My Video Debrief-Please Read This Debrief & Watch the Video (they go hand in hand)

Overview of the Incident

On Sunday, 28 Sept 2025, hundreds of congregants were worshipping inside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints (LDS) meetinghouse on McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan when a man rammed his pickup truck into the front of the building. The attacker climbed from his truck carrying a semiautomatic rifle, shot at worshippers, and deliberately poured gasoline inside the building, setting it on fire. Responding officers from Grand Blanc Township Police and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) quickly confronted and killed the gunman. Four church members died and eight others were injured; dozens of others escaped through windows and doors. Investigators consider the event an act of targeted violence against the LDS Church[1].

Church and emergency context

LDS meetinghouse: The building hosted the Grand Blanc Ward, a congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints. Unlike temples, LDS meetinghouses are open to the public and serve as weekly worship spaces.

Firearms ban: Since Aug 2019 the LDS Church has prohibited firearms in its houses of worship except for law‑enforcement officers. Most congregations do not maintain a formal safety ministry or armed security team; leaders and local volunteers are expected to call 911 and shelter in place in emergencies.

Dual‑tactic attack: The attacker employed multiple methods—a vehicle ramming, gunfire with a semiautomatic rifle and a deliberately set fire—which complicated evacuation. A political candidate who canvassed the attacker days earlier later described his pickup truck: it had a deer skull and antlers strapped to the front and two American flags in the bed[2].

Timeline of Events

Before the attack

Prior behaviour: Friends and acquaintances noted that Thomas Jacob Sanford (also known as Jake), a 40‑year‑old from Burton, Michigan, expressed animosity toward the LDS faith. A Burton city‑council candidate who met him while canvassing reported that Sanford was pleasant until he began discussing the Mormon church; he became “unhinged,” complained that members wanted him to remove his tattoos, and criticized LDS temple rituals like “sealing.” [3]. The same candidate recalled Sanford calling Mormons the “Antichrist”[4]. In another interview a friend said Sanford hated Mormons after a romantic relationship with a devout LDS woman ended[5].

Pre‑planning and arson materials: Police later found four consumer‑grade fireworks and smoke canisters strapped together in the truck; they appeared to be an improvised explosive device but did not detonate[6]. Investigators also discovered gasoline cans in the vehicle and evidence that Sanford poured accelerant inside the church before lighting it.

Day of the attack – Sunday, 28 Sept 2025

1. 10:25 a.m. – 911 calls begin: Congregants called 911 when a silver pickup truck rammed through the front doors of the LDS meetinghouse, knocking down pews and injuring people near the entrance. Witnesses reported seeing the driver jump out with a semiautomatic rifle and open fire.

2. 10:27:46 a.m. – First officer arrives: A Michigan DNR conservation officer heard the dispatch and arrived at the church less than two minutes after the first call[7]. He observed smoke and flames pouring from the building and engaged the gunman.

3. 10:27:59 a.m. – Grand Blanc Township officer arrives: A township police officer arrived seconds later. Body‑camera footage later released shows the two officers advancing toward the gunman amid thick smoke and gunfire. According to Police Chief William Renye, the officers fired about 10 shots combined—two rounds by the DNR officer and eight by the township officer[7]. The gunman fired at least one round at the officers; none were hit. The exchange lasted about 3 minutes 43 seconds from the first 911 call[8].

a. I have heard from a few LDS members stating that a church member fired on the suspect, but I cannot find any independent mention of this from the PD or media outlets. It is not stated in LDS media statements. That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, I am just unable to locate independent mention of it.

4. 10:29 a.m. – Gunman neutralized: Within roughly four minutes of the initial call, both officers shot the attacker, fatally wounding him and ending the shooting[8].

5. 10:30–10:40 a.m. – Evacuation and fire response: Congregants smashed windows and ushered children out while smoke filled the building. Many who could not find exits sheltered in classrooms or under pews. Fire crews from Grand Blanc Township and neighboring departments responded to extinguish the blaze. Investigators later said the fire was deliberately set by the gunman using gasoline[1].

Aftermath

· Casualties: Four church members died and eight others were injured. Five of the injured suffered gunshot wounds; three were treated for smoke inhalation[9]. Hundreds of congregants survived by escaping or hiding while the gunman was distracted.

· Law‑enforcement presence: Along with the initial DNR and Grand Blanc officers, multiple agencies responded, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Blanc Township fire & police, Michigan State Police, ATF, and the FBI[10]. The FBI took the lead on the criminal investigation, working with state and local partners to search the shooter’s home, vehicles and electronic devices[11].

3 Victims and Injured

Fatalities

1. John Bond (77) – A U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard submarines during the Vietnam War and later commanded a local VFW post. He was a golf enthusiast and loved spending time with his family[12].

2. Craig Hayden – In his late 70s, he died while helping others during the attack; his daughter said she looked into the attacker’s eyes and forgave him[13].

3. Pat Howard – A family man from Holly who was remembered for kindness and devotion to his wife, Stephanie[14].

4. Thelma Armstrong – A South‑African immigrant known for her selflessness and for attending services with her daughter; she perished inside the burning building[15].

Injured

At least eight people were injured, many transported to Henry Ford Genesys Hospital and later other facilities. GoFundMe pages and local briefings identified most victims:

• Benjamin Phelps and his young son — both were shot. His son was later released from the hospital, while Phelps faced a long recovery (Detroit News).

• Greg Mikat — suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds while attempting to stop the attack. He remained in intensive care and underwent multiple surgeries (Detroit News).

• Jeff Kubia — sustained a gunshot wound that shattered his ankle, requiring several surgeries and months of physical therapy (Detroit News).

• Marei Kubia — injured by glass shards in her hands and feet (Detroit News).

• Jared Hicken, an emergency-medicine resident — shot in the arm. He later said he thought he would die but still moved others to safety. His wife Brandi Hicken and their toddler daughter were also injured, though their conditions were not detailed (Bridge Michigan).

• S. Bridger Frampton, another ER resident — injured while re-entering the burning building several times to evacuate congregants (Bridge Michigan).

Several other congregants suffered smoke inhalation or minor cuts. Victims ranged in age from six to seventy-eight years (Click on Detroit).

4 The Shooter: Thomas Jacob Sanford

Background

· Age & residence: Sanford was a 40‑year‑old man from Burton, Michigan. He lived with his mother and stepfather and worked intermittently as a handyman. Friends said he previously lived in Jeremy Ranch, Utah around 2010 and had convictions for impaired driving and traffic offences[5].

· Military service: The FBI confirmed that Sanford was a former U.S. Marine who served a tour in Iraq and received a Good Conduct Medal[22]. Records showed he left the service more than a decade ago.

· Mental health and grievances: Acquaintances described him as increasingly isolated and obsessed with anti‑LDS beliefs. A woman who knew him said he previously drove his truck at her and her daughter while laughing[23]. According to friends cited by KPCW, his hatred toward the church intensified after a relationship with an LDS woman ended[5]. He also complained to the city‑council candidate that church members wanted him to remove his tattoos and referenced temple sealing ceremonies[24]. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said the FBI learned he “hated people of the Mormon faith”[25].

· No official ties to the church: Investigators have not found any evidence that Sanford was a member of the LDS church. The council candidate said Sanford told him he occasionally visited the local ward but felt unwelcome[26].

Weapons and methods

· Vehicle: Sanford drove a pickup truck decorated with a deer skull, antlers and American flags[27].

· Firearm: Witnesses described a semiautomatic rifle; investigators said five of the injured suffered gunshot wounds[9].

· Arson & explosives: Sanford carried gasoline and poured accelerant inside the church before igniting it. Investigators also found consumer fireworks and smoke devices taped together in his truck, which they said were improvised explosive devices that did not detonate[6].

Motive

Law‑enforcement officials have not announced a definitive motive. However, several lines of evidence point to an anti‑LDS animus:

· Statements days earlier: Kris Johns, the city‑council candidate, said Sanford became “unhinged” when he began talking about the Mormon church and complained that members wanted him to remove his tattoos[24]. Johns said Sanford referred to Mormons as the “Antichrist”[4].

· Past relationship: Friends told reporters Sanford developed hatred toward the church after a romantic relationship with a devout LDS woman ended[5].

· White House statement: Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the FBI learned Sanford “hated people of the Mormon faith”[25].

Investigators executed search warrants on Sanford’s home, vehicles and electronic devices to determine whether he acted alone and whether he had considered attacking other churches[11]. As of this writing, authorities have not identified any co‑conspirators or found evidence of other targets[1].

5 Investigation

· Lead agencies: The FBI, ATF, Michigan State Police and Genesee County prosecutor’s office are jointly investigating. The ATF is examining the fire’s ignition and the improvised explosive devices. The Genesee County prosecutor said his office wrote warrants to search Sanford’s vehicles, home and electronics[11].

· Motive & mental health: Investigators have focused on Sanford’s anti‑Mormon sentiments and mental‑health issues. They interviewed family members, friends and neighbours. A neighbour who lived next to him near Eastgate Baptist Church in Burton said Sanford mostly discussed cutting down trees for firewood[28], suggesting no known hostility toward other churches.

· No accomplices: Law‑enforcement officials said they found no evidence of additional suspects or broader networks[1]. Sanford’s family issued a statement expressing condolences to victims and said they were devastated and could not make sense of his actions[29].

6 Implications and Lessons for Churches

Security and emergency preparedness

· Barriers against vehicular attacks: The attack demonstrated the vulnerability of buildings without bollards or reinforced barriers at entrances. Installing concrete or steel bollards can prevent vehicles from ramming entryways.

· Fire detection and suppression: The shooter used gasoline to set the building on fire. Rapidly detecting and suppressing fires (through sprinkler systems and accessible extinguishers) can buy time for evacuation.

· Training and drills: Many congregants escaped by breaking windows and forming human chains. Regular active‑shooter and fire‑evacuation drills can familiarize congregants with exits and ensure children and elderly members are assisted. Church leaders should coordinate with local police and fire departments to develop response plans.

· Volunteer safety teams: The LDS Church currently prohibits firearms in its meetinghouses and does not authorize local safety ministries. I have stated that this policy leaves members defenseless and that churches should have trained safety teams equipped with medical kits, fire extinguishers, and radio communication. I have also recommended that measures such as bollards, threat reporting, and interagency coordination could save lives. The full article can be found here: https://www.christianwarriortraining.com/p/church-leaders-guarded-members-defenseless

· Threat assessment and reporting: Sanford’s rant to a council candidate and earlier incidents (e.g., driving his truck at a woman and her daughter[23]) were warning signs. Churches should encourage members to report concerning behaviour and work with law enforcement to assess threats.

Broader societal issues

· Anti‑religious extremism: The attack highlights an emerging threat of targeted violence against religious groups. Authorities and communities must monitor extremist rhetoric and address grievances before they translate into violence.

· Mental health services: Friends and acquaintances described Sanford as unstable and bitter. Access to mental‑health care and interventions for veterans and isolated individuals may reduce the risk of radicalization.

Biblical review

The 2019 LDS memo prohibiting firearms and organized safety ministries urged members to “trust in God’s will,” implying that human preparation was unnecessary. That interpretation misses the biblical meaning of faith. Scripture teaches that faith without action is dead. James 2:17 says, “So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” In verse 18, James adds, “Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.” In other words, genuine faith produces obedience and preparation, not passivity.

Throughout Scripture, God’s people combined prayer with readiness. Nehemiah 4:9 tells us they prayed and set a guard as protection, trusting God while taking responsibility. Jesus also told His disciples in Luke 22:36 to be prepared, even to carry a sword, as a symbol of vigilance. Leaving safety entirely to “God’s will” without taking any protective action misrepresents what Scripture teaches about stewardship. God expects His people to use wisdom, train, and act when necessary. When a church establishes a safety ministry rooted in prayer and discernment, it isn’t acting in fear. It’s demonstrating living faith—the kind James described—a faith proven by works done in obedience to God’s call to protect His people.

Conclusion

The Grand Blanc Township shooting and arson was one of the deadliest attacks on a house of worship in Michigan history. It lasted under four minutes due to the swift, courageous response of a DNR conservation officer and a township police officer who confronted the gunman immediately[7]. Yet the attack’s dual tactics—vehicle ramming, gunfire and arson—killed four beloved church members and injured eight others. Evidence suggests the shooter harbored deep animosity toward the LDS faith and acted alone. The tragedy underscores the need for houses of worship to develop comprehensive security plans, cultivate relationships with law enforcement, and encourage congregants to report threatening behaviour. It also calls on society to address mental‑health challenges and religious intolerance that can lead to such violence.

