalify to ensure accuracy and safe operation.

Recordkeeping: Document everything—from the firearms approved for use to each team member’s qualifications. This protects the church in the event of legal scrutiny.

Why this matters:

Policies aren't just paperwork. They're what protect your church when things go wrong. They make sure you're not scrambling during a crisis or afterward when the lawyers start asking questions. A good policy doesn’t just guide your response to an incident—it shows you were prepared before it ever happened.

The Role of the Range Master

Implementing effective policies requires leadership, and that leadership comes from a qualified Range Master. This individual is responsible for ensuring that every firearm and every armed team member meets the church's standards. Without someone in this role, enforcing policies becomes inconsistent and unreliable, leaving gaps that could lead to tragic consequences.

What does a Range Master do?

The Range Master is not just a title; it’s a responsibility that carries critical oversight for your armed team. Their duties should include:

Approving firearms: Only firearms that meet specific safety and reliability criteria should be allowed. The Range Master ensures that team members aren’t carrying pistols prone to malfunctions, such as accidental discharges when dropped.

Approving ammunition: Ammunition must be appropriate for self-defense in a crowded environment. For example, ball ammunition is unsuitable due to its high potential for overpenetration, which could harm bystanders. The Range Master also eliminates dangerous myths, like loading magazines with alternating ball and hollow point rounds.

Overseeing qualifications: The Range Master ensures that each team member qualifies with the firearm they intend to carry. This includes inspecting modifications like red dot sights or aftermarket triggers to confirm that the firearm remains safe and functional.

Maintaining records: Documenting firearm serial numbers, ammunition approvals, and qualification dates provides the church with a legal defense and proof of accountability.

Why it matters:

A Range Master brings consistency and professionalism to your team. Without this role, decisions about firearms and qualifications are left to individual judgment, which can result in poor choices and unsafe practices. This oversight not only improves the team’s readiness but also protects the church from legal exposure.

Example in practice:

Consider a team member carrying a modified pistol with a competition trigger. In a high-stress incident, this modification could lead to an unintentional discharge. A Range Master would flag such modifications during an inspection, ensuring the firearm is appropriate for duty use and preventing potential tragedies before they happen.

Range Master Policy 187KB ∙ PDF file Download Here is a sample policy for the rangemaster position. I suggest you edit it to your church's needs. Download

Standardizing Firearms and Ammunition

One of the most overlooked aspects of armed church security is the standardization of firearms and ammunition. Allowing team members to carry whatever they prefer, without oversight, opens the door to inconsistency, malfunctions, and unsafe practices. A standardized approach ensures that every team member is equipped with reliable tools that are appropriate for the unique environment of a church.

Why standardization matters:

A church is not a firing range or a battlefield. It’s a place filled with families, children, and elderly congregants. Any armed response must prioritize precision and minimize collateral risk. Standardizing firearms and ammunition helps ensure consistency, reliability, and safety across the team.

Firearms:

Approved models only: The church must create a list of pre-approved firearm models that meet safety and reliability standards. Low-quality firearms, such as certain budget models prone to accidental discharge, should be excluded.

Specific qualifications per firearm: Even if a team member owns two identical firearms, such as Glock 19s, they must qualify with each one. Differences in sights, modifications, or even manufacturing tolerances can affect performance. Serial numbers should be documented to ensure accountability.

No unsafe modifications: Firearms with aftermarket modifications—like competition triggers with lighter pull weights—are often unsuitable for duty use. These modifications increase the likelihood of unintentional discharges in high-stress situations. The Range Master should inspect all firearms for such modifications.

Ammunition:

Self-defense ammunition only: Ball ammunition is a poor choice for a church setting due to its potential to overpenetrate and injure unintended targets.

No mixed loads: The outdated practice of alternating ball and hollow-point rounds in a magazine is ineffective and creates unnecessary complications in a defensive scenario.

Pre-approved options: A curated list of approved ammunition types, based on performance and reliability, should be provided by the Range Master.

Enforcing standardization:

Standardizing equipment may seem restrictive, but it’s necessary for the safety of the congregation and the credibility of the team. It also reduces liability by demonstrating that the church took reasonable steps to ensure its security team was operating under professional standards.

A critical distinction:

This is not about infringing on Second Amendment rights—it’s about creating a professional armed response team that protects the church without unnecessary risks. When a person carries a firearm as part of an armed security team, they are acting on behalf of the church, and their equipment reflects on the organization’s liability.

Best Practices for Firearm Qualifications

When it comes to preparing your church’s armed security team, firearm qualifications are not just a formality—they’re a critical safeguard. Qualifications ensure that each team member can handle their firearm effectively, even under stress, and that their skills match the real-world challenges they might face in your church.

A well-designed qualification course should do more than test marksmanship. It must simulate the specific scenarios that your team is likely to encounter. Think of situations like engaging a threat while moving, clearing malfunctions in the heat of the moment, or firing precisely in a crowded space. These scenarios are what turn basic firearm skills into real preparedness.

To help churches adopt a robust qualification system, I created a Church Security Firearm Qualification Course that walks you through every step of the process. You can explore the full course and learn how to implement it for your team here.

Watch my church’s qualification

A qualification course like this isn’t just about checking boxes—it’s about setting a standard of professionalism that protects your congregation and your church’s reputation. Each qualification should be thoroughly documented, including the date, the firearm’s serial number, and the signatures of the instructor and the team member. These records demonstrate that your church took the necessary steps to train its team properly, which can be invaluable in defending against liability.

However, avoid certain pitfalls. For example, photographing team members with targets might seem like a good way to show their results, but those images can be twisted in court to suggest aggression or recklessness. A simple pass/fail system, coupled with detailed documentation, keeps the focus on whether team members meet the standards required to protect your church.

Proper qualifications build confidence—not just for your team, but for the entire congregation. When armed responders know they’ve been tested and prepared for the task at hand, they can approach their role with a level of calm professionalism that makes all the difference in a crisis.

Addressing Objections and Concerns

It’s not uncommon to encounter resistance when implementing stricter policies and qualifications for church security teams. Some team members might view these measures as unnecessary, or even as an infringement on their Second Amendment rights. However, it’s important to frame these changes not as restrictions but as essential steps in creating a professional and effective security ministry.

Why these measures aren’t “anti-Second Amendment”:

Carrying a firearm as part of a church security team is different from carrying as a private citizen. When you act on behalf of the church, your actions—and the tools you use—reflect directly on the organization. In this role, you’re not just an individual exercising your rights; you’re part of a team tasked with protecting a congregation. This added responsibility demands higher standards.

Policies and qualifications aren’t about limiting rights—they’re about stewardship. The Bible teaches us to approach our responsibilities with diligence and care. Armed security is no different. By setting standards, you’re ensuring that your team operates in a way that reflects God’s love and care for His people, even in the midst of a crisis.

To be blunt: You aren’t taking a trip to the range with your homies to go shoot soda cans. You’re an armed, trained professional there to guard God’s people.

Responding to concerns about qualifications:

Some team members may feel that their prior experience—whether as law enforcement, military, or simply years of carrying—makes additional qualifications unnecessary. However, the goal isn’t to question anyone’s competency; it’s to ensure consistency. Even the most experienced individuals benefit from refreshing their skills, especially when training is tailored to the unique environment of a church. To be honest, it shocks me every time a retired cop or retired/former veteran complains about the need to qualify. It is literally the foundation of their career!

The legal and moral imperatives:

Beyond the spiritual calling, there’s a practical reality: the courts will scrutinize your security team’s preparedness in the event of an incident. Policies and qualifications provide a clear defense that the church acted responsibly in equipping its team. Without these measures, the church is left vulnerable to claims of negligence, which could result in financial devastation or even the dissolution of the security ministry.

At the heart of these objections often lies a misunderstanding: these policies aren’t meant to burden your team but to protect them, the congregation, and the church as a whole. Professionalism is an act of service—to God, to the church, and to the community.

Next Steps: Implementing Professionalism in Your Team

Now that you understand the importance of policies, qualifications, and oversight, it’s time to take action. Building a professional armed security team isn’t a one-time task—it’s an ongoing commitment to excellence, safety, and stewardship.

1. Develop and Document Policies

Start by creating a written policy that covers the essentials:

Approved firearms and ammunition.

Qualification and requalification requirements.

Recordkeeping standards.

The appointment of a Range Master.

Ensure that every team member understands these policies and agrees to follow them. This not only sets clear expectations but also protects the church legally by showing a proactive approach to safety.

2. Appoint a Qualified Range Master

Your Range Master will be the cornerstone of your training program. Choose someone with the credentials and experience to oversee qualifications, inspect equipment, and maintain records. This individual will ensure consistency and professionalism across the team.

3. Standardize Equipment

Create a list of approved firearms and ammunition, tailored to the specific needs of your church. This eliminates unsafe or unreliable options and ensures that all team members are equipped with tools suited for self-defense in a church environment.

4. Implement a Qualification Course

Adopt a qualification course designed for the unique challenges of church security. My Church Security Firearm Qualification Course is a great place to start and provides step-by-step guidance for implementing it in your church. You can access the course and resources here.

5. Commit to Ongoing Training

Training shouldn’t stop after initial qualifications. Schedule regular requalification sessions, update your policies as needed, and continuously educate your team on new techniques and legal considerations. This ensures that your team remains prepared for any situation.

By taking these steps, you’re not just protecting your church—you’re creating a ministry that reflects God’s call to be prepared, diligent, and faithful stewards of the responsibilities He has given us. A professional security team doesn’t just guard the congregation; it provides peace of mind, allowing everyone to focus on worshiping the Lord.

The time to act is now. Begin implementing these measures today to ensure your church is ready for whatever challenges may arise.

🎥 Subscriber-Only Video Available:

Paid subscribers can access an exclusive video where I share my personal thoughts and behind-the-scenes insights on this article. If you're a paid member—thank you. Your support is what keeps Christian Warrior Training going and allows me to produce training, articles, and resources for churches across the country. You make this ministry possible.

Leave a comment