Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Jimmie McBride's avatar
Jimmie McBride
5h

Great Info Keith. I'll share this with my church security team. Thanks again & have a blessed day!

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Shelby Vann's avatar
Shelby Vann
17h

Amen. Just by getting training an bring a vision an mission statement to my pastor he said start the ministry. This was two months ago. The team is start ed. Made contact with the police department today an gave them pastors business card. An I was able to get a direct contact number for the station. I invited them to stop by we have coffee , doughnuts an a clean restroom.

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