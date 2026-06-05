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This week’s Roll Call is a download only. I am on vacation, and the internet where I am cannot handle uploading a video, so there is no video to go with this one. The PDF below has everything your team needs for the week of June 7 through 12. Print it, brief off it, and run your Sunday like normal. We are back to video next week.

A quick heads-up before you open it: we raised the Church Security Threat Level to HIGH (Orange) this week, effective now through July 1. That is not panic. Several real threats line up in the same window, and your summer programming puts a lot of children on an open campus at the same time. Here is what is inside:

WRCB-26-23 at a glance

✅ Threat level. Raised to HIGH (Orange) through July 1, and why it moved.

✅ Briefing Intent. Psalm 127:1 and the posture for the month.

✅ Alert Posture. What full coverage looks like this week, plus the children’s wing add-on.

✅ Intelligence (5 items). ISIS threats against the Pope and World Cup venues, ISIS calling for attacks on Christians in the West, the Iran-backed HAYI campaign against synagogues, ISIS-inspired lone actors in the U.S. and Europe, and the Iranian AI-enabled cyber threat aimed at your staff and volunteers.

✅ Violence Against Churches (4 incidents). A parking-lot murder in Clovis, a funeral shooting in Harlem, an armed kidnapping attempt stopped by witnesses in Port St. Lucie, and an 83-year-old slashed on her way to church in Brooklyn.

✅ Training Focus. Locking down VBS and summer programming access, built as a team discussion for your own campus.

✅ Personnel, daily checklist, and standing close. Same as always, ready to fill in and brief.

Download it, walk your team through it, and pay attention to the parking lot and the children’s wing this month. Drop a comment with how your team is handling VBS access this summer, and share this with your pastor and your team leader so everyone is working from the same posture.

Cwt Rollcall 061226 (1) 417KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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