Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1m

Glad my second cousin is the elected sheriff of our Parish

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Donald Staggs's avatar
Donald Staggs
3m

Pulpit are not going to say anything about the intel reports or sleeper cells. Their answer. We dont live in a spirit of fear. Been there done that. When I read the reports off to my security teams they look at me like im crazy. They say thats a little far fetched, it won't happen here in a our town. Im 25 mins from DFW.

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