Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Hank Ramirez's avatar
Hank Ramirez
10h

The only thing I can think to do is get the $50 Amazon body cam for parking lot personnel. We have a congregation that is 8 meters (yards) away from and parallel to the street. We have a driveway between the street and the building. There is a guy who drives through the carport and the cones nonstop at 30-35 mph. I’m considering a used trail camera to document future events.

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
11h

Hi Keith, do you forward this information to regional LE fusion centers?

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