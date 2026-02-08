Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crusader 009's avatar
Crusader 009
9h

Soldiers of Christ to the front!

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Roberts's avatar
Joseph L. Roberts
10h

You should have full CCTV coverage of all public places in your church. The bad guys know that there will be no CCTV cameras in bathrooms. Security should be on the edges of the room, but in far enough from the door not to be targeted by the invaders on their entry covertly down the center isle. If you live in a stand-your-ground state you are able to force to subdue the invaders and hold them for th police. Anyone filming should be targeted preferentially and every cell phone should be confiscated, and turned over to the police . Anyone assaulting anyone should be dealt with forcefully. A cellular/wifi blocker mighr be useful if they are live streaming. The people are violently invding your houes/property and are not afraid of hurting men, women, or children do not be afraid to return the favor.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture