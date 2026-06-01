Weekly SAR Roundup — Week of May 24 to May 31, 2026
This week: 3 reports across 3 states. All three describe surveillance behavior, and two of the three describe deliberate evasion the moment security paid attention.
If these reports help you, please consider upgrading your subscription. It helps me get more information out to churches around the world.
Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Threads | TikTok
Patterns This Week
Every report this week is surveillance. Nobody confronted anybody. People watched, people filmed, people drove slow circles. Two of the three subjects evaded the moment security started to move on them. Innocent people do not run from greeters. If your team is not already logging vehicle drive-throughs and unfamiliar visitors who film during the music and walk out before the sermon, start this week.
Arizona
Prescott Area — Mid-Service Phone Recording, Pre-Sermon Departure
Sunday, May 3, around 11:30. A volunteer at a small Baptist church in the Prescott area watched an unfamiliar woman record the service on her phone. She sang along during the music, kept the phone pointed at the front through the transition, then walked out before the pastor preached. He had never seen her before. He has not seen her since. White female, roughly 5’5” to 5’8”, 150 to 165 lbs, short dull-blond hair, glasses, jeans and a tan jacket.
🛡️ Takeaway: Jihadist groups have a well-documented history of using American women to run pre-attack surveillance for them. The reason is simple. A friendly-looking woman with a phone gets ignored by safety teams that are trained to watch for the lone male. That is what makes the profile useful to them, and that is why it should not be dismissed when it shows up in your sanctuary.
Anyone who films during the transitions and leaves before the sermon is there to watch, not worship. Train your greeters and your security team to treat a lone female with a phone the same way they treat a lone male with a phone. The bad guys count on the difference. Do not give it to them.
CWT case 20260525-0F62ECB2
Florida
Gulf Coast Florida — Repeat Drive-Through Filming, Vehicle Flees on Contact
Saturday, March 7, around 11:10. A two-man security patrol at a large evangelical campus in Gulf Coast Florida watched a vehicle move slowly across the property with the driver filming on a cell phone. The moment the patrol started toward the vehicle, the driver hit the gas and left the property before they could get a plate. The security team says this is happening more often, and they have prior incidents on file. Light grey Toyota four-door sedan. Driver: white male, 35 to 40, dark semi-long well-groomed hair, in shape. On-duty deputies working the property were notified.
🛡️ Takeaway: Lost drivers do not punch it when you walk toward them. That is counter-surveillance. If your property is open to drive-up traffic, you need a plate camera at the main entry and a written log of every slow drive-through with vehicle, direction, date, and time. Without the log the pattern stays a feeling. With it, the deputies have something they can work.
CWT case 20260525-EA962654
Texas
Northern DFW Metro — Rear-Lot Loiter by Out-of-Routine Vehicle
Sunday, May 17, around 10:30. A safety team member at a Bible-teaching congregation in the northern Dallas / Fort Worth metro watched a burgundy Honda Odyssey pull into the lot, drive to the back, sit for three to five minutes, and leave slowly heading south. Two Middle Eastern occupants. The van was too far away to confirm whether they were taking pictures. Local PD was notified at the sergeant level.
🛡️ Takeaway: Slow in, sit at the back, slow out. That is surveillance, not a wrong turn. When your team sees one, push the vehicle description, direction of travel, and time on scene to every neighboring safety team you can reach the same day. That is how the pattern across multiple churches finally surfaces.
CWT case 20260524-07F72B69
How to Submit
If you saw something at your church this week, report it at alert.christianwarriortraining.com. We review every report, log it, and where appropriate we anonymize it and run it here so other safety teams can put it to work.
The only thing I can think to do is get the $50 Amazon body cam for parking lot personnel. We have a congregation that is 8 meters (yards) away from and parallel to the street. We have a driveway between the street and the building. There is a guy who drives through the carport and the cones nonstop at 30-35 mph. I’m considering a used trail camera to document future events.
Hi Keith, do you forward this information to regional LE fusion centers?