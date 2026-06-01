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Patterns This Week

Every report this week is surveillance. Nobody confronted anybody. People watched, people filmed, people drove slow circles. Two of the three subjects evaded the moment security started to move on them. Innocent people do not run from greeters. If your team is not already logging vehicle drive-throughs and unfamiliar visitors who film during the music and walk out before the sermon, start this week.

Arizona

Prescott Area — Mid-Service Phone Recording, Pre-Sermon Departure

Sunday, May 3, around 11:30. A volunteer at a small Baptist church in the Prescott area watched an unfamiliar woman record the service on her phone. She sang along during the music, kept the phone pointed at the front through the transition, then walked out before the pastor preached. He had never seen her before. He has not seen her since. White female, roughly 5’5” to 5’8”, 150 to 165 lbs, short dull-blond hair, glasses, jeans and a tan jacket.

🛡️ Takeaway: Jihadist groups have a well-documented history of using American women to run pre-attack surveillance for them. The reason is simple. A friendly-looking woman with a phone gets ignored by safety teams that are trained to watch for the lone male. That is what makes the profile useful to them, and that is why it should not be dismissed when it shows up in your sanctuary.

Anyone who films during the transitions and leaves before the sermon is there to watch, not worship. Train your greeters and your security team to treat a lone female with a phone the same way they treat a lone male with a phone. The bad guys count on the difference. Do not give it to them.

CWT case 20260525-0F62ECB2

Florida

Gulf Coast Florida — Repeat Drive-Through Filming, Vehicle Flees on Contact

Saturday, March 7, around 11:10. A two-man security patrol at a large evangelical campus in Gulf Coast Florida watched a vehicle move slowly across the property with the driver filming on a cell phone. The moment the patrol started toward the vehicle, the driver hit the gas and left the property before they could get a plate. The security team says this is happening more often, and they have prior incidents on file. Light grey Toyota four-door sedan. Driver: white male, 35 to 40, dark semi-long well-groomed hair, in shape. On-duty deputies working the property were notified.

🛡️ Takeaway: Lost drivers do not punch it when you walk toward them. That is counter-surveillance. If your property is open to drive-up traffic, you need a plate camera at the main entry and a written log of every slow drive-through with vehicle, direction, date, and time. Without the log the pattern stays a feeling. With it, the deputies have something they can work.

CWT case 20260525-EA962654

Texas

Northern DFW Metro — Rear-Lot Loiter by Out-of-Routine Vehicle

Sunday, May 17, around 10:30. A safety team member at a Bible-teaching congregation in the northern Dallas / Fort Worth metro watched a burgundy Honda Odyssey pull into the lot, drive to the back, sit for three to five minutes, and leave slowly heading south. Two Middle Eastern occupants. The van was too far away to confirm whether they were taking pictures. Local PD was notified at the sergeant level.

🛡️ Takeaway: Slow in, sit at the back, slow out. That is surveillance, not a wrong turn. When your team sees one, push the vehicle description, direction of travel, and time on scene to every neighboring safety team you can reach the same day. That is how the pattern across multiple churches finally surfaces.

CWT case 20260524-07F72B69

How to Submit

If you saw something at your church this week, report it at alert.christianwarriortraining.com. We review every report, log it, and where appropriate we anonymize it and run it here so other safety teams can put it to work.

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